Donald Trump Jr. Wants to Become Head of the NRA – and Fire Wayne LaPierre

Now that his father won’t be president much longer, Donald Trump, Jr. is looking for a means to expand his base. There have been rumors he would seek a presidential run in 2024, if his father does not.

But Trump, Jr. now has his eyes on someone else’s job: NRA executive vice president Wayne LaPierre’s.

The National Rifle Association is in deep distress. The New York Attorney General is trying to completely shut it down. There are reports of massive accounting and cash irregularities, including lavish lifestyle payments for its top brass. There are also the reports of its alleged ties to Russia and the $30 million it spent in 2016 to help put Donald Trump in the White House.

Senate Democrats on the Finance Committee last year published a report titled, “The NRA and Russia – How a tax-exempt organization became a Russian asset.”

Meanwhile, Donald Trump, Jr. has been ordered by the New York Supreme Court to undergo training after his father was ordered to pay $2 million in damages “for improperly using charitable assets to intervene in the 2016 presidential primaries and further his own political interests.”

The president’s eldest son has been known for years as a vile “big game” hunter, spending countless sums of money to literally slaughter animals, some endangered, in Africa and other locales.

“Donald Trump Jr. and his tight-knit team have been pondering taking control of the National Rifle Association,” Trump advisors told Business Insider. “It’s one more way the Trump family is making big plays to cement itself in GOP conservative politics for the next 4 years.”

It seems like a “perfect” fit for two wildly imperfect grifters excellent at spending other people’s money while helping create death and destruction.

“An August 2017 trip to Canada to hunt stone sheep cost the Secret Service $16,600,” Vanity Fair reported earlier this year, “but it’s the First Son’s August 2019 trip to Mongolia that really required the federal government to pony up. Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington reported … that taxpayers spent more than $76,000 on Secret Service protection for the eight-day trip, which is nearly $60,000 more than the government had initially disclosed.”

It gets worse.

“The substantial taxpayer bill is the cherry on top of what was already a controversial trip for Trump Jr., who hunted Argali sheep in Mongolia after winning the trip at a charity auction for the National Rife Association in 2015. Argali sheep are the largest species of sheep and are considered to be threatened under the Endangered Species Act, and their hunting is prohibited in Mongolia without a permit. Luckily for Trump Jr., ProPublica reported in December, the Mongolian government granted the First Son one of the “coveted and rare permit[s]”—but only did so retroactively after he had already killed one of the rare sheep.”