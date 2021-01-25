LIARS FRAUDS AND GRIFTERS
Giuliani Sued in Massive $1.3 Billion Defamation Lawsuit by Dominion Voting Machines Maker
Citing more than 50 statements Rudy Giuliani has made in his campaign to overturn the 2020 presidential election, voting machines maker Dominion has announced it is suing former President Donald Trump’s personal attorney in a massive $1.3 billion defamation lawsuit.
Giuliani spent more than a month “carrying out ‘a viral disinformation campaign about Dominion’ made up of ‘demonstrably false’ allegations, in part to enrich himself through legal fees and his podcast,” the 107 page lawsuit claims, according to The New York Times.
He reportedly continued to make the false claims even after Dominion sent him a legal notice warning him to stop.
The lawsuit also targets Giuliani as one of the people who helped incite the January 6 insurrection.
“Having been deceived by Giuliani and his allies into thinking that they were not criminals — but patriots ‘Defend[ing] the Republic’ from Dominion and its co-conspirators — they then bragged about their involvement in the crime on social media,” the suit states.
A former federal prosecutor himself, Giuliani had to have known the danger he was in. He chose to work with Sidney Powell, a pro-Trump attorney who spun falsehoods and conspiracy theories so wild at one point even Trump agreed to have her kicked off the team. She too is facing a $1.3 billion defamation lawsuit from Dominion.
Dominion is hinting more lawsuit may be coming, including against President Trump, Fox News and Fox Business, Fox host Lou Dobbs, Newsmax, and One America News Network.
This is a breaking news and developing story.
Sarah Huckabee Sanders, Who Praised Trump Child Separation Policy as ‘Biblical’, to Announce Run for Governor
“She left no lie untold, no bond of trust unbroken, no American value untwisted.”
Former Trump White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders, who is best known for feeding the media lies, falsehoods, and disinformation, is expected to announce she is running to be the Republican nominee for Governor of Arkansas just hours from now.
Huckabee Sanders will throw her hat in the ring via a video Monday morning, CNN and other news outlets report.
Despite being Trump’s White House press secretary and deputy press secretary before that, Huckabee Sanders has no actual governing or policy experience. Press secretaries don’t generally craft policy, manage multiple agencies or large staffs, or execute laws. Her most relevant experience is serving in the Bush 43 Dept. of Education as a regional liaison for congressional affairs.
Huckabee Sanders in 2018 defended President Trump’s policy of ripping migrant children from their parents, as “biblical,” and refused to answer a reporter’s questions when asked if she had any empathy for them. Some of the children were as young as three months. To date, hundreds of those children will have not been reunited with their parents. The Trump administration deported hundreds of parents whose children were still in the U.S. and did not keep track of any of the family members.
She also lied in a claim that Trump “in no way, form or fashion has ever promoted or encouraged violence.” Earlier this month that lie proved deadly.
This summed up the general response to the news Huckabee Sanders was resigning from the White House in 2019:
Sarah Sanders should leave the White House confident that she left no lie untold, no bond of trust unbroken, no American value untwisted, no obligation to the people not subordinated to her loyalty to her boss, no hypocrisy unexplored. As a failure, she was complete.
— David Rothkopf (@djrothkopf) June 13, 2019
