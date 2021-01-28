'MORAL BANKRUPTCY'
‘Keep Her Away From Children!’ CNN Host Begs GOP Leadership to Do Something About QAnon Congresswoman
CNN’s Alisyn Camerota on Thursday begged Republicans in Congress to do something about QAnon-loving Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) after video emerged of her harassing teen school shooting survivors.
During a discussion about the House GOP’s new QAnon-believing lawmakers, Camerota referenced video showing Greene chasing after Parkland school shooting survivor David Hogg and accusing him of being a “coward” for ignoring her.
“This is a poisonous person,” she said. “Please, leader McCarthy, keep her away from children. please keep her away from children. And yet she’s been rewarded with a committee post to the House Education and Labor Committee? How? How can this be happening?”
CNN’s David Chalian slammed Republican leadership for trying to ignore the controversies surrounding Greene, as he said that many Republicans feared that GOP primary voters would oust them if they criticized her.
“There’s a moral bankruptcy going on right now inside the Republican Party that is — for anyone who has watched, observed, reported on the Republican Party for the last few days — it’s becoming unrecognizable,” he said. “There’s always been a fringe and now it’s just become the actual mainstream of the party.”
