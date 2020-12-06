Trump Announces Giuliani Positive for Coronavirus in Racist Tweet

Rudy Giuliani, President Donald Trump’s personal attorney who has been traveling the country advancing a farcical and blatantly false set of conspiracy theories about the 2020 election, has tested positive for the coronavirus.

President Trump made the announcement himself, in a racist tweet, calling COVID-19 the “China Virus.”

.@RudyGiuliani, by far the greatest mayor in the history of NYC, and who has been working tirelessly exposing the most corrupt election (by far!) in the history of the USA, has tested positive for the China Virus. Get better soon Rudy, we will carry on!!! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 6, 2020

Giuliani is one of dozens of people closely tied to the President who have tested positive for coronavirus. Near the end of his recovery Trump promised every senior in America would have access to the exact same therapeutics that he claimed “cured” him, “soon,” for free. He recorded that lie in a video months ago (video below), and never acted on it.

TO MY FAVORITE PEOPLE IN THE WORLD! pic.twitter.com/38DbQtUxEu — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 8, 2020

Trump has ensured these expensive and hard-to-access therapeutics available to his close associates, including HUD Secretary Dr. Ben Carson.