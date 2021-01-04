MORE CRIMES
Trump May Flee to His Scottish Resort Before Inauguration – but Scotland Just Said Travel Into the Country Is Banned
President Donald Trump appears to be planning to flee to Scotland one day before Joe Biden is inaugurated on January 20, but he now has an additional problem: the leader of Scotland’s government just announced a new coronavirus lockdown.
First Minister Nicola Sturgeon in a speech Monday announcing her country’s new, expanded lockdown measures noted “it remains the case that no-one is allowed to travel into or out of Scotland unless it is for an essential purpose.”
It’s hard to call fleeing a country because you lost an election by 7 million votes an essential purpose.
“Speculation is mounting that US President Donald Trump could be planning to snub the inauguration of successor Joe Biden – by flying to Scotland,” that country’s newspaper, The Herald reports. “Now Prestwick Airport has been told to expect the arrival of a US military Boeing 757 aircraft which has been occasionally used by Trump, on January 19 – the day before Mr Biden takes over.”
Trump’s money-losing Turnberry golf resort is near Prestwick Airport.
“If Trump does fly to Scotland he could be in breach of coronavirus restrictions,” the Scottish newspaper adds. “Trump Turnberry is effectively closed until February 5 due to Tier 4 rules, according to the resort’s website.”
The Herald points to this tweet from NBC’s Ken Dilanian, but it’s more than a month old:
Per my NBC News colleagues: Trump may announce for 2024 on inauguration day. Either way, he won’t attend the inauguration and does not plan to invite Biden to the White House or even call him.
— Ken Dilanian (@KenDilanianNBC) December 1, 2020
Image: Shutterstock
