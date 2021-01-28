Connect with us

'MORAL BANKRUPTCY'

‘Keep Her Away From Children!’ CNN Host Begs GOP Leadership to Do Something About QAnon Congresswoman

Published

on

CNN’s Alisyn Camerota on Thursday begged Republicans in Congress to do something about QAnon-loving Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) after video emerged of her harassing teen school shooting survivors.

During a discussion about the House GOP’s new QAnon-believing lawmakers, Camerota referenced video showing Greene chasing after Parkland school shooting survivor David Hogg and accusing him of being a “coward” for ignoring her.

“This is a poisonous person,” she said. “Please, leader McCarthy, keep her away from children. please keep her away from children. And yet she’s been rewarded with a committee post to the House Education and Labor Committee? How? How can this be happening?”

CNN’s David Chalian slammed Republican leadership for trying to ignore the controversies surrounding Greene, as he said that many Republicans feared that GOP primary voters would oust them if they criticized her.

“There’s a moral bankruptcy going on right now inside the Republican Party that is — for anyone who has watched, observed, reported on the Republican Party for the last few days — it’s becoming unrecognizable,” he said. “There’s always been a fringe and now it’s just become the actual mainstream of the party.”

 

Related Topics:
Continue Reading
Click to comment
 
 

Enjoy this piece?

… then let us make a small request. The New Civil Rights Movement depends on readers like you to meet our ongoing expenses and continue producing quality progressive journalism. Three Silicon Valley giants consume 70 percent of all online advertising dollars, so we need your help to continue doing what we do.

NCRM is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. From unflinching coverage of religious extremism, to spotlighting efforts to roll back our rights, NCRM continues to speak truth to power. America needs independent voices like NCRM to be sure no one is forgotten.

Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Help ensure NCRM remains independent long into the future. Support progressive journalism with a one-time contribution to NCRM, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.

Trending

Copyright © 2020 AlterNet Media.