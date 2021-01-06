‘Literally What Your Father Asked For’: Trump Jr. Blasted for Telling Violent MAGAites ‘Don’t Start Acting Like the Other Side’

After President Donald Trump incited his MAGA supporters to storm and breach the U.S. Capitol the President’s son took to Twitter to try to distance himself from the violent coup attempt – by trying to paint Democrats as violent.

“This is wrong and not who we are,” Trump Jr. tweeted. “Be peaceful and use your 1st Amendment rights, but don’t start acting like the other side. We have a country to save and this doesn’t help anyone.”

He was quickly destroyed on social media.

Maybe it’s time to have a chat with your crazy daddy. https://t.co/V1zzn0p6mT — digby (@digby56) January 6, 2021

This is literally what your father asked for https://t.co/ceSlt6p1Nk — Josh Barro (@jbarro) January 6, 2021

This is not who we are. This is who YOU are, you cowardly seditious scumbag. https://t.co/h7deDKoYjg — Stonekettle (@Stonekettle) January 6, 2021

Don Jr losing his nerve with the violent insurgents he called to action. https://t.co/2JeLEgsxaX — Josh Marshall (@joshtpm) January 6, 2021

My fascist terrorist movement is behaving in a fascist terrorist fashion????????!?!!!!!!!!!!?? https://t.co/whjxxLSZvS — Eli Valley (@elivalley) January 6, 2021

Too late shitbag. You’ve been telling this pigs how many guns you own and how inhuman libs are for years because your father doesn’t love you and never will. Congratulations on the sole accomplishment of your pointless life: stoking a Nazi putsch https://t.co/TDWGsHAcfA — Dan O’Sullivan: Private Investigator (@Bro_Pair) January 6, 2021

“We were just trying to grift money out of suckers and whoops, we almost overthrew democracy instead.” https://t.co/aHHLc6GoJp — Gary Legum (@GaryLegum) January 6, 2021