News
US Congressman Quits GOP – Becomes an Independent Over Trump’s ‘Unfounded’ Election ‘Conspiracy Theories’
U.S. Rep. Paul Mitchell of Michigan has just quit the Republican Party. The 64-year old three-term congressman cited President Donald Trump’s “unfounded conspiracy theories” surrounding the 2020 election, and his attacks on immigrants, from his response to the Charlottesville neo-Nazi rally to his more recent “anti-immigrant ‘send them back’ rhetoric” as reasons he is now an independent member of Congress.
“As elected members of Congress, we take an oath to ‘support and defend the Constitution of the United States,’ not to preserve and protect the political interests of any individual, be it the president or anyone else, to the detriment of our cherished nation,” his letter reads, as CNN reported.
Late last month he blasted President Donald Trump on social media:
Oh my God. .@realDonaldTrump Please for the sake of our Nation please drop these arguments without evidence or factual basis. #stopthestupid https://t.co/IMMImXrckV
— Rep. Paul Mitchell (@RepPaulMitchell) November 30, 2020
He also criticized Trump for his recent attacks on the judicial branch.
“It is unacceptable for political candidates to treat our election system as though we are a third- world nation and incite distrust of something so basic as the sanctity of our vote,” he wrote. “Further, it is unacceptable for the president to attack the Supreme Court of the United States because its judges, both liberal and conservative, did not rule with his side or that ‘the Court failed him.’ It was our Founding Fathers’ objective to insulate the Supreme Court from such blatant political motivations.”
On Sunday he tweeted out opposition to Trump several times, at one point saying, “Continuing this circus is just …so damaging … so unproductive … so narcissistic…what about our country?”
Courts have heard the “evidence” provided of “fraud” and found it unsubstantiated numerous times. Continuing this circus is just …so damaging … so unproductive … so narcissistic…what about our country? https://t.co/QsA1hLJ2iq
— Rep. Paul Mitchell (@RepPaulMitchell) December 13, 2020
So a new theme – China benefits from the NDAA? Seriously?? I can’t believe this claim as a reason to veto the bill but lately @realDonaldTrump has rolled out some doozies. I will vote to override without any hesitation. https://t.co/7k4gtbUaxa
— Rep. Paul Mitchell (@RepPaulMitchell) December 13, 2020
Mitchell was one of the few Republicans to pay his respects to Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.
“I’m deeply saddened to hear about the passing of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg,” he wrote on Facebook. “She was a dedicated jurist who served our nation with honor. Her life and work on the Supreme Court created a legacy that will inspire generations to come. I offer my thanks for her service and my deepest condolences to her family during this time.”
Before becoming a congressman Mitchell was the chairman of the Michigan branch of conservative Ralph Reed’s Faith and Freedom Coalition, a right wing anti-LGBTQ organization that is part Christian evangelical activist, and part Tea Party.
Mitchell, one of the wealthiest members of Congress, is retiring in January, and even noted the switch is “admittedly symbolic,” but said in his letter to RNC Chair Ronna McDaniel, “we all know that symbols matter.”
Read his full letter below:
Today I am disaffiliating from the Republican Party.
See my letter below: pic.twitter.com/76IxC4FMvJ
— Rep. Paul Mitchell (@RepPaulMitchell) December 14, 2020
News
Bill Barr Out
Attorney General Bill Barr has just submitted his letter of resignation, after weeks of reports President Donald Trump was anxious to fire him for not supporting his voter fraud lies more diligently.
“Just had a very nice meeting with Attorney General Bill Barr at the White House,” Trump tweeted. “Our relationship has been a very good one, he has done an outstanding job! As per letter, Bill will be leaving just before Christmas to spend the holidays with his family,” he claimed.
…Deputy Attorney General Jeff Rosen, an outstanding person, will become Acting Attorney General. Highly respected Richard Donoghue will be taking over the duties of Deputy Attorney General. Thank you to all! pic.twitter.com/V5sqOJT9PM
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 14, 2020
Just two days ago Trump blasted Barr:
IF Biden gets in, nothing will happen to Hunter or Joe. Barr will do nothing, and the new group of partisan killers coming in will quickly kill it all. Same thing with Durham. We caught them cold, spying, treason & more (the hard part), but “Justice” took too long. Will be DOA!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 12, 2020
Why didn’t Bill Barr reveal the truth to the public, before the Election, about Hunter Biden. Joe was lying on the debate stage that nothing was wrong, or going on – Press confirmed. Big disadvantage for Republicans at the polls!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 12, 2020
Barr’s tenure as Trump’s Attorney General will forever be marked by his lies to the American public in service to his boss.
“A federal judge on Thursday,” The New York Times reported in March, “sharply criticized Attorney General William P. Barr’s handling of the report by the special counsel, Robert S. Mueller III, saying that Mr. Barr put forward a ‘distorted’ and ‘misleading’ account of its findings and lacked credibility on the topic.”
MSNBC’s Chris Hayes weighs in:
It’s just extremely bizarre for the AG to leave three weeks early. So he can take a nice long holiday break?
— Chris Hayes (@chrislhayes) December 14, 2020
Trump made the announcement within minutes of the Electoral College reaching the 270 mark, making Joe Biden’s President-elect status even more definitive.
This is a breaking news and developing story and has been updated to add additional information.
News
Right-Wingers on Parler Call for Bloody Civil War After SCOTUS Dumps Trump’s Bogus Election Fraud Case
After the Supreme Court refused to hear Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton’s case seeking to toss hundreds of thousands of votes in four swing states, right-wingers on Parler, the far-right version of Twitter, are literally calling for Trump to use the military and conservative states to secede from the union, essentially setting the conditions for a bloody civil war.
Here’s a sampling of different messages on Parler:
“Time for succession… If even the GOP majority Supreme Court won’t hear the citizens’ claims of corruption in the election process; then we need to create our own separate country from all of those that cheat us of our given rights!!”
“I’m fucking raging!!!! Patriots do NOT allow those dirty thieving DemocRats to take this election from our one and only hero President Donald J. Trump!!! If he sold out Supreme Court won’t stand up for DJT then we MUST boycott the runoff election to show those pussy ass so-called Republicans how much.”
“Trump will not let this stand. There is no way Biden will be inaugurated. The enemies of our nation cannot be allowed to take over its government. This is the reason we have a military.”
“Are we just going to sit back in our lazy boy recliners and whine about this or are we going to stand up and take action? It’s time.”
“Trump needs to declare war. We are under attack”
“#Texit Texas must exit”
“INSURRECTION ACT time!!!!!”
“TIME TO CALL IN THE KRACKIN (MARSHAL-LAW)”
This election was nothing but fraud. Basement Biden got more votes then Obama?! Yeah, right. Dems want to play?! Let’s play. New game, new rules. Except this time, the reds win.”
Things are a little heated on Parler …. pic.twitter.com/xajBsWX49S
— George Conway (@gtconway3d) December 12, 2020
So I visited Parler to see how MAGA was handling the SCOTUS ruling. Not. Good. pic.twitter.com/XyfK8rfoUt
— MomJovi (@MomJovi) December 12, 2020
In related news, Vice found that even the most extreme right-wingers are starting to abandon Parler because there are no liberals, Democrats and progressives there to argue with; the site has lots of pornography, including child pornography; and fraudsters have been able to imitate right-wing leaders and make fraudulent verified accounts for them.
News
Supreme Court Tosses Texas Multi-State Demand to Void Millions of Votes in Four States Biden Won
The U.S. Supreme Court has rejected a demand from Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton and 17 other states to void millions of legally-valid ballots from voters in four states Joe Biden won.
That case was joined by 125 Republican members of Congress.
BREAKING: Supreme Court DENIES Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton's attempt to overturn the outcome of the election. https://t.co/7eyfSI9yno pic.twitter.com/p2kWbqMZhY
— Mark Joseph Stern (@mjs_DC) December 11, 2020
It’s important to note the Supreme Court refused to hear the case based on lack of standing. It should have berated the filers for bringing such a frivolous case to the court, but did not.
#BREAKING: The Supreme Court acted with unusual speed to reject a bid from Texas’ Attorney General—supported by President Donald Trump—to block the ballots of millions of voters in battleground states that went in favor of President Elect Joe Biden, per @Arianedevogue
— Manu Raju (@mkraju) December 11, 2020
SCOTUS break: Justices rule against widely ridiculed Texas bid to overturn Biden's win. 'Texas has not demonstrated a judicially cognizable interest in the manner in which another State conducts its elections.' pic.twitter.com/J3JGwCxdTI
— Mike Scarcella (@MikeScarcella) December 11, 2020
Supreme Court Rejection pic.twitter.com/nZTeDtcvj9
— Acyn Torabi (@Acyn) December 11, 2020
Developing…
