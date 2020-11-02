Connect with us

VOTE!

Pro-Biden PAC Urges Democrats ‘Don’t Get Complacent’ in Closing Video

Published

on

The pro-Biden PAC Really American has just published its closing video of the 2020 presidential election.

“In 2016, we thought we had this won. So we got complacent. That can’t happen again,” they say. “Victory is in sight. We need to turn out like never before and we WILL take back this country.”

Really American this year was quick on the draw, making viral videos to quickly amplify the messages against Trump, like this summer when they showed us “Trump’s America” in “#GestapoTrump.” They also exposed Trump’s new Postmaster General, Louis DeJoy for his massive conflicts of interest in #TrumpKillsUSPS.

Is there anyone you know who needs to get this message? Have you checked – has everyone you know voted?

Maybe send them this reminder?

 

Image by Gage Skidmore via Flickr and a CC license

Related Topics:
Continue Reading
Click to comment
 
 

Enjoy this piece?

… then let us make a small request. The New Civil Rights Movement depends on readers like you to meet our ongoing expenses and continue producing quality progressive journalism. Three Silicon Valley giants consume 70 percent of all online advertising dollars, so we need your help to continue doing what we do.

NCRM is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. From unflinching coverage of religious extremism, to spotlighting efforts to roll back our rights, NCRM continues to speak truth to power. America needs independent voices like NCRM to be sure no one is forgotten.

Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Help ensure NCRM remains independent long into the future. Support progressive journalism with a one-time contribution to NCRM, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.

Trending

Copyright © 2020 AlterNet Media.