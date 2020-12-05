'ANGRY AND APPALLED'
Karen Pence’s Anti-LGBTQ School Got $725K in COVID Bailout Funds
The Immanuel Christian private school in Springfield, Virginia bans LGBTQ teachers and students because “homosexual acts and lifestyles are clearly perversions and reprehensible in the sight of God”, at least, according to its employment application.
Unfortunately, the school got $725,000 in bail-out funds from the federal Paycheck Protection Program (PPP), a financial stimulus program designed to help keep businesses afloat during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Karen Pence, the wife of Vice President Mike Pence teaches at the school.
“It is shameful that an institution that discriminates against LGBT Americans received nearly $1 million in taxpayer funds,” Kyle Herrig, president of government watchdog group Accountable.US, said in a statement to The Washington Blade. “This money was meant to help mom and pop small businesses meet payroll and keep the lights on — instead the wealthy and well-connected cashed in.”
Current federal law doesn’t prohibit anti-LGBTQ discrimination in the distribution of PPP funds, the publication adds, even with federal laws likeTitle VII and Title IX requiring equal opportunities regardless of gender in schools.
1 in 30 Americans Have Been Infected With COVID As U.S. Reports Highest Day of New Cases
Of the estimated 331,002,651 Americans living in the United States, roughly 10,818,600 have been infected with COVID-19, the highly infectious respiratory illness that has killed more Americans than the U.S. conflicts in Vietnam, Korea, Iraq, Afghanistan, and World War I combined. Simple math shows that 1 in 30 Americans has now been infected with the virus since March.
Yesterday marked the highest ever U.S. daily toll of newly diagnosed cases, with 181,194 reported. With numbers increasing every day, one in every 378 people in the U.S. has tested positive for COVID-19 over the past week.
“More than one out of every 5,000 Americans are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 as the virus continues to spread at an unprecedented rate throughout the country,” Newsweek reported yesterday. “Of those hospitalized, 13,132 were said to be in intensive care units, while 3,769 were on ventilators.”
“Multiple modeling forecasts cited by the CDC predict likely increases in hospitalizations as the virus continues to spread, with an increase of between 3,200 and 19,000 additional daily hospitalizations expected by December 7,” the publication continues.
Winter is expected to worsen the pandemic as the cold weather moves people indoors and people gather for holidays like Halloween, Thanksgiving, Christmas and New Year’s despite advisements not to by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
!!!!!
Another truly horrifying day. We have reached 181,194 new U.S. coronavirus cases IN A SINGLE DAY.
One month ago, the daily numbers were below 60,000.
Since then, 1 out of every 113 people in this country have been identified as a new infection.https://t.co/74QzWYbn1p pic.twitter.com/tvkkuxb1lo
— Mike Baker (@ByMikeBaker) November 14, 2020
US coronavirus deaths for each day in November:
Nov. 1: 402
Nov. 2: 567
Nov. 3: 1,004
Nov. 4: 1,571
Nov. 5: 1,369
Nov. 6: 1,185
Nov. 7: 878
Nov. 8: 683
Nov. 9: 789
Nov. 10: 1,305
Nov. 11: 1,534
Nov. 12: 1,136
Nov. 13: 1,270
— NBC News (@NBCNews) November 14, 2020
In the space of less than two weeks, our cases have more than doubled in number on a daily basis. Crazy. https://t.co/YkNzZOrjUU
— Mehdi Hasan (@mehdirhasan) November 14, 2020
⚠️MOTHER OF GOD—El Paso nurse’s horrifying story of hospital situation. There is a COVID room nicknamed “the pit” where no doctors enter, patients only get 3 CPR cycles—patients are sent there to just wait, code & die. None has survived “the pit”. #COVID19 pic.twitter.com/vvih3rVzPL
— Eric Feigl-Ding (@DrEricDing) November 14, 2020
A Cop Who Helped Kill Breonna Taylor Is Suing Her Boyfriend for Shooting Back
When Louisville Kentucky Police Sergeant Jonathan Mattingly helped break down the front door of 26-year-old Black medic Breonna Taylor’s apartment after midnight on March 13, Taylor’s boyfriend Kenneth Walker, a licensed gun owner, thought intruders had broken into her home and he began firing.
As police returned gunfire, killing Taylor, one of Walker’s bullets hit Mattingly in the leg, injuring him. Now Mattingly is suing Walker for “severe trauma, mental anguish, and emotional distress.”
Keep in mind, Walker was initially charged with attempted murder for shooting at police, but those charges were later dropped.
While Mattingly’s lawsuit says “Walker’s conduct in shooting Mattingly is outrageous, intolerable, and offends all accepted standards of decency and morality,” Walker’s lawyer, Steve Romines, told CBS News that “Walker is protected by law … and is immune from both criminal prosecution and civil liability as he was acting in self defense in his own home.”
“Even the most basic understanding of Kentucky’s ‘Stand Your Ground’ law and the ‘Castle Doctrine’ evidences this fact. One would think that breaking into the apartment, executing his girlfriend and framing him for a crime in an effort to cover up her murder would be enough for them,” Romines continued. “Yet this baseless attempt to further victimize and harass Kenny indicates otherwise.”
NOAA Chief Scientist Booted for Asking a Trump-Appointee to Respect Scientific Integrity
Craig McLean, the acting chief scientist of The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), the government agency that (among other things) helps track hurricanes, has been removed from his post because he asked Erik Noble, an agency appointee hand-selected by President Donald Trump to acknowledge the agency’s scientific integrity guidelines.
The New York Times reports that Noble responded by asking McLean, “Respectfully, by what authority are you sending this to me?”
McLean said that as acting chief scientist he’s responsible for ensuring that agency members follow its rules on scientific integrity.
Noble then responded, “You no longer serve as the acting chief scientist for NOAA,” stating that a new chief scientist had been appointed. “Thank you for your service.”
McLean was then replaced by, Ryan Maue, a former research meteorologist with Cato Institute, a libertarian think tank that considers political attempts to stop global warming as both expensive and ineffective.
McLean has been replaced in the midst of one of the busiest hurricane seasons the U.S. has ever experienced, with 25 hurricanes having happened so far, just three short of the busiest season in 2005.
Vox.com notes that McLean was also the person who publicly called out Trump for using the NOAA in 2019 to lie about Hurricane Dorian endangering Alabama. After the Birmingham station of the National Weather Service said that the storm wasn’t predicted to hit Alabama shore, Trump “proved” they were wrong by showing a hurricane path map that used a black marker to extend the hurricane’s predicted path onto Alabama’s shores and later issuing an NOAA press release falsely calling the Birmingham station’s assertion incorrect.
“Altering an official weather forecast is actually illegal for a government employee,” Vox notes.
In the past, Trump has publicly stated that he doesn’t believe the NOAA’s National Climate Assessment which reports the impacts of climate change on the United States. The New York Times says Trump is expected to fill the agency with climate change skeptics if he wins a second term.
