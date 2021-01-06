TRUMP COUP
‘Literally What Your Father Asked For’: Trump Jr. Blasted for Telling Violent MAGAites ‘Don’t Start Acting Like the Other Side’
After President Donald Trump incited his MAGA supporters to storm and breach the U.S. Capitol the President’s son took to Twitter to try to distance himself from the violent coup attempt – by trying to paint Democrats as violent.
“This is wrong and not who we are,” Trump Jr. tweeted. “Be peaceful and use your 1st Amendment rights, but don’t start acting like the other side. We have a country to save and this doesn’t help anyone.”
This is wrong and not who we are. Be peaceful and use your 1st Amendment rights, but don’t start acting like the other side. We have a country to save and this doesn’t help anyone. https://t.co/3oUAPxuwi9
— Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) January 6, 2021
He was quickly destroyed on social media.
Maybe it’s time to have a chat with your crazy daddy. https://t.co/V1zzn0p6mT
— digby (@digby56) January 6, 2021
This is literally what your father asked for https://t.co/ceSlt6p1Nk
— Josh Barro (@jbarro) January 6, 2021
This is not who we are.
This is who YOU are, you cowardly seditious scumbag. https://t.co/h7deDKoYjg
— Stonekettle (@Stonekettle) January 6, 2021
Don Jr losing his nerve with the violent insurgents he called to action. https://t.co/2JeLEgsxaX
— Josh Marshall (@joshtpm) January 6, 2021
My fascist terrorist movement is behaving in a fascist terrorist fashion????????!?!!!!!!!!!!?? https://t.co/whjxxLSZvS
— Eli Valley (@elivalley) January 6, 2021
Too late shitbag. You’ve been telling this pigs how many guns you own and how inhuman libs are for years because your father doesn’t love you and never will. Congratulations on the sole accomplishment of your pointless life: stoking a Nazi putsch https://t.co/TDWGsHAcfA
— Dan O’Sullivan: Private Investigator (@Bro_Pair) January 6, 2021
“We were just trying to grift money out of suckers and whoops, we almost overthrew democracy instead.” https://t.co/aHHLc6GoJp
— Gary Legum (@GaryLegum) January 6, 2021
Your Dad literally told them to do this. “We’re going to walk down Pennsylvania Ave…and we’re going to the Capitol…we’re going to give them the pride and boldness they need to take back our country” https://t.co/KkNVDFpzHl
— Doug Ellison (@doug_ellison) January 6, 2021
Enjoy this piece?
… then let us make a small request. The New Civil Rights Movement depends on readers like you to meet our ongoing expenses and continue producing quality progressive journalism. Three Silicon Valley giants consume 70 percent of all online advertising dollars, so we need your help to continue doing what we do.
NCRM is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. From unflinching coverage of religious extremism, to spotlighting efforts to roll back our rights, NCRM continues to speak truth to power. America needs independent voices like NCRM to be sure no one is forgotten.
Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Help ensure NCRM remains independent long into the future. Support progressive journalism with a one-time contribution to NCRM, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.
Trending
- AMERICAN CRIME3 days ago
George Conway Delivers Bad News to Trump on Prison Time Awaiting Him for His Georgia Election Tampering
- RACISM2 days ago
Fox News Finally Cuts Away After MAGAite Repeatedly Photobombs Shot With Apparent White Power Sign
- MORE CRIMES2 days ago
Trump May Flee to His Scottish Resort Before Inauguration – but Scotland Just Said Travel Into the Country Is Banned
- PRESIDENT FRAUD2 days ago
Top Election Law Expert Urges Prosecution of Trump for ‘Shakedown’ Call and ‘Belated Ballot Box Stuffing’ Demand
- News2 days ago
‘Team Treason’: Internet Mocks Trump’s Georgia Guest List Including Kellyanne Conway, Ivanka Trump, Kayleigh McEnany
- SEDITION MUCH?2 days ago
Watch: Texas GOP Congressman Threatens Civil War if Democrats Win Georgia Runoff Elections
- ANALYSIS2 days ago
Mitch McConnell ‘Teetering’ and His Conference ‘Splintering’ as Trump Forces Republicans to Choose Allegiance
- SAYING THE QUIET PART OUT LOUD2 days ago
GOP Reps Refusing to Join Sedition Caucus Admit Electoral College Is ‘Only Path’ for Republicans to Win White House