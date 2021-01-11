Connect with us

HACKED?

Hacked? US State Dept. Website Says ‘Donald J. Trump’s Term Ended on 2021-01-11’ at 7:49 PM

Published

on

The U.S. Dept. of State’s official government website, state.gov, says that President Donald Trump’s term ended tonight.

“Donald J. Trump’s term ended on 2021-01-11 19:49:00,” the biographical page reads.

Here’s a screenshot, taken Monday at 3:04 PM ET:

National security and foreign policy reporter Laura Rozen appears to be the first to notice:

It is most likely a hack. The Internet Archive has never crawled this page before today.

This is a breaking news and developing story. 

Related Topics:
Continue Reading
Click to comment
 
 

Enjoy this piece?

… then let us make a small request. The New Civil Rights Movement depends on readers like you to meet our ongoing expenses and continue producing quality progressive journalism. Three Silicon Valley giants consume 70 percent of all online advertising dollars, so we need your help to continue doing what we do.

NCRM is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. From unflinching coverage of religious extremism, to spotlighting efforts to roll back our rights, NCRM continues to speak truth to power. America needs independent voices like NCRM to be sure no one is forgotten.

Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Help ensure NCRM remains independent long into the future. Support progressive journalism with a one-time contribution to NCRM, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.

Trending

Copyright © 2020 AlterNet Media.