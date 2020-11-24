‘I Concede Nothing!’: In Tuesday Twitter Tantrum Trump Spreads Lies About the ‘Rigged Election’ Weeks After Losing

President Donald Trump kicked off his all-but-empty schedule Tuesday by firing off a slew of tweets and retweets, mostly all lies, about the election, including one quoting him saying “I concede NOTHING!!!!!”

Trump does not need to concede for Joe Biden to be sworn in as President on January 20, 2021, which he will be.

The outgoing president started around 7:30 AM by declaring the U.S. election – of which, as president, he is responsible for ensuring is free and fair – was a “RIGGED ELECTION!”

Trump retweeted actor Randy Quaid’s false claims of “election fraud,” including a “#StopTheSteaI2020” hashtag. The “law and order president,” as he calls himself, had no moral conflict retweeting an American who applied for asylum from Canada, after reported legal run-ins with the law.

He also retweeted this post, not mentioning that the claims the election was “rigged” and “fraudulent” are not only false, but came from Trump himself weeks before Election Day, to pave the road for his dozens of legal challenges, of which he has lost all but two.

Trump clearly is hedging his bets and leaving the door open for some “career” in “news.”

(This tweet flashes colors, which might be uncomfortable or dangerous for some people.)

This tweet is 100 percent false.

In it, Trump quotes the lawyer husband of one of his attorneys. The state of Wisconsin’s voting website states: “Under Wisconsin law, voters do not need a reason or excuse, such as being out of town on Election Day, to vote absentee.”

“In Wisconsin, somebody has to be indefinitely confined in order to vote absentee. In the past there were 20,000 people. This past election there were 120,000…and Republicans were locked out of the vote counting process.” @VicToensing @newsmax — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 24, 2020

This tweet is also 100 percent false.

“Trump now claims he fired Mattis, says President Barack Obama did the same and takes credit for nicknaming him Mad Dog Mattis. None of that is true,” reported the Associated Press back in June. (Trump frequently repeats his lies.)

Then, this, around 8:30 AM:

Trump likely will never concede.