Hacked? US State Dept. Website Says ‘Donald J. Trump’s Term Ended on 2021-01-11’ at 7:49 PM

The U.S. Dept. of State’s official government website, state.gov, says that President Donald Trump’s term ended tonight.

“Donald J. Trump’s term ended on 2021-01-11 19:49:00,” the biographical page reads.

Here’s a screenshot, taken Monday at 3:04 PM ET:

National security and foreign policy reporter Laura Rozen appears to be the first to notice:

It is most likely a hack. The Internet Archive has never crawled this page before today.

This is a breaking news and developing story.