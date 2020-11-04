Connect with us

‘Finding Biden Votes All Over the Place’: Trump Melts Down as He Sees His Hopes of Winning Re-Election Sliping Away

President Donald Trump is having a meltdown, as any hope of winning re-election fairly appears to be slipping away for him.

Trump had a “temper tantrum” overnight, as he saw the election moving toward Joe Biden. And Wednesday morning Trump has been tweeting his outrage, most recently just before noon:

“They are finding Biden votes all over the place — in Pennsylvania, Wisconsin, and Michigan. So bad for our Country!”

“They” are election vote counters, and those ballots include those from overseas service members, absentee ballots, and mail-in ballots – the vast majority are trending toward Biden.

Trump earlier Wednesday cried, “How come every time they count Mail-In ballot dumps they are so devastating in their percentage and power of destruction?”

