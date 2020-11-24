Connect with us

‘Bootlicker’ Marco Rubio Smacked Down for Attacking Biden’s Cabinet Picks as ‘Caretakers of America’s Decline’

‘So much racism’

Acting Senate Intelligence Chairman Marco Rubio suggested he will vote against all of the cabinet picks President-elect Joe Biden announced on Monday. The Florida Republican, an expected 2024 presidential hopeful, appeared especially disturbed by the educational backgrounds, and some are saying the racial and ethnic backgrounds, of Biden’s diverse and experienced team.

“Biden’s cabinet picks went to Ivy League schools,have strong resumes,attend all the right conferences & will be polite & orderly caretakers of America’s decline,” Rubio tweeted (lack of proper spacing and punctuation are original to his tweet.) “I support American greatness And I have no interest in returning to the ‘normal’ that left us dependent on China”

Rubio was immediately met with tremendous push back, including many who pointed to Trump’s cabinet members’ Ivy League pedigrees.

 
