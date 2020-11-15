FRAUD
Taxpayer-Paid Trump Officials Try to Get Around Hatch Act by Taking ‘Personal Time’ to Find Election ‘Fraud’: Report
According to a report at the Washington Post, federal employees appointed by Donald Trump are using their “personal time” to help staff an outside organization desperately searching for evidence of voter fraud that the president hopes will salvage his re-election hopes.
Of note, the Post reports, the federal government’s chief information security officer has chosen to use vacation time coming to him to lend a hand working for “the Voter Integrity Fund, a newly formed Virginia-based group that is analyzing ballot data and cold-calling voters in an attempt to substantiate the president’s outlandish claims about illicit voting.”
While the government is ready to shift into a transition phase with President-elect Joe Biden taking the reins on January 20th, Camilo Sandoval, who oversees the information security for the federal government is out of the office and pitching in to find anything that can help the president.
“Sandoval is one of several Trump appointees in the federal government — some in senior roles — who are harnessing their expertise for the project, according to the group’s leader,” the report states. “The participation of administration officials in the project shows the extent of the efforts by the president’s allies to justify his unfounded allegations of widespread ballot fraud. Federal employees are required under ethics rules to keep political activity separate from their government roles. Officials with the Voter Integrity Fund said the political appointees participating in the project are doing it in their personal time.”
According to Sandoval, who started in his position last month, he is doing nothing out of the ordinary.
“I am doing this in my private capacity, just as many others have done in past elections. I think it’s pretty clear that this is acceptable and normal,” he explained.
Sandoval is not the only federal employee pitching in.
“Sandoval is part of a hastily convened team led by Matthew Braynard, a data specialist who worked on Trump’s 2016 campaign. Another participant is Thomas Baptiste, an adviser to the deputy secretary of the Interior Department, who also took a leave to work on the project,” the report states. “Braynard said in an interview that several other government officials on leave are also assisting the effort, but he declined to identify them.”
In an interview with the Post, both Braynard and Sandoval claim that they have found evidence of possible fraud, but they have yet to make their any detailed findings public, with Brayard admitting “some of the evidence isn’t terribly compelling,” before adding, “If this was a clean election, we can dispel a lot of the concern out there.”
You can read more here.
Image by Gage Skidmore via Flickr and a CC license
Enjoy this piece?
… then let us make a small request. The New Civil Rights Movement depends on readers like you to meet our ongoing expenses and continue producing quality progressive journalism. Three Silicon Valley giants consume 70 percent of all online advertising dollars, so we need your help to continue doing what we do.
NCRM is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. From unflinching coverage of religious extremism, to spotlighting efforts to roll back our rights, NCRM continues to speak truth to power. America needs independent voices like NCRM to be sure no one is forgotten.
Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Help ensure NCRM remains independent long into the future. Support progressive journalism with a one-time contribution to NCRM, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.
FRAUD
Pro-Trump ‘Hero’ Postal Worker Recants False Claims About Ballot Tampering – GOP Donors Paid Him $136,000: Report
‘I Donated Because I Know How Evil the Left Is’ Says a Woman Who Gave $50
A Pennsylvania postal worker who became Republicans’ star witness after saying he was aware of widespread ballot tampering by the U.S. Post Office has recanted his claims. GOP donors paid have him $136,000 via a GoFundMe campaign.
“Richard Hopkins’ claim that a postmaster in Erie, Pa., instructed postal workers to backdate ballots mailed after Election Day was cited by Sen. Lindsey O. Graham (R-S.C.) in a letter to the Department of Justice calling for a federal investigation,” The Washington Post reports. “Attorney General William P. Barr subsequently authorized federal prosecutors to open probes into credible allegations of voting irregularities and fraud, a reversal of long-standing Justice Department policy.”
Hopkins has now signed an affidavit recanting his false claims, which the House Oversight Committee noted in a Twitter thread.
But last week James O’Keefe’s Project Veritas, a far right wing propaganda machine that specializes in creating false narratives for Republicans to use against the left, promoted Hopkins’ allegations. Later Hopkins allowed his name to be used.
“He was instantly celebrated by Trump supporters,” The Post notes.
On Saturday O’Keefe called Hopkins “an American hero.” By Tuesday a GoFundMe page bearing Hopkins’ name “had raised more than $129,000 by Tuesday morning, with donors praising him as a patriot and whistleblower.”
A video on that page shows a man identified as Hopkins, delivering the mail. The video at one point has a finger blocking the camera lens.
That page as of Tuesday evening lists $136,246 in donations.
“My name is Richard Hopkins and I currently work for the United States Postal Service in Erie, Pennsylvania and I am willing to testify under oath that 2020 Presidential Election ballots are being backdated to November 3rd by my supervisors,” the page reads.
“I made the difficult decision to risk everything in my life to come forward with this information of extreme wrongdoing by the Post Office. I am uncertain of what the future holds for me but I felt the public had a right to know what is really going on. Your donations are going to help me in the case I am wrongfully terminated from my job or I am forced into resigning due to ostrizization [sic] by my coworkers. It will help me get a new start in a place I feel safe and help me with child support until I am able to get settled and get a job.The Post Office has already been threatening my employment. I am scared for myself, my family, and those closest to me. Thank you James O’Keefe and Project Veritas for letting me tell my story when others wouldn’t. Please support me as I go forward with this battle.”
One woman donated $50, saying: “I donated because I know how evil the left is and im certain they will do everything in their power to ruin this man for doing whats right!”
Another woman donated $100. She writes, “I am an American patriot who wholly supports this mans actions, I pray for his future and pray true Americans step in to help him through this. You’re a warrior and a hero!”
And a man who donated $25 says, “We can not let fraud run rampant in this country! We must do what is right to protect the people that stick their necks out for all of us!!!”
A woman who gave $300 says, “I donated because Richard is behaving in a noble, courageous and righteous way. The Erie, Pennsylvania USPS is defrauding the 2020 election by backdating ballots which were mailed after the deadline of November 3, 2020. Those late ballots should be disqualified, but the fraudulent post mark of Nov. 3, 2020 on them will cause those late ballots to be counted. Counting late ballots is a criminal act. Richard is reporting the criminality he is witnessing.”
And a $500 donor wrote simply, “It’s the right thing to do.”
More than 4000 people have donated, according to the GoFundMe page.
FRAUD
‘Attempted Coup’: Voting Rights Expert Warns Bill Barr Is ‘Trying to Overturn the Election’
Bill Barr was harshly criticized by a leading voting rights expert on Monday after he authorized the Department of Justice to probe GOP voter fraud conspiracy theories.
WASHINGTON (AP) — Barr authorizes DOJ to probe ‘substantial allegations’ of voting irregularities despite little evidence of fraud.
— Jonathan Lemire (@JonLemire) November 9, 2020
Ari Berman, the author of the 2016 book Give Us the Ballot: The Modern Struggle for Voting Rights in America, warned of Barr’s actions.
“There were no irregularities. This is an attempted coup and every major figure in America needs to denounce it,” Berman posted to Twitter.
“US attorneys need to resign in protest. They are trying to overturn the election and subvert the will of the people,” he warned.
“There were no irregularities,” he continued. “This is an attempted coup & every major figure in America needs to denounce it. US attorneys need to resign in protest. They are trying to overturn the election & subvert the will of the people.”
There were no irregularities. This is an attempted coup & every major figure in America needs to denounce it. US attorneys need to resign in protest. They are trying to overturn the election & subvert the will of the people https://t.co/feduK8RC67
— Ari Berman (@AriBerman) November 9, 2020
FRAUD
Richard Grenell Tweets Photo of Biden From 2019, Calls Him a ‘Phony’ for Not Wearing a Mask – Tweet Goes Viral
President Donald Trump’s former Acting Director of National Intelligence Richard Grenell on Sunday posted a photo of Democratic Presidential nominee Joe Biden from 2019, not wearing a mask, and declared him a “Washington, DC phony!”
His tweet has gone viral.
Grenell’s tweet in under 18 hours has received nearly 19,000 retweets and over 37,000 likes.
Some of those retweets are from top far right wing provocateurs, like Fox News’ Mark Levin, who used it to call Biden a “fraud.”
CNN investigative reporter Andrew Kaczynski called out Grenell and posted a few screenshots:
A combined 27K RTs on photo from 2019 before there was a pandemic. These people tweet in all caps about fake news. pic.twitter.com/n8J9icJkyc
— andrew kaczynski? (@KFILE) November 2, 2020
NCRM found the original photo. It was taken in November, 2019, and was published by the Biden campaign. VOGUE is one of several places it appears, where its origin is clearly marked.
A CNN Senior National Security Correspondent weighed in:
“These people” include the former Acting Director of National Intelligence @RichardGrenell who was supposed to help lead the intel community’s effort to combat foreign disinformation and is here creating and spreading his own. https://t.co/GrY9vLPXhS
— Alexander Marquardt (@MarquardtA) November 2, 2020
Trending
- 'BITTER AND LASTING WOUNDS'2 days ago
SCOTUS Justice Alito Delivers ‘Tirade’ Claiming Same-Sex Marriage Infringes on Civil Rights of Anti-LGBTQ Americans
- WHY?2 days ago
‘Full Dictator Look’: Internet Wonders if Trump Is Building a ‘Moat’ Amid Reports ‘Crew Digging Trench’ on WH Lawn
- News2 days ago
His Agency Declared 2020 Election ‘Most Secure in History.’ Trump Ordered Him Fired. DHS Chief Just Refused.
- 'DANGEROUS FOOLS'1 day ago
Trump Literally Hired a Random Sandwich Delivery Boy to Become His Vindictive Federal Personnel Director
- ‘GROUNDHOG DAY'2 days ago
‘Not Credible’: Judge Smacks Down Trump Supporters in Election Case Based on Conspiracy Theories
- AMERICAN COWARD2 days ago
‘Why Is He Afraid?’ CNN Host Calls Out Donald Trump for Hiding in White House While COVID Rages
- OMFG WTH?2 days ago
Congressional Leaders Blasted as ‘Maniacs’ for Holding ‘Tone Deaf’ and ‘Dangerous’ In-Person Dinners for New Members
- 'CAN'T WE END THIS ALREADY?'1 day ago
People Worry That Trump Will Resign and Have Pence Pardon His Federal Crimes Before 2021