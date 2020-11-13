WHY?
‘Full Dictator Look’: Internet Wonders if Trump Is Building a ‘Moat’ Amid Reports ‘Crew Digging Trench’ on WH Lawn
Is President Donald Trump building a moat around the White House? That’s just one of several questions some are asking after a White House press pool report Friday morning.
“A crew is digging a trench outside the briefing room, on the lawn between the driveway and the sidewalk,” the pool report reads. “And as noted previously, there’s lots of fencing around Lafayette Square Park.”
Trump over the past few weeks did have “unscalable” fencing installed around the White House before the November 3 election, leading many to wonder if he planned on barricading himself in if he lost.
Those questions still exist, as does the fencing.
Trump going full dictator look, barricading himself in the palace:
— Sarah Reese Jones (@PoliticusSarah) November 13, 2020
From the White House press pool this morning: *A crew is digging a trench outside the briefing room, on the lawn between the driveway and the sidewalk.* Landscaping or the natural culmination of four years of animosity?
— Robert Delaney (@RFDelaney) November 13, 2020
Digging a trench in front of the briefing room and more fencing I thought the protesters tomorrow are supposed to be pro-trump. He scared of his own people now
— Laura Di Bella (@LauraDiBella15) November 13, 2020
The campaign can afford only ill-tempered sea bass to stock that moat.
— Kevin C. McGee (@bankrlawimp) November 13, 2020
A moat? Shouldn’t someone be worried about this?
— Je suis dégoûté!😷 LauraInWonderland (@LauraBergerol) November 13, 2020
Maganot
— Jim Boyd (@bjamesboyd) November 13, 2020
He’s
Building
A
— Chester Scoville (@ChesterScoville) November 13, 2020
It’s a moat. WH going medieval. https://t.co/eVE8h3rPO1
— Lara (@CaliGirlinMI) November 13, 2020
It’s not a trench it’s the burn pit, to burn the evidence https://t.co/JQN75O8DUX
— Bill Collins👀 (@wmjcollins) November 13, 2020
Image: White House photo by India Garrish via Flickr
WHY?
Pence Cancels Scheduled Visit to Indiana – No Explanation Given
Vice President Mike Pence has just canceled a scheduled trip with Second Lady Karen Pence to visit their home state of Indiana.
The Pences were slated to travel to Indiana to cast their ballots in the presidential election. The White House offered “no explanation,” the press pool notes, as to why the trip will not take place as scheduled, but says the trip has been “postponed.” No new date has been announced.
“Nobody’s sick,” Pence spokespersonDevin O’Malley says, according to New York magazine’s Olivia Nuzzi. “There’s no positive tests. The VP is planning on travelling on Saturday and Monday. We’ll have more information on the vice president’s schedule next week soon.”
The Vice President this evening will hold a “Make America Great Again” rally, one day after being accused of having pink eye at Wednesday night’s debate by a CNN medical analyst.
This is a breaking news and developing story.
Image: Official White House photo by Myles D. Cullen via Flickr
WHY?
Trump Forced Walter Reed Physicians to Sign Non-Disclosure Agreements When He Was Rushed in Last Year
President Donald Trump was rushed to Walter Reed Medical Center late last year. Before he would let any personnel, including doctors, treat him, he took time to have them sign non-disclosure agreements.
Those who refused were prohibited from treating him, NBC News reports. “At least two Walter Reed doctors who refused to sign non-disclosure agreements last year were not permitted to be involved in Trump’s care.”
“The reason for his trip last year remains shrouded in mystery,” NBC adds.
CNN reported at the time that Trump’s mysterious trip did not follow usual protocols.
“Medical staff at Walter Reed did not get a staff-wide notice about a presidential visit to the medical center in Bethesda, Maryland, ahead of Trump’s arrival,” CNN’s Dan Diamond reported. “That did not happen this time, indicating the visit was a non-routine visit and scheduled last minute.”
The White House tried to claim Trump’s sudden, rushed, surprise trip was not an emergency.
“Anticipating a very busy 2020, the president is taking advantage of a free weekend here in Washington, D.C., to begin portions of his routine annual physical exam at Walter Reed,” Stephanie Grisham, the White House press secretary said at the time.
WHY?
Jacob Blake Is Handcuffed to a Hospital Bed After Being Shot in the Back and Paralyzed – Kenosha Cops Won’t Say Why
Jacob Blake was shot seven times in the back by Kenosha, Wisconsin police officer Rusten Sheskey on Sunday. At least four bullets pierced his skin and entered his body, leaving him, his family says, paralyzed from the waist down.
Blake’s father (photo) wants to know why his son, who clearly cannot leave the hospital after hours of surgery to remove most of his colon and small intestine, is being handcuffed to his hospital bed.
“I hate it that he was laying in that bed with the handcuff onto the bed,” his father, who is also named Jacob Blake, said Thursday, according to the Chicago Sun-Times. “He can’t go anywhere. Why do you have him cuffed to the bed?”
Blake has another question too: What was he arrested for?
Apparently there are no answers.
“Jacob Blake’s father said he hasn’t heard from the police department or Mayor John Antaramian, though Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers has reached out, he said.”
Related –
Jared Kushner: NBA Players Striking Over Police Shooting Are ‘Fortunate’ to Be ‘Able to Take a Night Off’
On Wednesday the elder Jacob Blake addressed the media:
Jacob Blake Sr.: ’They shot my son seven times. Seven times. Like he didn’t matter. But my son matters. He’s a human being and he matters.’ (Warning: distressing) pic.twitter.com/f4v6S3jEmc
— NowThis (@nowthisnews) August 25, 2020
