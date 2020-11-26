‘No I Can’t Say That’: Trump Says He Will Not Concede – but Will Exit White House if Electoral College Makes ‘Mistake’

President Donald Trump used the occasion of Thanksgiving, weeks after Election Day, to declare he will not concede.

Speaking to reporters after calling troops overseas – at 1:16 AM their time, several hours later than scheduled – the President was asked if he will finally concede.

“No I can’t say that at all,” Trump replied, the first time he’s taken questions from reporters in weeks.

BREAKING: Pres Trump says “its going to be a very hard thing to concede because we know there was massive fraud…” In his first Q and A with reporters in weeks, he is insisting he won. — Kelly O’Donnell (@KellyO) November 26, 2020

President-elect Joe Biden has 306 Electoral College votes, against Trump’s 232.

He also said the Electoral College members will have made a “mistake” if they do not declare him the winner of the 2020 presidential election, as Bloomberg’s Jennifer Jacobs reports.

Asked if the Electoral College votes for Biden if he will concede, Trump tells press pool in 1st post-election Q&A: “It’s going to be a very hard to thing to concede.” “If they do, they’ve made a mistake” he says of the Electoral College. Election was 23 days ago. pic.twitter.com/2xkTdNThQ2 — Jennifer Jacobs (@JenniferJJacobs) November 26, 2020

But he also said he would leave the White House if Biden is the official winner. (Trump frequently denies making remarks he has made.)

“Certainly I will. And you know that,” Trump tells press pool when asked if he’ll exit the White House on Inauguration Day on Jan. 20 in peaceful transition. pic.twitter.com/9ydBsF2j8p — Jennifer Jacobs (@JenniferJJacobs) November 26, 2020

Trump, however, is not planning on believing the results.

“I don’t know what is going to happen. I know one thing, Joe Biden did not get 80 million votes,” he added.