NOT HOW THIS WORKS
Fox News Orders On-Air Anchors to Not Call Joe Biden ‘President-Elect’ When They Call the Election: CNN
Fox News has ordered its on-air anchors and hosts to not call Joe Biden the “President-Elect” when the conservative cable network calls the race for the Democratic former vice president.
CNN senior media reporter Oliver Darcey reports he and CNN chief media correspondent Brian Stelter have obtained internal Fox News memos that “say Fox should ‘stay away’ from using the description.”
“The memos emphasized that Fox should report moves by Trump’s legal teams to challenge the results. ‘We will report both sides until there is further guidance,’ one memo said.”
"The Murdochs are ultimately responsible," @BrianStelter notes. "Rupert and Lachlan Murdoch are responsible for what is on this network in the coming hours."@JakeTapper says if you're a Fox reporter who obeys the instruction, "You might as well hand in your press credential." pic.twitter.com/LlwvkorXLS
— Oliver Darcy (@oliverdarcy) November 6, 2020
NOT HOW THIS WORKS
Where Is Betsy DeVos? Education Secretary Hiding in ‘Sprawling’ Michigan Mansion While Demanding Schools Reopen: Report
Where is Betsy DeVos? The Education Secretary is under fire for demanding schools reopen while not giving them the assistance they need to protect students, teachers, administrators, and staff, yet she is working remotely from her “sprawling” 22,000 square foot “waterfront estate with a round-the-clock security detail paid for by taxpayers,” NBC News reports. That security cost taxpayers $25 million over the past year.
DeVos “insists that it isn’t her job to help localities determine how to [re-open] safely.”
The Education Secretary’s’ public schedule “has been mostly empty for the past several weeks, including no events on her public schedule for this week,” NBC’s Heidi Przybyla reveals.
Yet DeVos “has been holding events not listed on her public calendar, including several sponsored by the conservative Federalist Society, according to Federalist Society postings. She has also participated in a few events related to private schools and advocacy for vouchers, including a roundtable July 23 at a private Christian school in Ohio and two events in the Carolinas with Vice President Mike Pence.”
Przybyla says DeVos is “not touring those public schools that she’s demanding reopen.”
.@HeidiNBC: “Even as DeVos is following Trump in demanding that schools reopen, Mika, she has a public schedule that has been empty for weeks … She’s not touring those public schools that she’s demanding reopen.” pic.twitter.com/KFZxkpidXa
— DNC War Room (@DNCWarRoom) August 11, 2020
The Education Secretary also “declined to appear at a House coronavirus subcommittee hearing on safely reopening K-12 schools ‘so she could explain why she is pressuring schools to fully reopen, despite the risks,’ James Clyburn of South Carolina, the No. 3 House Democrat, said Thursday.”
Here’s what some are saying:
Going AWOL during a national school crisis means another guaranteed grade of “F” for Secretary DeVos https://t.co/rqhaE4ZmqE
— Congressman Raja Krishnamoorthi (@CongressmanRaja) August 11, 2020
Betsy DeVos has spent $25 million in tax dollars on her own security, but wants to send children back to school without spending anything to keep them safe?
Yep. Sounds like a Trump appointee to me.
— Annie Gabston-Howell- (@AnnieGabstonH) August 11, 2020
Sec. DeVos declined to appear at a House coronavirus subcommittee hearing on safely reopening K-12 schools, Rep. Clyburn says.
“I offered to accommodate her schedule. But she refused to appear.” (6/6)
— MSNBC (@MSNBC) August 11, 2020
While educators and families are contemplating putting their lives at risk for their students’ education, DeVos is relaxing in a taxpayer-funded cocoon of protection in her mansion. https://t.co/QzQyORF1rD
— NEA (@NEAToday) August 11, 2020
NOT HOW THIS WORKS
White House: Just Voting to Defund the Police ‘Results’ in Immediate and Retroactive Increase in Murders
Kayleigh McEnany is claiming that any movement toward defunding the police will cause an immediate and even retroactive increase in murders. The White House press secretary cited year over year homicide statistics in Los Angeles, Minneapolis, and New York City, directly blaming recent remarks by local elected officials for the increase in murders going back to January.
Calling it a “troubling trend” in “Democrat cities” at Tuesday afternoon’s press briefing McEnany told reporters that “in Los Angeles you had L.A. Mayor Eric Garcetti proposing a cut of $150 million from the LAPD. L.A. Mayor said this: ‘It starts someplace, and we say we are going to be who we want to be or we’re going to continue being the killers that we are,’ was his quote in support of the Defund movement and as a result we saw a 14% rise in homicides this year over last year.”
McEnany did not mention that Garcetti made that comment two months ago, on June 5.
And that 14% increase is for the entire year to date, versus the same time period last year.
But McEnany says the murder rate increase is the “result” of Garcetti’s comment.
She also made a similar claim for the city of Minneapolis, where the murder rate increased 94%.
McEnany cites a vote “by the city council to dismantle the police.”
That vote was taken at the end of June. It puts the issue before the voters in November.
But McEnany is blaming the 94% homicide increase on that single vote.
“it did not keep people safe,” McEnany charged.
In New York City a June 30 vote to move $1 billion out of the NYPD’s budget (kind of) is responsible for a 177% increase in shootings from January to July of 2019 to 2020, McEnany said.
Murders don’t happen retroactively, or as a result of a city council vote, or as the result of a single comment by an elected official.
White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany highlights statistics showing a rise in crime in American cities like New York, Los Angeles and Minneapolis that are enacting policies to defund police departments pic.twitter.com/I0AaVatBjn
— Bloomberg QuickTake (@QuickTake) August 4, 2020
NOT HOW THIS WORKS
Trump ‘Personally’ Pressured CDC, FDA, NIH to Allow Untested Malaria Drugs to Be Used to Treat Coronavirus: Report
President Donald Trump personally intervened in the medical approval process, calling top officials from three of the nation’s leading federal government medical agencies to pressure them to allow drugs untested for use in treating the novel coronavirus to be used for that purpose.
Top officials at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), and the National Institutes of Health (NIH) received telephone calls from the President of the United States, who “personally pressed” them to make the malaria drugs, chloroquine and hydroxychloroquine available.
“Rarely, if ever, has a U.S. president lobbied regulators and health officials to focus their efforts on specific unproven drugs,” Reuters reveals in its exclusive report. “Shortly afterward, the federal government published highly unusual guidance informing doctors they had the option to prescribe the drugs, with key dosing information based on unattributed anecdotes rather than peer-reviewed science.”
His calls launched a “cascade of federal action.”
Trump’s focus came after a Fox News interview in mid-March of a a lawyer the conservative cable network said was associated with a small French study, who said “we have strong reason to believe that a preventative dose of hydroxychloroquine is going to prevent the virus from attaching to the body and just get rid of it completely.”
Related: Trump Official Peter Navarro Sputters and Flails After Lack of Medical Qualifications Exposed in Train Wreck CNN Interview
Two days later, that same attorney, appears on Fox News again, declaring, the president “has the authority to authorize the use of hydroxychloroquine against coronavirus immediately.”
Just one day later Trump began his campaign to promote the malaria drugs, despite only anecdotal evidence and that one small French study.
“On March 19, Trump vowed to make the drugs more widely available. ‘It’s shown very encouraging – very, very encouraging early results,’ he said at a press conference. ‘And we’re going to be able to make that drug available almost immediately. And that’s where the FDA has been so great. They – they’ve gone through the approval process; it’s been approved. And they did it – they took it down from many, many months to immediate.’
The drugs had not, in fact gone through the FDA’s “approval process” to treat coronavirus, nor had they been approved by the FDA to do so.
Two days after that. Trump posted these tweets:
….be put in use IMMEDIATELY. PEOPLE ARE DYING, MOVE FAST, and GOD BLESS EVERYONE! @US_FDA @SteveFDA @CDCgov @DHSgov
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 21, 2020
“Now, millions of hydroxychloroquine and chloroquine pills are on their way to the public, donated by drugmakers, including Novartis’ Sandoz, Bayer and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. The FDA issued an emergency authorization on March 28 allowing them to be prescribed and distributed from the Strategic National Stockpile.”
