Pelosi to Transmit Impeachment Article to Senate Monday – Triggering Trial of Trump to Start Next Week
Speaker Nancy Pelosi will transmit the House’s Article of Impeachment against Donald Trump for the incitement of the January 6 insurrection to the Senate on Monday. Once the Senate has received the Article it is constitutionally bound to take it up immediately.
On Thursday Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell said his conference would be comfortable with waiting two weeks before beginning the trial of the former president, Donald J. Trump. Speaker Pelosi’s answer to McConnell, in action if not words, was no.
Axios adds that the “Senate is required to begin the impeachment trial at 1 p.m. the day after the article is transmitted.”
Those “ceremonial aspects” of the trial would begin Tuesday, CNN’s Manu Raju reports. “The train is in motion,” he says.
NEWS: Schumer says @SpeakerPelosi has told him the article of impeachment against Trump will be delivered to the Senate on Monday, triggering the start of a trial.
— Nicholas Fandos (@npfandos) January 22, 2021
Fauci: Trump’s Coronavirus Lies ‘Very Likely’ Cost Lives
Dr. Anthony Fauci says the coronavirus misinformation now-former President Donald Trump spread for nearly a year “very likely” cost American lives.
Asked point-blank by CNN’s John Berman Friday morning if Trump’s “lack of candor” and “lack of facts” about COVID-19 “cost lives,” Fauci replied, “You know it very likely did.”
Ever the diplomat, the nation’s top infectious diseases specialist immediately added, “You know I don’t want that to be a soundbite.”
He also accused Trump of going down “paths that are not based on any science at all,” calling Trump’s wild forays into fake “cures” like hydroxychloroquine, “not helpful at all and particularly when you’re in the situation of almost being in a crisis.”
“When you start talking about things that make no sense medically and no sense scientifically that clearly is not helpful,” Fauci said.
Watch:
JUST NOW: “It very likely did.”
Dr. Anthony Fauci on whether the lack of candor on coronavirus in the previous administration cost lives.@NewDay pic.twitter.com/AVdbmfl1YY
— John Berman (@JohnBerman) January 22, 2021
Federalist Society Co-Founder and 150 Legal Scholars Say Trump Can Be Still Convicted in Senate Trial: Report
One tactic Republicans have been using to avoid holding former President Donald Trump accountable for his role in the deadly insurrection by his supporters crumbled on Thursday under scrutiny from legal experts.
Politico reported that more than 150 legal scholars have signed a letter stating that Trump can still be convicted in an impeachment trial even though he is no longer president.
“The House impeached Trump last week, for the second time, in a 232-197 vote for “incitement of insurrection” following the attack on the Capitol by a pro-Trump mob that left five people dead. As the impeachment process moves into its next phase in the Senate, the signatories of the letter are seeking to counter an argument that has been gaining steam among some Republican senators: that it would be unconstitutional for the Senate to hold an impeachment trial for Trump now that he is a private citizen,” the report explained.
In the letter, the signatories noted their diverse legal viewpoints. “We differ from one another in our politics, and we also differ from one another on issues of constitutional interpretation,” the signatories wrote. “But despite our differences, our carefully considered views of the law lead all of us to agree that the Constitution permits the impeachment, conviction, and disqualification of former officers, including presidents.”
“Impeachment is the exclusive constitutional means for removing a president (or other officer) before his or her term expires,” the attorneys wrote. “But nothing in the provision authorizing impeachment-for-removal limits impeachment to situations where it accomplishes removal from office. Indeed, such a reading would thwart and potentially nullify a vital aspect of the impeachment power: the power of the Senate to impose disqualification from future office as a penalty for conviction.”
Screengrab.
Dems Blast McConnell for Threatening to Filibuster Power Sharing Agreement – So GOP Can Block All Democratic Votes
Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) is entering his new, less powerful role the same way he managed the Senate when he was Majority Leader, with one purpose in mind: block everything Democrats want.
Democratic Senators on Thursday blasted McConnell publicly after he threatened to filibuster the organizing agreement, which specifies how many Senators from each party sit on committees and who chairs them.
CNN’s Manu Raju notes if there is no power-sharing agreement, “the Senate will operate under the rules of the last Congress when the GOP controlled Senate majority and held committee chairs.”
At the center of McConnell’s obstruction: he’s demanding Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) commit to keeping the filibuster – which would allow Republicans to block and jettison everything Democrats want. That means Republicans could block all of President Joe Biden’s Cabinet nominees, and all legislation Democrats want to pass, as Bloomberg’s Steven Dennis reports:
McConnell on Senate floor both makes clear Republicans are prepared to block a lot of Biden’s agenda while simultaneously insisting Schumer commit to preserving the filibuster rule, which enables them to do just that.
— Steven Dennis (@StevenTDennis) January 21, 2021
Under the false cloak of “unity,” McConnell is making “unprecedented, wacky, counterproductive” demands, according to at least one Democratic Senator, U.S. Senator Brian Schatz (D-HI), the Chief Deputy Whip.
McConnell is threatening to filibuster the Organizing Resolution which allows Democrats to assume the committee Chair positions. It’s an absolutely unprecedented, wacky, counterproductive request. We won the Senate. We get the gavels.
— Brian Schatz (@brianschatz) January 21, 2021
In fact, McConnell claims Democrats should commit to handing Republicans full power to toally obstruct, under the guise of “unity.”
“If the talk of unity and common ground is to have meaning…” – McConnell on his demand that Democrats commit to preserving the filibuster rule.
— Steven Dennis (@StevenTDennis) January 21, 2021
U.S. Senator Chris Murphy (D-CT) slammed McConnell’s hypocrisy:
So after Mitch McConnell changed the Senate rules at a blistering pace during his 6 years in charge, he is threatening to filibuster the Senate’s organizing resolution unless the Democratic majority agrees to never change the rules again.
Huh.
— Chris Murphy (@ChrisMurphyCT) January 21, 2021
Mother Jones’s Ari Berman, one of the nation’s top voting rights experts:
The last person who should be lecturing Democrats on democratic norms is Mitch McConnell, who blocked Merrick Garland for 237 days before election but confirmed Amy Coney Barrett 8 days before election when 65 million people had already voted
— Ari Berman (@AriBerman) January 21, 2021
New York Times’ contributing opinion writer, attorney, and playwright Wajahat Ali suggests Democrats adopt more of a scorched earth strategy:
Mcconnell is owed nothing. He said his proudest accomplishment was to obstruct Obama. He hoped to make him a one term President. Investigate the violent insurrection and reveal the info to the public. Itll be immensely damaging to the GOP. Also kill the filibuster. https://t.co/UHmgpP207N
— Wajahat “Notoriously Brown” Ali (@WajahatAli) January 21, 2021
