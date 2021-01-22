News
‘Seditious Conspiracy’: Ethics Complaint Filed Against Rep. Madison Cawthorn, Other GOPers Over Capitol Coup
An ethics complaint has been filed against three Republican members of Congress over their participation in events that led to the violent and deadly January 6 attempted coup at the U.S. Capitol.
Reps. Madison Cawthorn of North Carolina, and Paul Gosar and Andy Biggs of Arizona are accused of “a seditious conspiracy to use force to prevent Congress from carrying out its constitutional and statutory duties to count the votes of the Electoral College,” by the Campaign for Accountability, a government ethics watchdog founded by two former members of CREW.
If the House Ethics Office finds any or all of the three Republicans violated federal law, the group is asking for them to be expelled.
Cawthorn spoke at President Trump’s January 6 rally (photo), barely hours before the armed insurrection.
“This crowd has some fight in it,” Cawthorn told Trump’s MAGA supporters. “The Democrats, with all the fraud they have done in this election, the Republicans hiding and not fighting, they are trying to silence your voice. Make no mistake about it, they do not want you to be heard.”
North Carolina’s WLOS reports that “despite his tweets urging ‘millions of patriotic Americans stand for their country,’ Cawthorn said he felt no culpability in what unfolded” the day of the attempted coup.
“I don’t feel I had any responsibility for them attacking the Capitol,” Cawthorn said.
Two days before the domestic terror attack he posted this:
January 6th is fast approaching, the future of this Republic hinges on the actions of a solitary few.
Get ready, the fate of a nation rests on our shoulders, yours and mine. Let’s show Washington that our backbones are made of steel and titanium.
It’s time to fight.
— Madison Cawthorn (@CawthornforNC) January 4, 2021
Gosar and Biggs also bear significant responsibility, according to the lead organizer.
“Far-right activist Ali Alexander, who helped rally Trump’s supporters ahead of Congress’ electoral count, has claimed he planned a rally that preceded the riot with the support of Gosar and Biggs,” The Hill reports, citing an article in The Washington Post.
Pelosi to Transmit Impeachment Article to Senate Monday – Triggering Trial of Trump to Start Next Week
Speaker Nancy Pelosi will transmit the House’s Article of Impeachment against Donald Trump for the incitement of the January 6 insurrection to the Senate on Monday. Once the Senate has received the Article it is constitutionally bound to take it up immediately.
On Thursday Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell said his conference would be comfortable with waiting two weeks before beginning the trial of the former president, Donald J. Trump. Speaker Pelosi’s answer to McConnell, in action if not words, was no.
Axios adds that the “Senate is required to begin the impeachment trial at 1 p.m. the day after the article is transmitted.”
Those “ceremonial aspects” of the trial would begin Tuesday, CNN’s Manu Raju reports. “The train is in motion,” he says.
NEWS: Schumer says @SpeakerPelosi has told him the article of impeachment against Trump will be delivered to the Senate on Monday, triggering the start of a trial.
— Nicholas Fandos (@npfandos) January 22, 2021
Fauci: Trump’s Coronavirus Lies ‘Very Likely’ Cost Lives
Dr. Anthony Fauci says the coronavirus misinformation now-former President Donald Trump spread for nearly a year “very likely” cost American lives.
Asked point-blank by CNN’s John Berman Friday morning if Trump’s “lack of candor” and “lack of facts” about COVID-19 “cost lives,” Fauci replied, “You know it very likely did.”
Ever the diplomat, the nation’s top infectious diseases specialist immediately added, “You know I don’t want that to be a soundbite.”
He also accused Trump of going down “paths that are not based on any science at all,” calling Trump’s wild forays into fake “cures” like hydroxychloroquine, “not helpful at all and particularly when you’re in the situation of almost being in a crisis.”
“When you start talking about things that make no sense medically and no sense scientifically that clearly is not helpful,” Fauci said.
Watch:
JUST NOW: “It very likely did.”
Dr. Anthony Fauci on whether the lack of candor on coronavirus in the previous administration cost lives.@NewDay pic.twitter.com/AVdbmfl1YY
— John Berman (@JohnBerman) January 22, 2021
Federalist Society Co-Founder and 150 Legal Scholars Say Trump Can Be Still Convicted in Senate Trial: Report
One tactic Republicans have been using to avoid holding former President Donald Trump accountable for his role in the deadly insurrection by his supporters crumbled on Thursday under scrutiny from legal experts.
Politico reported that more than 150 legal scholars have signed a letter stating that Trump can still be convicted in an impeachment trial even though he is no longer president.
“The House impeached Trump last week, for the second time, in a 232-197 vote for “incitement of insurrection” following the attack on the Capitol by a pro-Trump mob that left five people dead. As the impeachment process moves into its next phase in the Senate, the signatories of the letter are seeking to counter an argument that has been gaining steam among some Republican senators: that it would be unconstitutional for the Senate to hold an impeachment trial for Trump now that he is a private citizen,” the report explained.
In the letter, the signatories noted their diverse legal viewpoints. “We differ from one another in our politics, and we also differ from one another on issues of constitutional interpretation,” the signatories wrote. “But despite our differences, our carefully considered views of the law lead all of us to agree that the Constitution permits the impeachment, conviction, and disqualification of former officers, including presidents.”
“Impeachment is the exclusive constitutional means for removing a president (or other officer) before his or her term expires,” the attorneys wrote. “But nothing in the provision authorizing impeachment-for-removal limits impeachment to situations where it accomplishes removal from office. Indeed, such a reading would thwart and potentially nullify a vital aspect of the impeachment power: the power of the Senate to impose disqualification from future office as a penalty for conviction.”
Screengrab.
