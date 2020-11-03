Trump Has an Election Day Meltdown on ‘Fox & Friends’ – Blames Network for Not Supporting Him Like ‘In the Old Days’

President Donald Trump’s closing message on Election Day morning was to melt down on “Fox & Friends” and complain to its hosts the Fox News network doesn’t support him like it did in 2016. Some have said Trump plans to launch a Trump TV network to rival Fox News if he loses. He certainly sounded like he just had.

Co-host Brian Kilmeade shared with the President what former President Barack Obama said on Monday, that Trump is “going arounds spreading COVID like he’s a carrier because he cares more about having these big crowds than he does about keeping people safe.”

Trump opted to attack Fox News, complaining, “Fox puts him on more than anybody else, which is sort of shocking to me,” Trump said.

“Fox has changed a lot,” Trump lamented.

“Somebody said to me, ‘What’s the biggest difference between this and four years ago?’ and I say, ‘Fox.’ It’s much different.

Kilmeade tried to defend the conservative network, insisting, “unlike the other networks, we’re trying to show both sides,” which is false. CNN and MSNBC and other networks show both Biden and Trump speeches.

“Well in the old days they wouldn’t put sleepy Joe Biden on every time he opens his mouth, you know, they had other networks for that, frankly. It was run – it’s a much different operation, I’m just telling you.”

“I’m not complaining,” Trump claimed.

Watch:

LOL — Fox & Friends hosts are forced to defend Fox News as Trump bashes the network for not being sycophantic enough pic.twitter.com/42of6aNt4j — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) November 3, 2020

Some responses:

I’ve been talking lately about a “Sour Grapes” scenario where Trump gets humiliated, pretends he didn’t want to be president anyway, and just starts cruelly lashing out at everyone. We’re still in danger and they might try and steal everything, but it sounds exactly like this. https://t.co/rIpXy0hMTS — Jared Yates Sexton (@JYSexton) November 3, 2020

*Complains for two minutes* “I’m not complaining…” https://t.co/iZWOODstic — Taylor Kamp (@taylor_kamp) November 3, 2020

I LOVE this song. https://t.co/fCkQeHBara — Alvin aqua Blanco (@Aqua174) November 3, 2020

This actually made my morning https://t.co/sLz5jEfsN5 — Stephanie B 🏳️‍🌈 (@Failsatmom) November 3, 2020