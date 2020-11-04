IT'S YOUR OWN FAULT
‘Destruction’: Trump Cries Mail-In Ballot Results Are ‘Devastating’ – After Telling Republicans to Vote in Person
President Donald Trump spent months demanding his Republican supporters vote in person, and most reportedly complied. Now, as mail-in ballots are being counted, Trump is furious that there are so many, and that – as expected – the vast majority were cast by Democrats, and for Joe Biden.
And he’s not happy.
Wednesday morning, hours after holding a dark of night address to the nation and falsely claiming victory, Trump took to Twitter to cry about the mail-in ballot results.
“How come every time they count Mail-In ballot dumps they are so devastating in their percentage and power of destruction?” Trump tweeted.
How come every time they count Mail-In ballot dumps they are so devastating in their percentage and power of destruction?
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 4, 2020
Election law expert Rick Hasen weighs in:
Self-inflicted wound. We've been saying this since at least April https://t.co/0fJ8z8BgKd (GOP War on Ballots May Backfire) https://t.co/GCNr9zANeQ
— Rick Hasen (@rickhasen) November 4, 2020
Former Former National Security Council spokesman for President Obama:
Because you told your voters not to vote by mail and called it rigged and fraudulent you blithering idiot https://t.co/xlgOUqReuX
— Tommy Vietor (@TVietor08) November 4, 2020
Daily Beast reporter Sam Stein:
Downright poetic now
"so devastating in their percentage and power of destruction" https://t.co/IivJUx0cJ5
— Sam Stein (@samstein) November 4, 2020
