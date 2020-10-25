DEPRAVED INDIFFERENCE
‘Vice Superspreader’ Pence Accused of ‘Criminal Disregard’ for Campaigning After 5 Advisors Test Positive
Vice President Mike Pence is under fire for continuing to campaign for re-election despite five of his close advisors, including his Chief of Staff, Marc Short, have tested positive for coronavirus over the past few days.
ABC News reports “at least 5 individuals in the Vice President’s orbit have tested positive as of last night.” The New York Times has reported “up to five” have tested positive. Fox News reports “5 close to Pence test positive for coronavirus.”
The latest COVID-19 outbreak in the White House was exposed once again by Bloomberg News’ Jennifer Jacobs, who first reported Hope Hicks was positive. That report led to President Donald Trump having to admit he and the First lady had also tested positive in an outbreak that infected at least 34 people who had attended the White House Rose Garden celebration of the nomination of Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court.
But unlike Senator Kamala Harris, who was exposed to an individual who tested positive and immediately self-quarantined, Vice President Pence will not. He is back on the campaign trail, with the White House Chief of Staff, Mark Meadows, saying doctors have cleared him to campaign.
On Sunday, Meadows claimed the Vice President is an “essential worker” and therefore must continue to campaign, which is false – campaigning is not part of his job as vice president.
After several aides, including his chief of staff, tested positive for Covid-19, White House chief of staff Mark Meadows says VP Pence will keep campaigning: “Essential personnel, whether it’s the Vice President of the United States or anyone else, has to continue on” #CNNSOTU pic.twitter.com/2ZWMmwUHG3
— CNN Politics (@CNNPolitics) October 25, 2020
Meadows admitted on Sunday the Trump administration has no intention of even attempting to control the coronavirus pandemic.
“We’re not going to control the pandemic,” he told CNN. “Because it is a contagious virus just like the flu.”
Meadows also tried to hide that Pence’s Chief of Staff had tested positive. The White House claimed he first tested positive on Saturday, but Meadows on Sunday slipped, admitting “he’s been quarantining these last few days.”
Americans are furious that Pence, the head of the White House coronavirus task force, is ignoring CDC
guidelines – and basic common sense – after coming into contact with five of his close advisors who are positive.
Here’s what many are saying:
This is the most important point this a.m. Pence is now a walking advertisement for the failure of his own task force, the recklessness of the Trump Administration and his spineless in the face of Trump. People will die because Mike Pence has neither character nor competence. https://t.co/o5kwod6vAK
— David Rothkopf (@djrothkopf) October 25, 2020
Vice Superspreader Mike Pence can recklessly campaign all he wants, but I’m not getting within a mile of that infectious fuck
— Jeff Tiedrich (@itsJeffTiedrich) October 25, 2020
5 Pence aides have COVID, but Pence will stay on the campaign trail. Simply reckless. Angering.
— Voice of Reason (@RealJeffreyT) October 25, 2020
This is criminal and shows depraved indifference towards the lives of Pence Trump supporters and all Americans. Makes me wonder if Trump is still positive and willing to put his supporters at even greater risk https://t.co/kPAhIcTzJQ
— Richard Pollack (@richard_pollack) October 25, 2020
By going ahead with campaigning after at least 5 of his staff have tested positive, it’s hard to see how Pence isn’t guilty of reckless endangerment at the very least. https://t.co/Awk852ugym
— JimAndrews518 (@JimAndrews518) October 25, 2020
We are now up to at least 5 people in Pence’s orbit who have tested positive, and yet @VP is not planning to quarantine.
Instead, he plans to continue getting on a plane with staff, Secret Service agents & military personnel in order to keep campaigning in this final stretch https://t.co/kw3L1BkyMV
— Jeremy Diamond (@JDiamond1) October 25, 2020
MOST RECENT DAILY CASE COUNT:
TAIWAN: 2
VICE-PRESIDENT PENCE’S STAFF: 5 https://t.co/TDUxD1UyuT
— Ken Tremendous (@KenTremendous) October 25, 2020
5) Update—there is also a newly reported coverup of the VP office’s outbreak by the Trump WH chief of staff. #COVID19 https://t.co/EdHxvFNaJY
— Eric Feigl-Ding (@DrEricDing) October 25, 2020
BREAKING: The coronavirus has turned the corner…..and was last seen driving straight into Mike Pence’s office, as 5 of his aides have now tested positive.
— cαηα∂α нαтεs тя☭мρ (@Trump_Detester) October 25, 2020
Has Pence’s office tested the fly? That might make 6 cases, not 5.
— Greg Dworkin (@DemFromCT) October 25, 2020
@VP @realDonaldTrump This is criminal level disregard for the health and well-being of the people who are around you. This is the most selfish and irresponsible administration in the history of the United States. I can hardly wait to vote you out!!! https://t.co/mqpxJWjAyo
— Tom Corn (@MrTomCorn) October 25, 2020
NYT reports VP Pence CoS, others in close contact, have tested positive for COVID19. All should be in quarantine. Hitting the campaign trail is an act of depraved indifference. https://t.co/6HLiyche70 https://t.co/fRBhO52gWR
— Dan Yurman (@djysrv) October 25, 2020
Mike Pence is coming to Minnesota on Monday after 5 of his staff tested positive for Coronavirus. We don’t want him here . He’s bad and toxic energy and is going to get people sick. Rally after rally is a catastrophic mistake.
— Jesse Lifson (@DoYouEvenLif) October 25, 2020
Makes you wonder–Is Pence the head of the “Coronavirus task force” or is he the head of the “Coronavirus super spreader force”.
— Oreo (@OreoBuffy5) October 25, 2020
‘We Are Not Going to Control the Pandemic’: Trump Top Aide Meadows Makes Damning Confession During CNN Interview
White House chief of staff Mark Meadows waved the white flag on Sunday morning, admitting the administration has all but given up on trying to “contain” the coronavirus pandemic, saying they are directing their efforts to “vaccines and therapeutics.”
With “State of the Union” host Jake Tapper pointing cases of COVID-19 are on the rise, Meadows attempted to attack CNN over their coverage of the pandemic, to which Tapper replied, “It’s coming from all sorts of places because the pandemic is out of control.”
“So here’s what we have to do,” Meadows attempted. “We’re not going to control the pandemic. We are going to control the fact that we get vaccines, therapeutics and other mitigation.”
“Why aren’t we going to get control of the pandemic?” Tapper pressed.
“Because it is a contagious virus just like the flu,” Meadows shot back with Tapper insisting, “But why not make efforts to contain it?”
“We are making efforts to contain it,” said Meadows at which point the CNN host interrupted with, “By running all over the country and not wearing masks? That’s what the vice president is doing.”
Saying the administration needs to focus on “therapies or vaccines or treatments,” Meadows then changed the subject to attacking presidential frontrunner Joe Biden.
Watch below:
MEADOWS: We're not going to control the pandemic
TAPPER: Why not?
M: Because it's a contagious virus
T: Why not make efforts to contain it?
M: What we need to do is make sure we have the proper mitigation factors to make sure people don't die pic.twitter.com/0DYgk4rB3T
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) October 25, 2020
‘Same Pathological Sociopath – but on Steroids’: Trump Destroyed After Urging Americans to Learn to Live With COVID
“He’s literally trying to get people killed”
Barely twelve hours after exiting the medical care of Walter Reed hospital President Donald Trump on Tuesday once again falsely compared the coronavirus to the flu, lied about how many Americans die from it, and promoted the dangerous idea that the nation should just learn to live with COVID-19.
“Flu season is coming up!” Trump tweeted. “Many people every year, sometimes over 100,000, and despite the Vaccine, die from the Flu. Are we going to close down our Country? No, we have learned to live with it, just like we are learning to live with Covid, in most populations far less lethal!!!”
Trump lied about how many people die from the flu. As CNN’s fact checker Daniel Dale was quick to point out, it never hit 100,000.
On Trump’s “sometimes over 100,000” figure: The CDC has estimated that there’ve been between 12,000 to 61,000 flu deaths each year since 2010. https://t.co/RpYOC74G1f
From 1976 to 2007, it was between an estimated 3,349 and 48,614 deaths each year. https://t.co/nPMeTSPnOn pic.twitter.com/keT69cNS6b
— Daniel Dale (@ddale8) October 6, 2020
More than 211,000 Americans have died from coronavirus. About 1000 continue to die from the disease every day.
Americans are furious with the president over his latest tweet. Here’s what some are saying.
He’s back to this — which is actually a lie, it’s never been that high — and it shows you this is a man who makes no progress.
After all that’s happened in this country, all he’s been through, he’s the same pathological sociopath.
But on steroids. https://t.co/k6xMwyKNgX
— Michelangelo Signorile, subscribe to my newsletter (@MSignorile) October 6, 2020
Trump response to every threat we face is…surrender. https://t.co/sH2UgpMjEp
— David Rothkopf (@djrothkopf) October 6, 2020
Only Trump in the last month of the election would return to the single most rhetorical damaging talking point of his entire presidency https://t.co/yDnsmDtE0D
— Saagar Enjeti (@esaagar) October 6, 2020
Donald Trump doesn’t care whether you live or die. Whether you support him or not, your life is completely inconsequential to him. https://t.co/GvDvhZAxPP
— Ben Rhodes (@brhodes) October 6, 2020
Three weeks to go in an election campaign and the position of the president with regard to a pandemic that will have killed over 300,000 people by year end is “get used to it” and “it’s no big deal.” So, if you’re pro-death and disease, he’s definitely your man. https://t.co/sH2UgpMjEp
— David Rothkopf (@djrothkopf) October 6, 2020
Trump pro-virus PSAs are deeply, deeply weird https://t.co/dBgU0qqTgg
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) October 6, 2020
This is like a sci-fi movie after the virus takes control of the host to facilitate its spread. https://t.co/kyLaJXyzeu
— Nicholas Bauer, PhD 👨🔬🔬 (@BioTurboNick) October 6, 2020
Even COVID didn’t humble him. Back to being aggressively reckless and cruel. https://t.co/fUui7sjTvQ
— Wajahat “Wears a Mask Because of a Pandemic” Ali (@WajahatAli) October 6, 2020
Disgusting beyond words. He’s literally trying to get people killed. https://t.co/lSJ430LDd4
— Charles Johnson (@Green_Footballs) October 6, 2020
The party of death. https://t.co/1M12x4xNS3
— Damon Linker (@DamonLinker) October 6, 2020
Did the flu write this? https://t.co/uB4DdY0BON
— Jonathan Ladd (@jonmladd) October 6, 2020
If he wins, the pandemic will be permanent. https://t.co/BbmhYIkpsr
— John Stoehr’s Editorial Board (@johnastoehr) October 6, 2020
White House Will Not Do Any Contact Tracing After Likely Rose Garden Super Spreader Event – Orders CDC to Stand Down
“Nobody from the White House has said ‘boo’.”
Nine days after the White House Rose Garden nomination announcement and celebration of Judge Amy Coney Barrett as President Donald Trump’s third Supreme Court nominee about 15 Trump associates have tested positive for COVID-19.
Reporters, including at least one of the three who were present covering the event and became infected, were surprised that they had received no call from the White House or the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to attempt any contact tracing, or notify them they should quarantine after coming in close contact with attendees who tested positive for the deadly virus.
Now The New York Times reports that the White House will not perform any contact tracing, and will not notify any attendees to self-quarantine. The CDC has been ordered to not perform any contact tracing as well, despite that it is the government agency best prepared to perform the important function.
The White House “has limited its efforts to notifying people who came in close contact with Mr. Trump in the two days before his Covid diagnosis Thursday evening. It has also cut the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which has the government’s most extensive knowledge and resources for contact tracing, out of the process.”
The Times calls contact tracing “an essential piece of any outbreak investigation,” and “a key to stopping the virus from spreading further, especially after a potential ‘super spreader’ event where many people may have been infected.”
New York Times White House correspondent and CNN political analyst Michael Shear, who became infected after covering the event, says “nobody from the White House has said ‘boo.'”
JUST NOW: @shearm, one of the WH reporters who has tested positive says he has received ZERO outreach, no contact tracing at all. ZERO.pic.twitter.com/TngXhKuDUc
— John Berman (@JohnBerman) October 5, 2020
