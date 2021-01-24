Sarah Huckabee Sanders, Who Praised Trump Child Separation Policy as ‘Biblical’, to Announce Run for Governor

“She left no lie untold, no bond of trust unbroken, no American value untwisted.”

Former Trump White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders, who is best known for feeding the media lies, falsehoods, and disinformation, is expected to announce she is running to be the Republican nominee for Governor of Arkansas just hours from now.

Huckabee Sanders will throw her hat in the ring via a video Monday morning, CNN and other news outlets report.

Despite being Trump’s White House press secretary and deputy press secretary before that, Huckabee Sanders has no actual governing or policy experience. Press secretaries don’t generally craft policy, manage multiple agencies or large staffs, or execute laws. Her most relevant experience is serving in the Bush 43 Dept. of Education as a regional liaison for congressional affairs.

Huckabee Sanders in 2018 defended President Trump’s policy of ripping migrant children from their parents, as “biblical,” and refused to answer a reporter’s questions when asked if she had any empathy for them. Some of the children were as young as three months. To date, hundreds of those children will have not been reunited with their parents. The Trump administration deported hundreds of parents whose children were still in the U.S. and did not keep track of any of the family members.

She also lied in a claim that Trump “in no way, form or fashion has ever promoted or encouraged violence.” Earlier this month that lie proved deadly.

This summed up the general response to the news Huckabee Sanders was resigning from the White House in 2019: