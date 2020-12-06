News
Trump Announces Giuliani Positive for Coronavirus in Racist Tweet
Rudy Giuliani, President Donald Trump’s personal attorney who has been traveling the country advancing a farcical and blatantly false set of conspiracy theories about the 2020 election, has tested positive for the coronavirus.
President Trump made the announcement himself, in a racist tweet, calling COVID-19 the “China Virus.”
.@RudyGiuliani, by far the greatest mayor in the history of NYC, and who has been working tirelessly exposing the most corrupt election (by far!) in the history of the USA, has tested positive for the China Virus. Get better soon Rudy, we will carry on!!!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 6, 2020
Giuliani is one of dozens of people closely tied to the President who have tested positive for coronavirus. Near the end of his recovery Trump promised every senior in America would have access to the exact same therapeutics that he claimed “cured” him, “soon,” for free. He recorded that lie in a video months ago (video below), and never acted on it.
TO MY FAVORITE PEOPLE IN THE WORLD! pic.twitter.com/38DbQtUxEu
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 8, 2020
Trump has ensured these expensive and hard-to-access therapeutics available to his close associates, including HUD Secretary Dr. Ben Carson.
DRAINING THE SWAMP
Trump Staffers Are Plotting Their Exits: White House is a ‘Toxic’ Work Environment Now
The number of staffers at all levels planning to leave President Donald Trump‘s White House is growing by the day — and some of them are starting to speak out.
Multiple sources inside and outside the White House cited a variety of reasons for the exodus already underway, ranging from the urgent need for employment to a palpable disgust with Trump’s ill-fated election challenges, according to CNN.
One senior administration official described Trump’s White House as a “toxic” place to work.
“I think people are moving on because they have families or livelihoods to support,” the official said. “That, and the place is becoming more toxic by the day … people turning on each other, trying to settle scores while they can.”
“Some are moving on,” another White House adviser said. “It’s time.”
Except for Trump.
“No one expects him to concede. No one!” the adviser said.
AND NOW FOR SOME GOOD NEWS
Federal Judge Reinstates DACA and Orders Swift Approval of New Applicants
A New York federal judge reinstated the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program Friday and ordered Homeland Security to quickly process new applicants.
President Donald J. Trump has tried repeatedly to end the Obama-era program during his four years in office. The ruling Friday now ensures that thousands of immigrants whose parents brought them to the U.S. as young children will have the ability to continue to work and study in the country without the threat of deportation.
U.S. District Judge Nicholas Garaufis issued a six-page ruling that included ordering Department of Homeland Security to post a public notice by Monday prominently on its website to accept first-time applications.
Existing applicants will need to reapply every year, but in doing so, will remain in the program.
The National Immigration Law Center called the ruling a “major victory.”
“This is a major victory for immigrant youth, led by immigrant youth. We would not be celebrating this day were it not for our courageous plaintiffs that fought to affirm that their #HomeIsHere,” the National Immigration Law Center tweeted after the ruling. “This is a day to celebrate, and we look forward to working with the incoming Biden administration to create a permanent solution for immigrant youth and communities.”
The Court today set aside Chad Wolf’s July 2020 memo. This means the government must:
1️⃣ Reopen the #DACA program to first-time applicants,
2️⃣ Return the period of protections to two years
3️⃣ Make Advanced Parole available to DACA recipients again without restrictions.
— National Immigration Law Center (@NILC) December 4, 2020
The gov’t was also ordered to provide notice that EAD and DACA protections are extended to 2-years for those who received 1-year grants under the Wolf memo.
We will share more information at https://t.co/mbQARmZiyA.
— National Immigration Law Center (@NILC) December 4, 2020
Pennsylvania Lieutenant Governor: ‘Officials’ Are ‘Receiving Death Threats’ for Supporting the Fair Election
Lieutenant Governor of Pennsylvania John Fetterman revealed Friday that some Republican officials choosing to stand up against the election fraud claims heralded by President Donald J. Trump are receiving “death threats.”
“It must be said: it is tough being a Republican and telling the truth about this election,” Fetterman said. “Many officials are even getting death threats- just look at Georgia. Virtually all are threatened with a primary for simply acknowledging that this was a fair, free election.”
He also retweeted that “Pennsylvania Republican lawmakers, including House Speaker Bryan Cutler and House Majority Leader Kerry Benninghoff, have sent a letter to the state’s congressional delegation urging them to object to Pennsylvania’s Electoral College votes on Jan. 6.”
See the letter below.
This is just pandering to the snake handlers / lunatic fringe. I do not believe there is any serious intent, nor is there a path.
On balance, and to their credit, leadership has been clear on honoring the election results. https://t.co/K1RRaRCrYt
— John Fetterman (@JohnFetterman) December 4, 2020
