IT'S CALLED COUNTING
‘Finding Biden Votes All Over the Place’: Trump Melts Down as He Sees His Hopes of Winning Re-Election Sliping Away
President Donald Trump is having a meltdown, as any hope of winning re-election fairly appears to be slipping away for him.
Trump had a “temper tantrum” overnight, as he saw the election moving toward Joe Biden. And Wednesday morning Trump has been tweeting his outrage, most recently just before noon:
“They are finding Biden votes all over the place — in Pennsylvania, Wisconsin, and Michigan. So bad for our Country!”
They are finding Biden votes all over the place — in Pennsylvania, Wisconsin, and Michigan. So bad for our Country!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 4, 2020
“They” are election vote counters, and those ballots include those from overseas service members, absentee ballots, and mail-in ballots – the vast majority are trending toward Biden.
Trump earlier Wednesday cried, “How come every time they count Mail-In ballot dumps they are so devastating in their percentage and power of destruction?”
Enjoy this piece?
… then let us make a small request. The New Civil Rights Movement depends on readers like you to meet our ongoing expenses and continue producing quality progressive journalism. Three Silicon Valley giants consume 70 percent of all online advertising dollars, so we need your help to continue doing what we do.
NCRM is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. From unflinching coverage of religious extremism, to spotlighting efforts to roll back our rights, NCRM continues to speak truth to power. America needs independent voices like NCRM to be sure no one is forgotten.
Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Help ensure NCRM remains independent long into the future. Support progressive journalism with a one-time contribution to NCRM, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.
Trending
- CRIME1 day ago
DeJoy Delivers Stunning Response After Failing to Meet Judge’s Contempt Deadline on Hundreds of Thousands of Ballots
- HERE WE GO AGAIN2 days ago
Vatican Walks Back Pope’s Call for Civil Unions for Same-Sex Couples: ‘Right to Family’ Doesn’t Mean Forming Families
- RELIGIOUS EXTREMISM2 days ago
Watch: Bill Barr Meets, Prays With Radical Right-Wing Activist Who Wonders if Vaccines Make Kids Gay
- RELIGIOUS EXTREMISM2 days ago
SCOTUS to Hear Major LGBTQ Case, With Barrett – Designed to Give Christians Special Rights to Discriminate
- CLOSING MESSAGE OR LAUNCHING NEW ENTERPRISE?1 day ago
Trump Has an Election Day Meltdown on ‘Fox & Friends’ – Blames Network for Not Supporting Him Like ‘In the Old Days’
- News2 days ago
Mercedes Schlapp Flames Out on Fox News as Host Is Stunned by COVID Surge: ‘It’s Not Because We’re Over-Testing’
- PRESIDENT QUACK2 days ago
Fox News Host Smacks Down Trump Adviser’s ‘Misleading’ Claim: ‘Votes Are Regularly Counted After Election Day’
- FRAUD2 days ago
Richard Grenell Tweets Photo of Biden From 2019, Calls Him a ‘Phony’ for Not Wearing a Mask – Tweet Goes Viral