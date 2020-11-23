News
‘Fox & Friends’ Host Brian Kilmeade Goes Apoplectic Over Biden’s Foreign Policy – Gets Smacked Down by His Co-Host
Brian Kilmeade is not having a good day.
The 56-year old “Fox & Friends” co-host went apoplectic during a discussion of Joe Biden’s foreign policy on Monday, and was clearly furious that the President-elect will put America on a dramatically different course in the world.
Joe Biden of course is a foreign policy expert. He served for decades on the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, and as its chairman, twice.
In a nearly 90-second rant Kilmeade exploded, detailing all the reasons he disagrees with Biden. Among them: “he will rejoin the nuclear the Iran nuclear arms deal,” the “Paris Climate deal,” and the World Health Organization, while scrapping “America First.”
At the end of his maniacal monologue, his co-host Steve Doocy smacked down Kilmeade by summing it all up for him: “Well, that’s what happens when a new administration comes in.”
Watch:
Brian Kilmeade is hysterically mad that Biden’s foreign policy will be somewhat different from Trump, including rejoining the WHO, and that China’s Global Times printed an article calling for US-China cooperation on the virus. He’s just so mad pic.twitter.com/HSGsw1biJn
— Bobby Lewis (@revrrlewis) November 23, 2020
COVID Knocks Kelly Loeffler Off the Campaign Trail After Mike Pence Events — 45 Days Before Georgia Runoff: Report
The eyes of the nation are on the two January 5th, 2021 runoff elections in Georgia that will decide control of the U.S. Senate.
But one of the incumbent Republicans forced into a runoff is leaving the campaign trail.
“U.S. Sen. Kelly Loeffler’s campaign said Saturday she is self-isolating after she tested positive for the coronavirus and later received an inconclusive result,” The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported Saturday night.
“Loeffler’s spokesman Stephen Lawson said she took two COVID tests on Friday morning. He said her rapid test results were negative and that she was cleared to attend a pair of events with Vice President Mike Pence,” the newspaper noted. “He said she was informed later Friday that a PCR test came back positive and she was retested Saturday morning and the results were inconclusive.”
Republicans were notified after the positive test result.
“Though Loeffler regularly wears masks, her campaign events have often drawn large crowds where few are wearing masks and socially distancing is impossible. The campaign has notified Cotton, Pence, Perdue and other officials and staffers she came in contact with about her test results,” the newspaper reported.
Loeffler, who was appointed to the seat, is being challenged by Democrat Raphael Warnock.
Donald Trump Jr. Has Tested Positive for COVID-19
President Donald Trump’s eldest son, Donald Trump, Jr. has tested positive for coronavirus.
President Trump, First Lady Melania Trump, their eldest son Barron Trump, and Donald Trump, Jr.’s girlfriend Kimberly Guilfoyle have all have coronavirus over the past few months.
Based on Bloomberg News’ Jennifer Jacobs’ reporting, it appears the elder Trump son was trying to keep his diagnosis from the public:
Confirming Bloomberg report on @DonaldJTrumpJr a spokesman says: Don tested positive at the start of the week and has been quarantining out at his cabin since the result. He’s been completely asymptomatic so far and is following all medically recommended COVID-19 guidelines.
— Maggie Haberman (@maggieNYT) November 20, 2020
This is a breaking news and developing story.
Entire Giuliani Legal Team Probably Exposed to Coronavirus Say Sources Citing Trump Attorney Jenna Ellis: Axios
Axios is reporting that the “entire Giuliani-affiliated legal team was probably exposed” to coronavirus, according to sources who cite a conversation by Trump personal and campaign attorney Jenna Ellis.
“Rudy Giuliani and other key members of President Trump’s outside legal team won’t be attending today’s meeting with two Michigan lawmakers because they’ve been exposed to the coronavirus, two sources familiar with the internal discussions tell Axios,” the news outlet reports.
“It’s just a shitshow, it’s a joke,” said a Trump campaign adviser.
Axios reports that Rudy Giuliani’s son Andrew, who is a White House staffer, tested positive for coronavirus.
“One of the participants on the call said Rudy Giuliani should not attend the White House meeting because he’d surely been exposed to his son,” Axios continues. “Then Ellis, a Giuliani sidekick, said if that was the case then the entire Giuliani-affiliated legal team was probably exposed, the sources said.”
Ellis is more than just a Giuliani “sidekick.” She is the Trump campaign’s attorney and a personal attorney to President Donald Trump.
