‘Destruction’: Trump Cries Mail-In Ballot Results Are ‘Devastating’ – After Telling Republicans to Vote in Person

President Donald Trump spent months demanding his Republican supporters vote in person, and most reportedly complied. Now, as mail-in ballots are being counted, Trump is furious that there are so many, and that – as expected – the vast majority were cast by Democrats, and for Joe Biden.

And he’s not happy.

Wednesday morning, hours after holding a dark of night address to the nation and falsely claiming victory, Trump took to Twitter to cry about the mail-in ballot results.

“How come every time they count Mail-In ballot dumps they are so devastating in their percentage and power of destruction?” Trump tweeted.

How come every time they count Mail-In ballot dumps they are so devastating in their percentage and power of destruction? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 4, 2020

Election law expert Rick Hasen weighs in:

Self-inflicted wound. We've been saying this since at least April https://t.co/0fJ8z8BgKd (GOP War on Ballots May Backfire) https://t.co/GCNr9zANeQ — Rick Hasen (@rickhasen) November 4, 2020

Former Former National Security Council spokesman for President Obama:

Because you told your voters not to vote by mail and called it rigged and fraudulent you blithering idiot https://t.co/xlgOUqReuX — Tommy Vietor (@TVietor08) November 4, 2020

Daily Beast reporter Sam Stein: