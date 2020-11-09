Top Trump Campaign Adviser Also Tests Positive for COVID

President Donald Trump’s top outside re-election campaign advisor David Bossie is the latest official tied to the President to test positive for coronavirus. Bossie, a political activist but not an attorney, is leading the Trump team’s legal efforts to fight Joe Biden being declared the winner of the 2020 presidential election.

Bloomberg’s Jennifer Jacobs also reports Bossie was thrust into the role after Trump White House chief of staff Mark Meadows announced he had tested positive for COVID-19 late last week. Seven others in the White House and the campaign at that time also tested positive.

DAVID BOSSIE has been leading Trump's post-election political and legal battle. The president tapped him for the role last week when his chief of staff, Mark Meadows, fell ill with the coronavirus. Bossie now has the virus also. — Jennifer Jacobs (@JenniferJJacobs) November 9, 2020

Dr. Ben Carson, Trump’s HUD Secretary, also tested positive for the deadly virus today.

Bossie is the right wing activist behind the Citizens United Supreme Court case that has injected untold millions or billions in dark money in to the U.S. political system.

This is a breaking news and developing story. Details may change.