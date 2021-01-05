Connect with us

‘Golf Is Not an Essential Purpose’: Head of Scottish Gov’t. Smacks Down Trump Fleeing to Her Country Before Inauguration

The leader of Scotland’s government, Nicola Sturgeon, is making it crystal clear that President Donald Trump should not attempt to travel to his golf resort in her country, which would violate that nation’s coronavirus ban on travel.

“Coming to play golf is not what I would consider an essential purpose,” First Minister Sturgeon told reporters when asked about the rumor the soon-to-be former American president was planning to self-exile in that United Kingdom country.

“I’ve no idea what Donald Trump’s travel plans are, you’ll be glad to know,” Sturgeon said, as The Scottish Sun reports.

“I hope and expect, as everybody hopes and expects – well, as everybody expects, not necessarily everybody will hope, that the travel plan he will have immediately is to exit the White House, but beyond that I don’t know,” she added (video below.)

“We’re not allowing people to come into Scotland without an essential purpose right now and that applies to him as it does everyone else.”

On Monday Sturgeon announced stronger coronavirus lockdown measures, and included a general reminder that travel into Scotland was already banned.

“If Trump does fly to Scotland,” to stay at his golf resort, one Scottish newspaper, The Herald, reported, “he could be in breach of coronavirus restrictions. Trump Turnberry is effectively closed until February 5 due to Tier 4 rules, according to the resort’s website.”

