Connect with us

TOTAL LIES

‘Endless Lies and Nonsense’: Trump’s 46 Minute ‘Most Important Speech I’ve Ever Made’ Panned as ‘Utterly Dishonest’

Published

on

President Donald Trump Wednesday afternoon released a 46-minute campaign speech, recorded inside the White House, likely written, filmed, and produced by White House aides. He said it was “may be the most important speech I’ve ever made,” and then proceeded to attack the integrity of the U.S. elections system, President-elect Joe Biden, and the Democrats, with lies.

Trump posted a short clip to Twitter, which immediately flagged it. He posted the full video to Facebook, which appended this warning to it:

Given the extreme lies and disinformation NCRM will not embed it here.

In addition to his lies about the 2020 election, Trump complained that his past four as president have been like “living in hell.”

CNN White House correspondent John Harwood called Trump’s speech an “utterly dishonest statement.”

HuffPost White House correspondent S.V. Dáte, who in August famously asked Trump, “do you regret at all, all the lying that you’ve done to the American people?” offered this in response:

“The president is lying and lying and lying,” he tweeted. “This is an abomination — shot in the White House, presumably with the support of taxpayer-paid employees — all designed to delegitimize an election that Trump LOST BY 7 MILLION VOTES.”

Washington Post national correspondent Philip Bump points out Trump’s lies have already been debunked:

“The full 46-minute version of the president’s statement leaves no mystery as to why this was posted on social media,” Dallas News Washington Bureau Chief Todd Gillman notes. “Networks would have cut away to protect from being hijacked by a torrent of falsehood.”

PBS NewsHour White House correspondent Yamiche Alcindor spares no words:

CNN chief White House correspondent Jim Acosta:

CNN anchor and chief national security correspondent Jim Sciutto:

And MSNBC senior producer Kyle Griffin point out the real reason Trump is so desperate:

 

Related Topics:
Continue Reading
Click to comment
 
 

Enjoy this piece?

… then let us make a small request. The New Civil Rights Movement depends on readers like you to meet our ongoing expenses and continue producing quality progressive journalism. Three Silicon Valley giants consume 70 percent of all online advertising dollars, so we need your help to continue doing what we do.

NCRM is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. From unflinching coverage of religious extremism, to spotlighting efforts to roll back our rights, NCRM continues to speak truth to power. America needs independent voices like NCRM to be sure no one is forgotten.

Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Help ensure NCRM remains independent long into the future. Support progressive journalism with a one-time contribution to NCRM, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.

Trending

Copyright © 2020 AlterNet Media.