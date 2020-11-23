Connect with us

THE LAW IS CLEAR EMILY

Katie Porter Did Not Question Emily Murphy Because the GSA Head Blew Off Today’s Biden Transition Briefing

Published

on

Add General Services Administration administrator Emily Murphy to the long list of Trump administration officials who have decided respectfully honoring a lawful congressional request is optional.

Many Americans on Monday were excited to see Congresswoman Katie Porter (D-CA) question the GSA head, but it was not to be. Tweets like this one went wild on Monday morning:

But Murphy did not show despite a letter demanding she brief Congress.

Instead, the GSA told Congress that next week – next Monday – deputy GSA administrator Allison Brigati will brief congressional committee chairs and ranking members, for just 30 minutes, The Hill reports. Not GSA administrator Emily Murphy.

It’s been more than two weeks since Joe Biden was declared the winner of the 2020 presidential election by every major news organization, including Trump-supporting Fox News.

Experts warn that every hour that goes by without the Trump administration formally recognizing the Joe Biden is the “likely” winner of the 2020 presidential election, puts more Americans – and American national security – at risk. Murphy doesn’t even have to be certain that Biden won the election. The law is clear: her job is merely to “ascertain” the “likely” winner – and then release the millions of congressionally-appropriated funds to support the transition to a Biden presidency.

The outrage has been palpable.

 

 

Related Topics:
Continue Reading
Click to comment
 
 

Enjoy this piece?

… then let us make a small request. The New Civil Rights Movement depends on readers like you to meet our ongoing expenses and continue producing quality progressive journalism. Three Silicon Valley giants consume 70 percent of all online advertising dollars, so we need your help to continue doing what we do.

NCRM is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. From unflinching coverage of religious extremism, to spotlighting efforts to roll back our rights, NCRM continues to speak truth to power. America needs independent voices like NCRM to be sure no one is forgotten.

Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Help ensure NCRM remains independent long into the future. Support progressive journalism with a one-time contribution to NCRM, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.

Trending

Copyright © 2020 AlterNet Media.