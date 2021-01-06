Connect with us

‘Literally What Your Father Asked For’: Trump Jr. Blasted for Telling Violent MAGAites ‘Don’t Start Acting Like the Other Side’

After President Donald Trump incited his MAGA supporters to storm and breach the U.S. Capitol the President’s son took to Twitter to try to distance himself from the violent coup attempt – by trying to paint Democrats as violent.

“This is wrong and not who we are,” Trump Jr. tweeted. “Be peaceful and use your 1st Amendment rights, but don’t start acting like the other side. We have a country to save and this doesn’t help anyone.”

He was quickly destroyed on social media.

 

 

