CRIME?
Trump Campaign App Tracked Movements of Millions of Users and Served up ‘Intimate’ View of Social Networks: Report
“Voter surveillance tool of extraordinary power”
The Trump campaign’s smartphone app tracked the movements of millions of the president’s supporters, gave the campaign an “intimate” view of users’ social networks, and delivered massive amounts of data that Trump will be able to use in the future, for a wide variety of purposes.
“The app lets Trump’s team communicate directly with the 2.8 million people who downloaded it — more than any other app in a U.S. presidential campaign — and if they gave permission, with their entire contact list as well,” the Associated Press reports.
“Once installed, it can track their behavior on the app and in the physical world, push out headlines, fundraise, sell MAGA merchandise and sync with mass texting operations, according to the app’s privacy policy and user interface.”
CBS News earlier this year reported the campaign’s app allows “for the collection of very detailed information about a person’s movements.”
The AP notes that while the campaign might be over, the “data strategy is very much alive, and the digital details the app collected can be put to multiple other uses — to fundraise for the president’s future political ventures, stoke Trump’s base, or even build an audience for a new media empire.”
In June MIT Technology Review called the Trump campaign’s app “a voter surveillance tool of extraordinary power.”
The app has “location-based tools and other features to help the campaign crowdsource new users,” the AP notes, adding there is a “gamified loyalty system, where supporters could accumulate points to spend on signed MAGA hats or pose for a picture with Trump.”
The app is still available for download.
“With the most recent update, you can join the official army for Trump,” the iPhone version says.
Enjoy this piece?
… then let us make a small request. The New Civil Rights Movement depends on readers like you to meet our ongoing expenses and continue producing quality progressive journalism. Three Silicon Valley giants consume 70 percent of all online advertising dollars, so we need your help to continue doing what we do.
NCRM is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. From unflinching coverage of religious extremism, to spotlighting efforts to roll back our rights, NCRM continues to speak truth to power. America needs independent voices like NCRM to be sure no one is forgotten.
Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Help ensure NCRM remains independent long into the future. Support progressive journalism with a one-time contribution to NCRM, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.
Trending
- FRAUD1 day ago
‘Outrageous’: Legal Experts Say Lindsey Graham ‘Should Be Investigated’
- FRAUD1 day ago
‘We’re Coming After You’: ‘Stop the Steal’ Organizer Threatens to ‘Force’ States to Send GOP Electors to Electoral College
- 'THE GANG THAT COULDN’T SUE STRAIGHT'2 days ago
CNN’s Tapper Drops the Mic on Trump’s ‘Desperate’ Lawyers Crashing and Burning With Every False Election Fraud Claim
- IF IT SOUNDS LIKE FASCISM1 day ago
New GOP Congressman Under Fire After Bragging He’s Tried to Convert Jews to Christianity But ‘They Are Very Difficult’
- AMERICA FIRST?1 day ago
Top Trump Official Blocking Biden Transition Accused of ‘Self-Dealing’ by Hunting for a New Job for Herself: Report
- DANGEROUS ACTS2 days ago
Trump’s COVID-19 Advisor Accused of ‘Inciting Violence’ After Calling for Michigan to ‘Rise Up’ Against Whitmer’s New Order
- THAT'S NOT HOW DEMOCRACY WORKS1 day ago
Georgia’s Secretary of State ‘Stunned’ After Lindsey Graham Pressured Him to Throw Out All Mail Ballots From Some Counties
- FRAUD2 days ago
Taxpayer-Paid Trump Officials Try to Get Around Hatch Act by Taking ‘Personal Time’ to Find Election ‘Fraud’: Report