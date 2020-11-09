WHOA
Watch: Fox News Cuts Away From Kayleigh McEnany’s Baseless Attacks on Democrats – ‘Can’t Continue Showing You This’
White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany, in her role as a Trump campaign advisor, held a press conference Monday that was so baseless and fact-less Fox News was forced to cut away from it.
“I can’t in good countenance continue showing you this,” Fox News anchor Neil Cavuto told viewers. “She started saying right at the outset,” that Democrats were “welcoming fraud, welcoming illegal voting. Not so fast.”
McEnany, in the one minute she spoke before Cavuto cut in, falsely claimed there is “only one party in America, trying to keep observers out of the count room, and that party, my friends, is the Democrat Party.”
“You take these positions because you are welcoming fraud, and you are welcoming illegal voting,” McEnany said, with zero evidence.
Cavuto was not going to allow her to lie on his air.
“I just think we have to be very clear and the charging of the other side is ‘welcoming fraud’ and ‘welcoming illegal voting.’ Unless she has more details to back that up, I can’t in good countenance continue showing you this,” He explained to viewers.
“I want to make sure that maybe they do have something to back that up. But that’s an explosive charge to make, that the other side is effectively rigging and cheating. If she does bring proof of that of course we’ll take you back.”
Watch:
Fox News cuts away from Kayleigh McEnany news conference after airing it for less than a minute.
Neil Cavuto: “I can’t in good countenance continue showing you this…She started saying right at the outset, [Democrats were] welcoming fraud, welcoming illegal voting. Not so fast.” pic.twitter.com/1jn5jC2r5E
— JM Rieger (@RiegerReport) November 9, 2020
Update:
Former Clinton White House press secretary Joe Lockhart blasts McEnany, says what she is doing is “against the law,” and calls for her to “resign immediately.”
It's against the law. https://t.co/5dIVDi9QNp
— Joe Lockhart (@joelockhart) November 9, 2020
In addition to not knowing what she's talking about, lying in almost every sentence, there is no justifiable reason for a government employee, @PressSec to go to a political organization and participate in a partisan political act. She needs to resign immediately. https://t.co/mD3pmG45qd
— Joe Lockhart (@joelockhart) November 9, 2020
