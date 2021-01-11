HACKED?
Hacked? US State Dept. Website Says ‘Donald J. Trump’s Term Ended on 2021-01-11’ at 7:49 PM
The U.S. Dept. of State’s official government website, state.gov, says that President Donald Trump’s term ended tonight.
“Donald J. Trump’s term ended on 2021-01-11 19:49:00,” the biographical page reads.
Here’s a screenshot, taken Monday at 3:04 PM ET:
National security and foreign policy reporter Laura Rozen appears to be the first to notice:
Um, @SecPompeo, what’s going on?https://t.co/3pnV2Nfw09 pic.twitter.com/gWg7olDrK8
— Laura Rozen (@lrozen) January 11, 2021
It is most likely a hack. The Internet Archive has never crawled this page before today.
This is a breaking news and developing story.
Enjoy this piece?
… then let us make a small request. The New Civil Rights Movement depends on readers like you to meet our ongoing expenses and continue producing quality progressive journalism. Three Silicon Valley giants consume 70 percent of all online advertising dollars, so we need your help to continue doing what we do.
NCRM is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. From unflinching coverage of religious extremism, to spotlighting efforts to roll back our rights, NCRM continues to speak truth to power. America needs independent voices like NCRM to be sure no one is forgotten.
Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Help ensure NCRM remains independent long into the future. Support progressive journalism with a one-time contribution to NCRM, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.
Trending
- 'MORALLY LOST AND CONFUSED'2 days ago
Woman Trampled to Death During Capitol Riots Carried a “Don’t Tread on Me” Flag
- 'DANGEROUS FOOLS'2 days ago
Feces on the Wall, Hostage Taking, Cop Crushing: Trump’s Capitol Riot Was Worse Than First Realized
- LOL3 days ago
Trump Tweets ‘We Will Not Be Silenced!’ From US Government Account – Twitter Immediately Deletes Tweet
- 'AS AN AMERICAN WHO CARES DEEPLY ABOUT THE CONSTITUTION2 days ago
Video Shows 5 Trump Allies Lying About Their Past Support of His Election Overturn & Coup Attempts
- 'MORALLY LOST AND CONFUSED'2 days ago
Incoming GOP Rep. Says “Hitler Was Right” in Speech at U.S. Capitol
- News2 days ago
Is Rudy Giuliani Quietly Scrubbing Top Trump Officials and Supporters from His Twitter Following List?
- 'MAYBE DON’T ADVERTISE THAT!'1 day ago
AOC Smacks Down Sarah Sanders for Complaining She’s Lost 50,000 Followers After Twitter Expels Pro-Trump ‘Neo-Nazis’
- WOW3 days ago
‘He Needs to Get Out’: Murkowski Unleashes on Trump – First GOP Senator to Call for Resignation, Says She May Exit Party