GOP Candidate for Indiana AG Tests Positive for COVID-19 on Election Day — After Campaigning Without a Mask

Twitter has restricted access to a false and dangerous President Donald Trump tweet that wrongly claims a Supreme Court decision on ballots would “induce violence in the streets.”

The Supreme Court has a 6-3 conservative majority, and half of the conservatives were put there by President Trump.

But Trump just hours before Election Day declared the top court’s decision to allow the state of Pennsylvania to continue to receive absentee ballots for up to three days after Election Day was just too much, and the “law and order” president threw a tantrum.

“The Supreme Court decision on voting in Pennsylvania is a VERY dangerous one,” Trump tweeted. “It will allow rampant and unchecked cheating and will undermine our entire systems of laws. It will also induce violence in the streets. Something must be done!”

Something was done.

Twitter placed a label on the tweet warning, “Some or all of the content shared in this Tweet is disputed and might be misleading about an election or other civic process.”

It also appended a warning label that reads: “Learn how voting by mail is safe and secure.”

And it made retweeting the President’s tweet more difficult, adding a pop-up message that repeats the “Learn how voting by mail is safe and secure” message, forcing the user to then qlick on another link to retweet.

It also blocked anyone from “liking” the tweet.

Many of Trump’s MAGA supporters went ballistic, insisting Twitter is “censoring” Trump, which is false.

But others also weighed in, like former top Obama administration and campaign official David Axelrod, who blasted Trump, noting he is “threatening and inviting violence.”

Let’s be clear, there is no evidence of the threat of “unchecked cheating.”

But this Tweet and much of what he is saying lately is surely evidence that the @POTUS is threatening and inviting violence.

Really, really shameful. https://t.co/koCkNxUUQU — David Axelrod (@davidaxelrod) November 3, 2020

Joe Biden refused to respond to Trump’s tantrum:

I asked Biden about this prediction from Trump. He said: “I’m not going to respond to anything he has to say. I’m hoping for a straightforward, peaceful election with a lot of people showing up.” https://t.co/JwyI2QdY55 — Alexandra Jaffe (@ajjaffe) November 3, 2020

Conservative Bill Kristol also suggested Trump is “inviting” violence: