News
Entire Giuliani Legal Team Probably Exposed to Coronavirus Say Sources Citing Trump Attorney Jenna Ellis: Axios
Axios is reporting that the “entire Giuliani-affiliated legal team was probably exposed” to coronavirus, according to sources who cite a conversation by Trump personal and campaign attorney Jenna Ellis.
“Rudy Giuliani and other key members of President Trump’s outside legal team won’t be attending today’s meeting with two Michigan lawmakers because they’ve been exposed to the coronavirus, two sources familiar with the internal discussions tell Axios,” the news outlet reports.
“It’s just a shitshow, it’s a joke,” said a Trump campaign adviser.
Axios reports that Rudy Giuliani’s son Andrew, who is a White House staffer, tested positive for coronavirus.
“One of the participants on the call said Rudy Giuliani should not attend the White House meeting because he’d surely been exposed to his son,” Axios continues. “Then Ellis, a Giuliani sidekick, said if that was the case then the entire Giuliani-affiliated legal team was probably exposed, the sources said.”
Ellis is more than just a Giuliani “sidekick.” She is the Trump campaign’s attorney and a personal attorney to President Donald Trump.
News
Watch: Reporter Asks McEnany ‘When Are You Gonna Admit You Lost?’ at Press Briefing
A White House reporter repeatedly asked press secretary Kayleigh McEnany when she and the Trump administration will concede the 2020 presidential election, but was ignored.
“When are you going to admit you lost?” shouted Brian Karem, an award-winning senior White House reporter for Playboy and CNN analyst.
McEnany chose to ignore the question.
“When will you admit you lost the election?” he then asked.
No response.
Kayleigh McEnany does not acknowledge reporter’s shouted question, “When will you admit that you lost the election?” https://t.co/f7BgXytnV6 pic.twitter.com/ayVwb3a8da
— CBS News (@CBSNews) November 20, 2020
As she was ignoring that question another reporter asked, “At what point does the president concede the race and allow for a proper transition?”
McEnany pointed to “ongoing litigation.” Trump has lost 31 cases and won only two.
EARLIER: McEnany to Hold First Press Conference in 50 Days. In Her Last One She Refused to Denounce Proud Boys or White Supremacy
News
Republican Rick Scott Latest Lawmaker to Test Positive for Coronavirus
U.S. Senator Rick Scott, Republican of Florida, is the latest federal lawmaker to test positive for coronavirus, after self-quarantining over the past six days. Scott announced November 14 he “came into contact with someone who subsequently tested positive for COVID.”
Friday morning he announced he is positive.
After several negative tests, I learned I was positive for COVID-19 this AM. I’m feeling good & experiencing very mild symptoms. I’ll be working from home until it’s safe for me to return to DC. I remind everyone to be careful & do the right things to protect yourselves & others.
— Rick Scott (@SenRickScott) November 20, 2020
Senator Scott becomes the ninth federal lawmaker to test positive this week. Almost all are Republicans.
He also urged Americans to “be responsible” and follow coronavirus safety protocols.
Wear a mask. Socially distance. Quarantine if you come in contact with someone positive like I did. We will beat this together, but we all must be responsible. I want to thank all the incredible health care workers who are working around the clock to care for patients.
— Rick Scott (@SenRickScott) November 20, 2020
Scott, a 2024 presidential contender, was just elected chair of the National Republican Senatorial Committee (NRSC), the arm of the GOP Senate that works to elect Republicans.
News
‘We Have Been Extremely Patient, but We Can Wait No Longer’: House Dems Demand GSA Chief Brief on Blocking Biden
House Democrats are demanding General Services Administration chief Emily Murphy brief Congress “no later than November 23” to explain why she continues to block President-elect Joe Biden from receiving transition funds and support, despite a law that merely requires her to ascertain it is “likely” he won the election.
“We have been extremely patient, but we can wait no longer,” four House chairs write in a letter to Murphy, as Talking Points Memo reports. “As GSA Administrator, it is your responsibility to follow the law and assure the safety and well-being of the United States and its people—not to submit to political pressure to violate the law and risk the consequences.”
They make the situation quite clear:
“President-elect Biden has now collected more votes than any other candidate for President in history, and he defeated President Trump by a margin of nearly six million votes. By November 7, 2020, virtually every major news organization had declared President-elect Biden and Vice President-elect Harris as the clear winners when they obtained a majority of Electoral College votes. In the weeks that followed, they won two additional states—Arizona and Georgia—bringing their Electoral College tally to 306 compared to President Trump’s 232. At this stage, there is no conceivable argument that Joe Biden and Kamala Harris are not ‘the apparent successful candidates for the office of President and Vice President.'”
The House Chairs also warn Murphy she is endangering national security:
“Your actions in blocking transition activities required under the law are having grave effects, including undermining the orderly transfer of power, impairing the incoming Administration’s ability to respond to the coronavirus pandemic, hampering its ability to address our nation’s dire economic crisis, and endangering our national security.”
Image: DHS photo by Tara Molle via Flickr
