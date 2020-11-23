THE LAW IS CLEAR EMILY
Katie Porter Did Not Question Emily Murphy Because the GSA Head Blew Off Today’s Biden Transition Briefing
Add General Services Administration administrator Emily Murphy to the long list of Trump administration officials who have decided respectfully honoring a lawful congressional request is optional.
Many Americans on Monday were excited to see Congresswoman Katie Porter (D-CA) question the GSA head, but it was not to be. Tweets like this one went wild on Monday morning:
GET READY: Today Rep. Katie Porter will ask @GSAEmily and the @USGSA to explain to America why they’re blocking the Biden-Harris team from a proper transfer of power. Every lost day endangers the lives of millions of Americans across the country. pic.twitter.com/DtunHVI3xg
— Shannon Watts (@shannonrwatts) November 23, 2020
But Murphy did not show despite a letter demanding she brief Congress.
Instead, the GSA told Congress that next week – next Monday – deputy GSA administrator Allison Brigati will brief congressional committee chairs and ranking members, for just 30 minutes, The Hill reports. Not GSA administrator Emily Murphy.
It’s been more than two weeks since Joe Biden was declared the winner of the 2020 presidential election by every major news organization, including Trump-supporting Fox News.
Experts warn that every hour that goes by without the Trump administration formally recognizing the Joe Biden is the “likely” winner of the 2020 presidential election, puts more Americans – and American national security – at risk. Murphy doesn’t even have to be certain that Biden won the election. The law is clear: her job is merely to “ascertain” the “likely” winner – and then release the millions of congressionally-appropriated funds to support the transition to a Biden presidency.
The outrage has been palpable.
This is simple (1) @GSAEmily is murdering people (2) House has power to subpoena & arrest her if/when she does not comply (3) Watching Democrats let Republicans cause so much extra suffering & death on way out is painful: Do someone @SpeakerPelosi, what are you waiting for?!? https://t.co/ErcCbN8Gd4
— David Rothschild (@DavMicRot) November 23, 2020
Some people on this website are very excited because they think @RepKatiePorter is questioning the disgraceful @GSAEmily today. Sadly, they’re wrong. Just as @GSAEmily has ignored her responsibility to the country, the GSA has ignored congressional demands.
— Michelle Goldberg (@michelleinbklyn) November 23, 2020
