GOP Candidate for Indiana AG Tests Positive for COVID-19 on Election Day — After Campaigning Without a Mask
The Republican candidate for Indiana attorney general, who has often refused to wear a mask, has contracted coronavirus.
Journalist Adam Wren shared an apparent statement from Todd Rokita’s campaign, where it was announced that he’ll be watching election results from his home while quarantining.
NEW: Indiana Republican AG candidate @ToddRokitaIN, who has often campaigned without a mask, has Covid-19 and will spend the evening watching election results from his home. pic.twitter.com/NRjTFxbVRy
— Adam Wren (@adamwren) November 3, 2020
Trump Scales Back White House ‘Victory’ Party to 250 as Voters Flock to the Polls
President Donald Trump will host what he and his campaign hope will be a victory party Election Day evening, but the White House reportedly has scaled back the guest list from 400 to 250. More than 100 million Americans have already voted and voters are still flocking to the polls across the country “in droves.”
The event will be held inside the White House, which looks like a fortress now that Trump has had it reinforced with non-scalable barricades ahead of the election.
The party will be in the East Room of the White House, and is expected to flow into other rooms on the main floor.
It’s unclear if the lower number of guests – still a major concern during a deadly airborne pandemic – was due to fears over the coronavirus by invitees, by the White House, or merely concerns over Trump’s political fate.
CNN, reporting on the reduced number of expected attendees reports “all guests will receive a rapid test for Covid-19, and each guest will receive a testing bracelet.”
Image: Official White House Photo by Andrea Hanks via Flickr
Twitter Restricts Trump Tantrum That Dangerously Claims SCOTUS Ballot Decision Will ‘Induce Violence in the Streets’
Twitter has restricted access to a false and dangerous President Donald Trump tweet that wrongly claims a Supreme Court decision on ballots would “induce violence in the streets.”
The Supreme Court has a 6-3 conservative majority, and half of the conservatives were put there by President Trump.
But Trump just hours before Election Day declared the top court’s decision to allow the state of Pennsylvania to continue to receive absentee ballots for up to three days after Election Day was just too much, and the “law and order” president threw a tantrum.
“The Supreme Court decision on voting in Pennsylvania is a VERY dangerous one,” Trump tweeted. “It will allow rampant and unchecked cheating and will undermine our entire systems of laws. It will also induce violence in the streets. Something must be done!”
Something was done.
Twitter placed a label on the tweet warning, “Some or all of the content shared in this Tweet is disputed and might be misleading about an election or other civic process.”
It also appended a warning label that reads: “Learn how voting by mail is safe and secure.”
And it made retweeting the President’s tweet more difficult, adding a pop-up message that repeats the “Learn how voting by mail is safe and secure” message, forcing the user to then qlick on another link to retweet.
It also blocked anyone from “liking” the tweet.
Many of Trump’s MAGA supporters went ballistic, insisting Twitter is “censoring” Trump, which is false.
But others also weighed in, like former top Obama administration and campaign official David Axelrod, who blasted Trump, noting he is “threatening and inviting violence.”
Let’s be clear, there is no evidence of the threat of “unchecked cheating.”
But this Tweet and much of what he is saying lately is surely evidence that the @POTUS is threatening and inviting violence.
Really, really shameful. https://t.co/koCkNxUUQU
— David Axelrod (@davidaxelrod) November 3, 2020
Joe Biden refused to respond to Trump’s tantrum:
I asked Biden about this prediction from Trump. He said: “I’m not going to respond to anything he has to say. I’m hoping for a straightforward, peaceful election with a lot of people showing up.” https://t.co/JwyI2QdY55
— Alexandra Jaffe (@ajjaffe) November 3, 2020
Conservative Bill Kristol also suggested Trump is “inviting” violence:
The Supreme Court decision will of course stand. So what Trump’s doing here is excusing, under the guise of predicting, violence in the streets from his supporters. Or isn’t he inviting it? Let’s hope his own supporters are better Americans and better human beings than Trump is. https://t.co/StfsCThqPc
— Bill Kristol (@BillKristol) November 3, 2020
Mercedes Schlapp Flames Out on Fox News as Host Is Stunned by COVID Surge: ‘It’s Not Because We’re Over-Testing’
Trump campaign adviser Mercedes Schlapp on Monday suggested that the federal government’s top infectious disease expert deserves to be fired after the election because he “played politics.”
On Sunday, President Donald Trump hinted that he might dismiss Fauci after the doctor recently revealed that the United States “could not possibly be positioned more poorly” when it comes to spiking cases of COVID-19.
In an interview with Schlapp on Monday, Fox News host Harris Faulkner noted that the country had recently logged over 99,000 new cases of COVID-19 in one day.
“The highest number of single day infections of any other nation,” Faulkner pointed out. “Dr. Fauci, though, very respected figure and I’m wondering, especially for some of the swing voters — so they say — who is the president trying to reach with the message that he will fire Fauci?”
“Well, I think that Fauci’s comments this past weekend were disappointing,” Schlapp replied. “I mean, he played politics. And when you’re a career employee and you’re there to serve the American people, you want to stay out of the politics. You’re there to provide medical advice as opposed to take a political side.”
Schlapp argued that Fauci was only one of Trump’s medical advisers.
“Joe Biden, on the other hand, he’s plagiarizing our plan,” she insisted. “He doesn’t have a plan of his own. He just wants to make sure that we all wear a mask — and put a national mask mandate, lock down this country, which we know we cannot afford. We need to reopen our schools, reopen our economy safely and responsibly and get Americans back to work.”
Faulkner, however, did not seem convinced.
“Yeah, you know, the president is still the president right now,” the Fox News host observed. “And as we lead the world in a place where we never thought we’d be in terms of cases. Even [Coronavirus Task Force member Admiral Brett Giroir] — handpicked by the president of the United States — says it’s not because we’re over-testing.”
Watch the video below from Fox News.
Related: Trump Expected to ‘Fire Fauci’ if He Wins – At Rally Says ‘Don’t Tell Anyone’ and Suggests ‘After the Election’
