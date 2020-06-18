CONGRATULATIONS AMERICA!
Experts: President’s ‘Cruelty,’ ‘Sloppiness’ and ‘Incompetence’ Forced Chief Justice’s DACA Ruling ‘Rebuke to Trump’
Immigration and legal experts are weighing in on the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision that President Donald Trump violated federal law. The Chief Justice ruled Trump cannot arbitrarily end Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals, an Obama program known as DACA that protects over 700,000 undocumented immigrants brought to the U.S. as children by their parents.
DACA is supported by 85% of Americans. Trump has tried to kill the program since taking office in 2017.
New York Times chief White House correspondent called the majority opinion, written by Chief Justice John Roberts, a “rebuke to Trump.”
University of Texas School of Law law professor and CNN contributor:
It’s not that Chief Justice Roberts is a closet progressive. He’s not.
It’s that the Trump administration is *really bad* at administrative law.
— Steve Vladeck (@steve_vladeck) June 18, 2020
Voting rights expert and Mother Jones reporter Ari Berman invoked a more colorful response:
Just like with census case, Roberts basically told Trump admin they were full of shit
— Ari Berman (@AriBerman) June 18, 2020
Civil rights lawyer:
This week provides powerful evidence that the Supreme Court is responsive to public opinion.
— Sasha Samberg-Champion (@ssamcham) June 18, 2020
MSNBC anchor Chris Hayes:
The sheer capricious sloppiness of the Trump admin has basically forced Roberts hands *twice* – on this and the census case. https://t.co/j4U21UGmeL
— Chris Hayes (@chrislhayes) June 18, 2020
NBC News and MSNBC legal analyst Glenn Kirschner:
Todays DACA decision by the Supreme Court is a wonderful affirmation of the values and principles that ACTUALLY make America great. pic.twitter.com/fSMn2Ekrv0
— Glenn Kirschner (@glennkirschner2) June 18, 2020
Former DOJ spokesperson, now an MSNBC Justice & Security Analyst:
Memo to Trump supporters: this DACA ruling, like the census ruling, is 100% the result of a corrupt buffoon being president. You would have won both these cases had the Trump admin exhibited the tiniest modicum of honesty and competence.
— Matthew Miller (@matthewamiller) June 18, 2020
Economist David Rothschild:
Quick reading: DACA stands because Trump Regime’s extreme incompetence in how it executes its cruelty forced Roberts to side with Democrats.
— David Rothschild (@DavMicRot) June 18, 2020
This is a breaking news and developing story. Details may change. This story will be updated, and NCRM will likely publish follow-up stories on this news. Stay tuned and refresh for updates.
