Connect with us

WHY?

‘Full Dictator Look’: Internet Wonders if Trump Is Building a ‘Moat’ Amid Reports ‘Crew Digging Trench’ on WH Lawn

Published

on

Is President Donald Trump building a moat around the White House? That’s just one of several questions some are asking after a White House press pool report Friday morning.

“A crew is digging a trench outside the briefing room, on the lawn between the driveway and the sidewalk,” the pool report reads. “And as noted previously, there’s lots of fencing around Lafayette Square Park.”

Trump over the past few weeks did have “unscalable” fencing installed around the White House before the November 3 election, leading many to wonder if he planned on barricading himself in if he lost.

Those questions still exist, as does the fencing.

 

Image: White House photo by India Garrish via Flickr

Related Topics:
Continue Reading
Click to comment
 
 

Enjoy this piece?

… then let us make a small request. The New Civil Rights Movement depends on readers like you to meet our ongoing expenses and continue producing quality progressive journalism. Three Silicon Valley giants consume 70 percent of all online advertising dollars, so we need your help to continue doing what we do.

NCRM is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. From unflinching coverage of religious extremism, to spotlighting efforts to roll back our rights, NCRM continues to speak truth to power. America needs independent voices like NCRM to be sure no one is forgotten.

Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Help ensure NCRM remains independent long into the future. Support progressive journalism with a one-time contribution to NCRM, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.

WHY?

Pence Cancels Scheduled Visit to Indiana – No Explanation Given

Published

1 month ago

on

October 8, 2020

By

Vice President Mike Pence has just canceled a scheduled trip with Second Lady Karen Pence to visit their home state of Indiana.

The Pences were slated to travel to Indiana to cast their ballots in the presidential election. The White House offered “no explanation,” the press pool notes, as to why the trip will not take place as scheduled, but says the trip has been “postponed.” No new date has been announced.

“Nobody’s sick,” Pence spokespersonDevin O’Malley says, according to New York magazine’s Olivia Nuzzi. “There’s no positive tests. The VP is planning on travelling on Saturday and Monday. We’ll have more information on the vice president’s schedule next week soon.”

The Vice President this evening will hold a “Make America Great Again” rally, one day after being accused of having pink eye at Wednesday night’s debate by a CNN medical analyst.

This is a breaking news and developing story.

Image: Official White House photo by Myles D. Cullen via Flickr

Continue Reading

WHY?

Trump Forced Walter Reed Physicians to Sign Non-Disclosure Agreements When He Was Rushed in Last Year

Published

1 month ago

on

October 8, 2020

By

President Donald Trump was rushed to Walter Reed Medical Center late last year. Before he would let any personnel, including doctors, treat him, he took time to have them sign non-disclosure agreements.

Those who refused were prohibited from treating him, NBC News reports. “At least two Walter Reed doctors who refused to sign non-disclosure agreements last year were not permitted to be involved in Trump’s care.”

“The reason for his trip last year remains shrouded in mystery,” NBC adds.

CNN reported at the time that Trump’s mysterious trip did not follow usual protocols.

“Medical staff at Walter Reed did not get a staff-wide notice about a presidential visit to the medical center in Bethesda, Maryland, ahead of Trump’s arrival,” CNN’s Dan Diamond reported. “That did not happen this time, indicating the visit was a non-routine visit and scheduled last minute.”

The White House tried to claim Trump’s sudden, rushed, surprise trip was not an emergency.

“Anticipating a very busy 2020, the president is taking advantage of a free weekend here in Washington, D.C., to begin portions of his routine annual physical exam at Walter Reed,” Stephanie Grisham, the White House press secretary said at the time.

 

Continue Reading

WHY?

Jacob Blake Is Handcuffed to a Hospital Bed After Being Shot in the Back and Paralyzed – Kenosha Cops Won’t Say Why

Published

3 months ago

on

August 27, 2020

By

Jacob Blake was shot seven times in the back by Kenosha, Wisconsin police officer Rusten Sheskey on Sunday. At least four bullets pierced his skin and entered his body, leaving him, his family says, paralyzed from the waist down.

Blake’s father (photo) wants to know why his son, who clearly cannot leave the hospital after hours of surgery to remove most of his colon and small intestine, is being handcuffed to his hospital bed.

“I hate it that he was laying in that bed with the handcuff onto the bed,” his father, who is also named Jacob Blake, said Thursday, according to the Chicago Sun-Times. “He can’t go anywhere. Why do you have him cuffed to the bed?”

Blake has another question too: What was he arrested for?

Apparently there are no answers.

“Jacob Blake’s father said he hasn’t heard from the police department or Mayor John Antaramian, though Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers has reached out, he said.”

Related –
Jared Kushner: NBA Players Striking Over Police Shooting Are ‘Fortunate’ to Be ‘Able to Take a Night Off’

On Wednesday the elder Jacob Blake addressed the media:

Continue Reading

Trending

Copyright © 2020 AlterNet Media.