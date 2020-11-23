‘Fox & Friends’ Host Brian Kilmeade Goes Apoplectic Over Biden’s Foreign Policy – Gets Smacked Down by His Co-Host

Brian Kilmeade is not having a good day.

The 56-year old “Fox & Friends” co-host went apoplectic during a discussion of Joe Biden’s foreign policy on Monday, and was clearly furious that the President-elect will put America on a dramatically different course in the world.

Joe Biden of course is a foreign policy expert. He served for decades on the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, and as its chairman, twice.

In a nearly 90-second rant Kilmeade exploded, detailing all the reasons he disagrees with Biden. Among them: “he will rejoin the nuclear the Iran nuclear arms deal,” the “Paris Climate deal,” and the World Health Organization, while scrapping “America First.”

At the end of his maniacal monologue, his co-host Steve Doocy smacked down Kilmeade by summing it all up for him: “Well, that’s what happens when a new administration comes in.”

Watch: