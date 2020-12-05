Karen Pence’s Anti-LGBTQ School Got $725K in COVID Bailout Funds

Of the estimated 331,002,651 Americans living in the United States, roughly 10,818,600 have been infected with COVID-19, the highly infectious respiratory illness that has killed more Americans than the U.S. conflicts in Vietnam, Korea, Iraq, Afghanistan, and World War I combined. Simple math shows that 1 in 30 Americans has now been infected with the virus since March.

Yesterday marked the highest ever U.S. daily toll of newly diagnosed cases, with 181,194 reported. With numbers increasing every day, one in every 378 people in the U.S. has tested positive for COVID-19 over the past week.

“More than one out of every 5,000 Americans are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 as the virus continues to spread at an unprecedented rate throughout the country,” Newsweek reported yesterday. “Of those hospitalized, 13,132 were said to be in intensive care units, while 3,769 were on ventilators.”

“Multiple modeling forecasts cited by the CDC predict likely increases in hospitalizations as the virus continues to spread, with an increase of between 3,200 and 19,000 additional daily hospitalizations expected by December 7,” the publication continues.

Winter is expected to worsen the pandemic as the cold weather moves people indoors and people gather for holidays like Halloween, Thanksgiving, Christmas and New Year’s despite advisements not to by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

!!!!! Another truly horrifying day. We have reached 181,194 new U.S. coronavirus cases IN A SINGLE DAY. One month ago, the daily numbers were below 60,000. Since then, 1 out of every 113 people in this country have been identified as a new infection.https://t.co/74QzWYbn1p pic.twitter.com/tvkkuxb1lo — Mike Baker (@ByMikeBaker) November 14, 2020

US coronavirus deaths for each day in November: Nov. 1: 402

Nov. 2: 567

Nov. 3: 1,004

Nov. 4: 1,571

Nov. 5: 1,369

Nov. 6: 1,185

Nov. 7: 878

Nov. 8: 683

Nov. 9: 789

Nov. 10: 1,305

Nov. 11: 1,534

Nov. 12: 1,136

Nov. 13: 1,270 — NBC News (@NBCNews) November 14, 2020

In the space of less than two weeks, our cases have more than doubled in number on a daily basis. Crazy. https://t.co/YkNzZOrjUU — Mehdi Hasan (@mehdirhasan) November 14, 2020