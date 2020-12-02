TOTAL LIES
‘Endless Lies and Nonsense’: Trump’s 46 Minute ‘Most Important Speech I’ve Ever Made’ Panned as ‘Utterly Dishonest’
President Donald Trump Wednesday afternoon released a 46-minute campaign speech, recorded inside the White House, likely written, filmed, and produced by White House aides. He said it was “may be the most important speech I’ve ever made,” and then proceeded to attack the integrity of the U.S. elections system, President-elect Joe Biden, and the Democrats, with lies.
Trump posted a short clip to Twitter, which immediately flagged it. He posted the full video to Facebook, which appended this warning to it:
Given the extreme lies and disinformation NCRM will not embed it here.
In addition to his lies about the 2020 election, Trump complained that his past four as president have been like “living in hell.”
CNN White House correspondent John Harwood called Trump’s speech an “utterly dishonest statement.”
HuffPost White House correspondent S.V. Dáte, who in August famously asked Trump, “do you regret at all, all the lying that you’ve done to the American people?” offered this in response:
“The president is lying and lying and lying,” he tweeted. “This is an abomination — shot in the White House, presumably with the support of taxpayer-paid employees — all designed to delegitimize an election that Trump LOST BY 7 MILLION VOTES.”
Washington Post national correspondent Philip Bump points out Trump’s lies have already been debunked:
In this endless speech of lies and nonsense, Trump holds up a graphic that I described as an “unusually easy” thing to debunk when I did so two weeks ago. https://t.co/rxeJAIrChZ
— Philip Bump (@pbump) December 2, 2020
“The full 46-minute version of the president’s statement leaves no mystery as to why this was posted on social media,” Dallas News Washington Bureau Chief Todd Gillman notes. “Networks would have cut away to protect from being hijacked by a torrent of falsehood.”
PBS NewsHour White House correspondent Yamiche Alcindor spares no words:
Pres Trump in this 46 minute video he just released says this might be the most important speech he has ever given.
What’s clear is that it might be one of his most dishonest speeches he’s ever given. He’s making baseless claims that courts, the AG & DHS have said didn’t happen.
— Yamiche Alcindor (@Yamiche) December 2, 2020
CNN chief White House correspondent Jim Acosta:
Trump has released what appears to be a 46 min video of a speech filled with more lies about the election. This was produced by WH and was not recorded in view of the press. (*video not included here)
— Jim Acosta (@Acosta) December 2, 2020
CNN anchor and chief national security correspondent Jim Sciutto:
The president is lying about the election from the White House. No need to share the video.
— Jim Sciutto (@jimsciutto) December 2, 2020
And MSNBC senior producer Kyle Griffin point out the real reason Trump is so desperate:
Trump addresses in his video that he could be in legal trouble after leaving office: “Now, I hear that these same people that failed to get me in Washington have sent every piece of information to New York so that they can try to get me there.”
— Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) December 2, 2020
