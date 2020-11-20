Entire Giuliani Legal Team Probably Exposed to Coronavirus Say Sources Citing Trump Attorney Jenna Ellis: Axios

Axios is reporting that the “entire Giuliani-affiliated legal team was probably exposed” to coronavirus, according to sources who cite a conversation by Trump personal and campaign attorney Jenna Ellis.

“Rudy Giuliani and other key members of President Trump’s outside legal team won’t be attending today’s meeting with two Michigan lawmakers because they’ve been exposed to the coronavirus, two sources familiar with the internal discussions tell Axios,” the news outlet reports.

“It’s just a shitshow, it’s a joke,” said a Trump campaign adviser.

Axios reports that Rudy Giuliani’s son Andrew, who is a White House staffer, tested positive for coronavirus.

“One of the participants on the call said Rudy Giuliani should not attend the White House meeting because he’d surely been exposed to his son,” Axios continues. “Then Ellis, a Giuliani sidekick, said if that was the case then the entire Giuliani-affiliated legal team was probably exposed, the sources said.”

Ellis is more than just a Giuliani “sidekick.” She is the Trump campaign’s attorney and a personal attorney to President Donald Trump.