AMERICAN TRAITOR
‘No I Can’t Say That’: Trump Says He Will Not Concede – but Will Exit White House if Electoral College Makes ‘Mistake’
President Donald Trump used the occasion of Thanksgiving, weeks after Election Day, to declare he will not concede.
Speaking to reporters after calling troops overseas – at 1:16 AM their time, several hours later than scheduled – the President was asked if he will finally concede.
“No I can’t say that at all,” Trump replied, the first time he’s taken questions from reporters in weeks.
BREAKING: Pres Trump says “its going to be a very hard thing to concede because we know there was massive fraud…” In his first Q and A with reporters in weeks, he is insisting he won.
— Kelly O’Donnell (@KellyO) November 26, 2020
President-elect Joe Biden has 306 Electoral College votes, against Trump’s 232.
He also said the Electoral College members will have made a “mistake” if they do not declare him the winner of the 2020 presidential election, as Bloomberg’s Jennifer Jacobs reports.
Asked if the Electoral College votes for Biden if he will concede, Trump tells press pool in 1st post-election Q&A: “It’s going to be a very hard to thing to concede.”
“If they do, they’ve made a mistake” he says of the Electoral College.
Election was 23 days ago. pic.twitter.com/2xkTdNThQ2
— Jennifer Jacobs (@JenniferJJacobs) November 26, 2020
But he also said he would leave the White House if Biden is the official winner. (Trump frequently denies making remarks he has made.)
“Certainly I will. And you know that,” Trump tells press pool when asked if he’ll exit the White House on Inauguration Day on Jan. 20 in peaceful transition. pic.twitter.com/9ydBsF2j8p
— Jennifer Jacobs (@JenniferJJacobs) November 26, 2020
Trump, however, is not planning on believing the results.
“I don’t know what is going to happen. I know one thing, Joe Biden did not get 80 million votes,” he added.
Enjoy this piece?
… then let us make a small request. The New Civil Rights Movement depends on readers like you to meet our ongoing expenses and continue producing quality progressive journalism. Three Silicon Valley giants consume 70 percent of all online advertising dollars, so we need your help to continue doing what we do.
NCRM is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. From unflinching coverage of religious extremism, to spotlighting efforts to roll back our rights, NCRM continues to speak truth to power. America needs independent voices like NCRM to be sure no one is forgotten.
Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Help ensure NCRM remains independent long into the future. Support progressive journalism with a one-time contribution to NCRM, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.
AMERICAN TRAITOR
‘Don’t Know the Words’: Trump and First Lady Scorched for Not Being Able to Recite Pledge of Allegiance on 9/11
President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump participated in a 9/11 remembrance ceremony at the Memorial in Shanksville, Pennsylvania. Both White House occupants were “clearly,” as some noticed, unable to recite the Pledge of Allegiance.
President Trump recites the Pledge of Allegiance at this morning's 9/11 commemoration in Shanksville, PA. pic.twitter.com/KZPWjai9ye
— The Recount (@therecount) September 11, 2020
President Trump appeared to say some of the words but looked confused. The First Lady did not even attempt to recite the pledge.
Here’s what some are saying:
Trump doesn't seem to know the words to the Pledge of Allegiance https://t.co/LTQqccPuXC
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) September 11, 2020
And, FLOTUS doesn't say the pledge AT ALL. Unpatriotic and scandalous.
— Bee Gutjahr (@pixiemenace) September 11, 2020
Him not seemingly knowing the words and FLOTUS not even bothering with them is pretty on brand for them. And they cannot even hide his uncontrollable twitching and swaying any longer.
— Michael Koehler (@mjkoehler) September 11, 2020
Why are reporters afraid to ask trump to recite the pledge of allegiance when he clearly doesn't know it https://t.co/AGuNUHwQ3s
— Matt Negrin, HOST OF HARDBALL AT 7PM ON MSNBC (@MattNegrin) September 11, 2020
Between Trump & Melania, neither of them know the Pledge of Allegiance. Just say no, kids. @realDonaldTrump @FLOTUS https://t.co/dbfhEQUUbM
— NoelCaslerComedy (@CaslerNoel) September 11, 2020
Telling you, this should be a debate question.
Mr. President, you have made kneeling during the anthem an issue. Can you recite the words to the anthem or the pledge of allegiance?
— BobbyC (@YeahMyBad) September 11, 2020
Mr. Stand for our flag doesn’t know the words to the pledge of allegiance pic.twitter.com/3dnDLTXa3X
— Albert MacGloan ➐ (@AlbertMacGloan) September 11, 2020
And how come his birther wife doesn't recite either. Isn't she proud to be an American? If this was Michelle Obama or Hillary Clinton, FOX News would run this clip 100x by lunch and Tucker would be asking if they were truly Americans if they don't recite some words.
— SheaCat (@TheSheaCat) September 11, 2020
The current occupants of the White House do not know the words to The Pledge of Allegiance of the United States – an expression of allegiance to the flag of the United States and the republic of the United States of America.
Trump & Melania are a disgrace in every way
Watch pic.twitter.com/Rj8kXpM3ME
— ☇RiotWomenn☇ (@riotwomennn) September 11, 2020
Does this video show Trump eLimiNAtiNG GOD from the pledge of allegiance on 9/11!??!?!?!??!?!?!?!? #OMG resign!!!!
i'm assuming this will also be Facebook's #1 story and will generate days and days of media coverage!!!! pic.twitter.com/MtMNztcq6D
— Sacha Haworth (@sachalouise) September 11, 2020
Look at him, trying so hard to remember the words he doesn't believe in to begin with. He doesn't know the words to the National Anthem either, and I bet he couldn't recite the Lord's Prayer if his life depended on it.
— Egalitarian ✨ #Biden/Harris 2020 (@oregonvirginia) September 11, 2020
How can we possibly have elected, and are considering re-electing a person who clearly has no idea how to recite the Pledge of Allegiance?
— Lively Blake (@VeryStableGeni1) September 11, 2020
Stops at “under God.” If it were anyone else, the right would be in a tizzy by now. 🙄
— SL Roberts (@slroberts6) September 11, 2020
Trump doesn’t know the words and the other Russian Asset refuses to say it at all.
— Karina 😷 Wear Your Damn Mask 😷 Anti-Fascist (@Miakarina1) September 11, 2020
😂😅
He doesn’t even know the Pledge of Allegiance 🤦♂️🤦♂️🤦♂️🤦♂️🤦♂️🤦♂️
— Mr. Spock 🖖 (Commentary) (@SpockResists) September 11, 2020
I’m not an American but just a thought: Before someone becomes president they should be required to recite the Pledge of Allegiance. pic.twitter.com/VXfJHZBYIJ
— cαηα∂α нαтεs тя☭мρ (@Trump_Detester) September 11, 2020
Look at these two frauds. Neither one can stand and proudly recite the words to the Pledge of Allegiance. They don’t know the words because they don’t feel the words. Frauds.
— Tooey (@SueRic2) September 11, 2020
AMERICAN TRAITOR
‘Aiding and Abetting’: Stunned Americans Slam ‘Traitor’ Tucker Carlson for Again Declaring He Is on ‘the Side of Russia’
‘Unimaginable Betrayal’
Fox News top primetime host Tucker Carlson Monday night stunned many Americans by declaring he supports one of America’s greatest enemies.
“I should say for the record that I’m totally opposed to these sanctions and I don’t think we should be at war with Russia and I think we should take the side of Russia if we have to choose between Russia and Ukraine,” Carlson told his Fox News viewers.
“I should say for the record that I’m totally opposed to these sanctions and I don’t think we should be at war with Russia and I think we should take the side of Russia if we have to choose between Russia and Ukraine.” #TuckerCarlsonIsATraitor #NATOpic.twitter.com/8qjZWeql53
— Holly Figueroa O’Reilly (@AynRandPaulRyan) December 3, 2019
It was not the first time.
Just one week earlier Carlson had made a very similar statement, only to walk it back at the end of the episode after immediate outrage on social media.
“Why shouldn’t I root for Russia? Which I am,” Carlson had declared one week ago Monday.
He later claimed he had made the staggeringly offensive remark to mock the left.
Carlson might want to remember that Russia attacked the U.S. 2016 election in order to make Americans distrust our democratic institutions, including our election system, and to install his chosen presidential candidate.
(And it’s not just Russia’s attacks against America. Human Rights Watch issued a report on Russia’s violations of human rights, including “Torture and Cruel and Degrading Treatment.” Also, attacks on “Freedom of Assembly” and “Sexual Orientation and Gender Identity,” among others.)
After Carlson’s Monday night embrace of Russia, many on social again expressed outrage and disgust.
Some accused Carlson of “aiding and abetting” Russia:
So, just to be clear, the position of Fox is that it supports our enemies. (And make no mistake, they’re an enemy. They attacked us in 2016, sought to undermine our democracy, and seeks to undermine us daily around the world. Not-so-bright Tucker is aiding and abetting them.) https://t.co/eCL4ZSg41H
— David Rothkopf (@djrothkopf) December 3, 2019
Some launched hashtags, including #ComradeCarlson #TraitorTucker #CarlsonIsACommie #TuckerCarlsonIsATraitor.
Some accused Carlson of treason or being a traitor:
“Well sir, treason season started early this year!” #TuckerCarlsonIsATraitor https://t.co/dd6mVNNFwS
— Straight Christian White Man, Inc. (@GOPIdeal) December 3, 2019
Tucker has always pretended he was intelligent. Cover blown. #TuckerCarlsonIsATraitor https://t.co/dH3DCpJ3tO
— Kathleen Braga (@kathybraga8) December 3, 2019
Fox News: Foreign political warfare operation.
Tucker Carlson: Traitor. https://t.co/0zgNcmDWQ5
— Eric Garland (@ericgarland) December 3, 2019
Tucker Carlson shows his true colors. What a contemptible traitor. https://t.co/XZFFsz2cEz
— Greg Olear (@gregolear) December 3, 2019
Unbelievable. Tucker Carlson, a prominent Trumpian thought leader, proudly expresses his support for Russia as its attacks against our nation are ongoing. It’s an unimaginable betrayal. These traitors—and, yes, that’s exactly what they are—just have to be defeated everywhere. https://t.co/57o8qc3SPV
— Evan McMullin (@EvanMcMullin) December 3, 2019
More:
Tucker is still shilling for Russia.https://t.co/mFMl0tALMs
— Julia Davis (@JuliaDavisNews) December 3, 2019
Tonight, Tucker Carlson stated he does not believe Russia should be sanctioned, that he would side with Russia over Ukraine, and lastly, asked, “what makes Putin so bad?”
Fox News is not even trying to hide it anymore.
They are state media for the Russian Republicans.
— Travis Akers (@travisakers) December 3, 2019
This is the alt-right dance Tucker is using: First they test out racist/fascist ideas by putting them out there as “jokes”. Once they gauge people’s reactions, they slowly start removing the “just kidding” excuse.
— Amanda Marcotte (@AmandaMarcotte) December 3, 2019
This new Russia thing with Tucker Carlson is just weird and it brings up an interesting question. If he continues, how many American companies would be okay supporting it from an advertising perspective?
— Sleeping Giants (@slpng_giants) December 3, 2019
Tucker Carlson trying to make Putin great again. https://t.co/WiQ7f1Obdj
— Wajahat “Abu Khadija” Ali (@WajahatAli) December 3, 2019
Trending
- AMERICAN COWARD2 days ago
‘Bootlicker’ Marco Rubio Smacked Down for Attacking Biden’s Cabinet Picks as ‘Caretakers of America’s Decline’
- News2 days ago
Watergate Lawyer Explains Why Biden Has No Choice but to Prosecute Trump
- OK3 days ago
Roger Stone-Allied Super PAC Threatens to Torpedo Senate GOP if They Don’t Save Trump
- 'SEVERELY MISTAKEN'2 days ago
‘Pay-Per-View’: Internet Slams Boston Globe for Saying Americans Don’t Want to See Trump Dragged Out of the White House
- 'WEIRDEST THING I'VE EVER SEEN'2 days ago
‘Cuckoo for Cocoa Puffs’: CNN’s Acosta Slams Trump Appearing Before Reporters to Grab Credit for DOW Hitting 30,000
- AMERICAN COWARD2 days ago
‘I Concede Nothing!’: In Tuesday Twitter Tantrum Trump Spreads Lies About the ‘Rigged Election’ Weeks After Losing
- CORRUPTION1 day ago
Ivanka Trump and Her Family Will Have a Rude Awakening When They Leave the White House
- BAD PRESIDENT1 day ago
Trump Cancels Trip to Pennsylvania to attend Fake Election Hearing with Rudy Giuliani