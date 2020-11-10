News
Anti-LGBTQ Former PA GOP Candidate Tweets He’s ‘A Black Gay Guy’ Who Feels ‘Respected’ by Trump
Dean Browning ran for an open seat in the U.S. House of Representatives but lost in the 2020 Pennsylvania Republican primaries. His Twitter bio says he’s a “proud pro-life & pro-2A Christian conservative dedicated to enacting common sense solutions to Keep America Great,” and a former Lehigh County Commissioner.
But on Tuesday Browning posted a tweet that reads: “I’m a black gay guy and I can personally say that Obama did nothing for me, my life only changed a little bit and it was for the worse. Everything is so much better under Trump though. I feel respected – which I never do when democrats are involved.”
Here’s a screenshot. The tweet was deleted after being up for over five hours.
Browning’s candidate profile shows he opposes same-sex marriage and abortion in almost all cases. He says it’s his “heartfelt desire…to serve the citizens of the PA-7th Congressional District and our great nation and through that to bring glory to Almighty God and His Son, Jesus Christ.”
Browning is the chairman of Common Sense Solutions PAC, which “works tirelessly to expose hidden hypocrisies and uncover the truth.”
“CSSPAC serves to hold Elected Officials responsible for their actions, whether they are incumbents or running for office.”
In an email Browning told NCRM, “I was quoting a message that I received earlier this week from a follower. Sorry if context was not clear.”
The context, as many note regarding the now-viral tweet, was not clear. Some suggest he might have a “burner” account but accidentally posted to his real one.
Here’s the tweet in context:
It’s unclear why Browning did not put the quote in quotation marks or in any way indicate he was quoting someone else, as he claims. NCRM asked for a copy of the message he says he was sent. Browning says it came from a 90210 ZIP code.
Others, including this Georgetown professor, seem to think this is Browning’s “totally real black gay conservative follower”:
Is this your totally real black gay conservative follower? pic.twitter.com/XSxgGjjxlc
— Don “Big Chooch” Moynihan (@donmoyn) November 10, 2020
The Washington Post’s Philip Bump notes Purdy replies to Browning frequently:
You know who replies to Dean Browning a lot? “Dan Purdy,” a gay black Trump supporter who joined Twitter in October. @DanPurdy322 pic.twitter.com/Gbpjg1ESUZ
— Philip Bump (@pbump) November 10, 2020
UPDATE:
Browning says this tweet is from the person who sent him the quote.
UPDATE II:
The Twitter account allegedly from the person who sent Browning the quote has been suspended.
News
Top Trump Campaign Adviser Also Tests Positive for COVID
President Donald Trump’s top outside re-election campaign advisor David Bossie is the latest official tied to the President to test positive for coronavirus. Bossie, a political activist but not an attorney, is leading the Trump team’s legal efforts to fight Joe Biden being declared the winner of the 2020 presidential election.
Bloomberg’s Jennifer Jacobs also reports Bossie was thrust into the role after Trump White House chief of staff Mark Meadows announced he had tested positive for COVID-19 late last week. Seven others in the White House and the campaign at that time also tested positive.
DAVID BOSSIE has been leading Trump's post-election political and legal battle. The president tapped him for the role last week when his chief of staff, Mark Meadows, fell ill with the coronavirus. Bossie now has the virus also.
— Jennifer Jacobs (@JenniferJJacobs) November 9, 2020
Dr. Ben Carson, Trump’s HUD Secretary, also tested positive for the deadly virus today.
Bossie is the right wing activist behind the Citizens United Supreme Court case that has injected untold millions or billions in dark money in to the U.S. political system.
This is a breaking news and developing story. Details may change.
News
Trump Fires Secretary of Defense Esper
President Donald Trump Monday announced he has “terminated” Secretary of Defense Mark Esper and installed his Director of the National Counterterrorism Center in his place.
“I am pleased to announce that Christopher C. Miller, the highly respected Director of the National Counterterrorism Center (unanimously confirmed by the Senate), will be Acting Secretary of Defense, effective immediately,” Trump tweeted. “Chris will do a GREAT job! Mark Esper has been terminated. I would like to thank him for his service.”
Trump has long been wanting to fire Esper, and last week it was reported Esper had drafter a letter of resignation.
The President is angry that Esper pushed back on Trump when he wanted to flood cities with military service members in a show of force against Black Lives Matters activists and supporters.
Miller becomes President Donald Trump’s sixth Pentagon chief. (Esper had the job twice, first as Acting. He was then replaced, and later nominated and confirmed.)
No other president has has as many, especially in such a short period of time.
President Barack Obama had four over eight years, including keeping Robert Gates, President George W. Bush’s DefSec. Bush had just two. President Bill Clinton had three. President George H.W. Bush had two over four years. President Ronald Reagan had two. President Jimmy Carter had just one.
This is a breaking news and developing story.
News
HUD Secretary Ben Carson Latest Trump Official to Test Positive for Coronavirus After White House Watch Party
Secretary of Housing and Urban Development Dr. Ben Carson, is the latest member of the Trump administration to test positive for coronavirus.
CNBC reports the news, after Trump White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows and six others tied to Trump late last week also tested positive.
Bloomberg’s Jennifer Jacobs reports that Carson “was at the White House for the election night watch party on Tuesday, along with other members of the Trump cabinet, including Bill Barr, Steve Mnuchin, Alex Azar, David Bernhardt, etc.”
Carson will be treated with medicines almost no one else has access to:
NEWS: Sec. Ben Carson tested positive for COVID-19 this morning. His deputy chief of staff says he's "in good spirits & feels fortunate to have access to effective therapeutics which aid and markedly speed his recovery." Carson attended the election night party at the White House
— Katherine Faulders (@KFaulders) November 9, 2020
This is a breaking news and developing story.
