News
COVID Knocks Kelly Loeffler Off the Campaign Trail After Mike Pence Events — 45 Days Before Georgia Runoff: Report
The eyes of the nation are on the two January 5th, 2021 runoff elections in Georgia that will decide control of the U.S. Senate.
But one of the incumbent Republicans forced into a runoff is leaving the campaign trail.
“U.S. Sen. Kelly Loeffler’s campaign said Saturday she is self-isolating after she tested positive for the coronavirus and later received an inconclusive result,” The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported Saturday night.
“Loeffler’s spokesman Stephen Lawson said she took two COVID tests on Friday morning. He said her rapid test results were negative and that she was cleared to attend a pair of events with Vice President Mike Pence,” the newspaper noted. “He said she was informed later Friday that a PCR test came back positive and she was retested Saturday morning and the results were inconclusive.”
Republicans were notified after the positive test result.
“Though Loeffler regularly wears masks, her campaign events have often drawn large crowds where few are wearing masks and socially distancing is impossible. The campaign has notified Cotton, Pence, Perdue and other officials and staffers she came in contact with about her test results,” the newspaper reported.
Loeffler, who was appointed to the seat, is being challenged by Democrat Raphael Warnock.
Enjoy this piece?
… then let us make a small request. The New Civil Rights Movement depends on readers like you to meet our ongoing expenses and continue producing quality progressive journalism. Three Silicon Valley giants consume 70 percent of all online advertising dollars, so we need your help to continue doing what we do.
NCRM is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. From unflinching coverage of religious extremism, to spotlighting efforts to roll back our rights, NCRM continues to speak truth to power. America needs independent voices like NCRM to be sure no one is forgotten.
Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Help ensure NCRM remains independent long into the future. Support progressive journalism with a one-time contribution to NCRM, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.
News
Donald Trump Jr. Has Tested Positive for COVID-19
President Donald Trump’s eldest son, Donald Trump, Jr. has tested positive for coronavirus.
President Trump, First Lady Melania Trump, their eldest son Barron Trump, and Donald Trump, Jr.’s girlfriend Kimberly Guilfoyle have all have coronavirus over the past few months.
Based on Bloomberg News’ Jennifer Jacobs’ reporting, it appears the elder Trump son was trying to keep his diagnosis from the public:
Confirming Bloomberg report on @DonaldJTrumpJr a spokesman says: Don tested positive at the start of the week and has been quarantining out at his cabin since the result. He’s been completely asymptomatic so far and is following all medically recommended COVID-19 guidelines.
— Maggie Haberman (@maggieNYT) November 20, 2020
This is a breaking news and developing story.
News
Entire Giuliani Legal Team Probably Exposed to Coronavirus Say Sources Citing Trump Attorney Jenna Ellis: Axios
Axios is reporting that the “entire Giuliani-affiliated legal team was probably exposed” to coronavirus, according to sources who cite a conversation by Trump personal and campaign attorney Jenna Ellis.
“Rudy Giuliani and other key members of President Trump’s outside legal team won’t be attending today’s meeting with two Michigan lawmakers because they’ve been exposed to the coronavirus, two sources familiar with the internal discussions tell Axios,” the news outlet reports.
“It’s just a shitshow, it’s a joke,” said a Trump campaign adviser.
Axios reports that Rudy Giuliani’s son Andrew, who is a White House staffer, tested positive for coronavirus.
“One of the participants on the call said Rudy Giuliani should not attend the White House meeting because he’d surely been exposed to his son,” Axios continues. “Then Ellis, a Giuliani sidekick, said if that was the case then the entire Giuliani-affiliated legal team was probably exposed, the sources said.”
Ellis is more than just a Giuliani “sidekick.” She is the Trump campaign’s attorney and a personal attorney to President Donald Trump.
News
Watch: Reporter Asks McEnany ‘When Are You Gonna Admit You Lost?’ at Press Briefing
A White House reporter repeatedly asked press secretary Kayleigh McEnany when she and the Trump administration will concede the 2020 presidential election, but was ignored.
“When are you going to admit you lost?” shouted Brian Karem, an award-winning senior White House reporter for Playboy and CNN analyst.
McEnany chose to ignore the question.
“When will you admit you lost the election?” he then asked.
No response.
Kayleigh McEnany does not acknowledge reporter’s shouted question, “When will you admit that you lost the election?” https://t.co/f7BgXytnV6 pic.twitter.com/ayVwb3a8da
— CBS News (@CBSNews) November 20, 2020
As she was ignoring that question another reporter asked, “At what point does the president concede the race and allow for a proper transition?”
McEnany pointed to “ongoing litigation.” Trump has lost 31 cases and won only two.
EARLIER: McEnany to Hold First Press Conference in 50 Days. In Her Last One She Refused to Denounce Proud Boys or White Supremacy
Trending
- THIS IS WHAT A COUP ATTEMPT LOOKS LIKE2 days ago
‘Raise the Alarm’: Experts Warn of ‘Sedition’ and ‘Coup’ Attempt as Michigan GOP Leaders Fly to DC to Meet With Trump
- News3 days ago
Trump ‘Reached Out’ to Two Election Officials After They Voted to Certify Results. The Next Day They Rescinded.
- DOMESTIC TERRORISM2 days ago
14 Men Charged in Kidnapping Plot of Michigan Governor Had Plan to Televise Executions of Gov’t. Officials: Report
- News2 days ago
New York Opens Criminal and Civil Investigations Into Trump’s Tax Write-Offs on Fees Paid to Ivanka: NYT
- ENOUGH ALREADY3 days ago
Trump Mocked for ‘Delusional’ Tweetstorm Moaning ‘No Way Dems Could Have Won’ While Claiming ‘Viable Path to Victory’
- 'NO COLLUSION'3 days ago
Michigan’s Vote Has Not Been Certified. Top GOP Lawmakers Are Flying to White House ‘At Trump’s Request’: Report
- News2 days ago
‘Enough Mitch, Enough’: McConnell Leveled by Morning Joe for Letting Trump Try to Steal the Election
- News2 days ago
Watch: Reporter Asks McEnany ‘When Are You Gonna Admit You Lost?’ at Press Briefing