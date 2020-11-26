Connect with us

AMERICAN TRAITOR

‘No I Can’t Say That’: Trump Says He Will Not Concede – but Will Exit White House if Electoral College Makes ‘Mistake’

President Donald Trump used the occasion of Thanksgiving, weeks after Election Day, to declare he will not concede.

Speaking to reporters after calling troops overseas – at 1:16 AM their time, several hours later than scheduled – the President was asked if he will finally concede.

“No I can’t say that at all,” Trump replied, the first time he’s taken questions from reporters in weeks.

President-elect Joe Biden has 306 Electoral College votes, against Trump’s 232.

He also said the Electoral College members will have made a “mistake” if they do not declare him the winner of the 2020 presidential election, as Bloomberg’s Jennifer Jacobs reports.

But he also said he would leave the White House if Biden is the official winner. (Trump frequently denies making remarks he has made.)

Trump, however, is not planning on believing the results.

“I don’t know what is going to happen. I know one thing, Joe Biden did not get 80 million votes,” he added.

 

