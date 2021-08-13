Connect with us

DEPRAVED INDIFFERENCE

Four School Teachers in One Florida County Die in One Day From COVID as DeSantis Continues to Ban Mask Mandates

Four school teachers in Broward County, Florida just died from COVID-19 in one day. Three were unvaccinated, CNN reports (video below.)

Republican Governor Ron DeSantis continues to refuse to allow any mask or vaccine mandates as coronavirus cases, hospitalizations, and deaths explode in his state.

“Within a 24-hour span, we had an assistant teacher pass away, a teacher at her school pass away, an elementary teacher pass away and another teacher at a high school,” Broward Teachers Union President Anna Fusco told CBS News.

Broward County’s School Board this week voted to defy DeSantis’ ban on masks mandates.

Florida recorded 24,869 new coronavirus cases on Thursday, far more than any state in the nation. Less than half of Florida’s total population is fully vaccinated.

357 people in Florida died from coronavirus yesterday, per data from The New York Times.

DEPRAVED INDIFFERENCE

‘Yippee!!!’ Emails Show Trump Officials Celebrating After CDC Caved to Demands to Downplay COVID Risks

Published

4 months ago

on

April 9, 2021

By

Newly released emails show that Trump administration officials openly celebrated after they successfully meddled to get the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to downplay the risks of the novel coronavirus.

The Washington Post reports that former Trump science adviser Paul Alexander wrote an email to then-HHS public affairs chief Michael Caputo in which he boasted about getting the CDC to back off language in two different reports that he believed painted too dire of a picture of the COVID-19 crisis.

“Pointing to one change — where CDC leaders allegedly changed the opening sentence of a report about spread of the virus among younger people after Alexander pressured them — Alexander wrote to Caputo, calling it a ‘small victory but a victory nonetheless and yippee!!!'” the Post reports.

Alexander also told Caputo about how he teamed up with Trump adviser Dr. Scott Atlas to alter a CDC weekly report on coronavirus-related deaths among young Americans.

The emails also show Alexander and Caputo wanted to cook up numbers on the alleged spike in suicides that were occurring during the pandemic, despite the fact that the number of suicides in the United States in 2020 actually fell by 6 percent.

“We need solid estimates to be able to say something like: 50,000 more cancer deaths! 40,000 more heart attacks! 25,000 more suicides!” Caputo wrote.

 

Continue Reading

DEPRAVED INDIFFERENCE

‘Crimes Against Humanity’: Medical Experts Explode Over Trump Official Pushing Herd Immunity Saying ‘We Want Them Infected’

Published

8 months ago

on

December 16, 2020

By

‘NEGLIGENT HOMICIDE’

A Trump appointee inside the Dept. of Health and Human Services was actively pushing the fallacious policy known as “herd immunity,” and specifically said “we want them infected” with the coronavirus.

That appointee, science adviser Paul Alexander, was a top aide to Michael Caputo. Caputo, who is not a medical expert but a political strategist and lobbyist, served as President Donald Trump’s eyes and ears inside HHS until his sudden medical leave of absence after a major scandal.

“There is no other way, we need to establish herd [immunity], and it only comes about allowing the non-high risk groups expose themselves to the virus. PERIOD,” the July 4 email from Alexander to Caputo and six other HHS officials reads, as Politico reports.

“Infants, kids, teens, young people, young adults, middle aged with no conditions etc. have zero to little risk….so we use them to develop herd…we want them infected…”

Just a few weeks later Alexander again pushed the dangerous herd immunity policy, which coincidentally is the same one disgraced now-former Trump coronavirus advisor Scott Atlas would begin to promote when he joined the White House August 1.

“[I]t may be that it will be best if we open up and flood the zone and let the kids and young folk get infected” in order to get “natural immunity…natural exposure,” Alexander wrote on July 24 to Food and Drug Administration Commissioner Stephen Hahn, Caputo and eight other senior officials.

The fact that a federal government official was promoting a deadly policy of infecting Americans with a deadly virus that has already killed more than 310,000 people in the U.S. has drawn massive outrage, especially among medical experts.

Here’s a sampling.

Epidemiologist and Health Economist Eric Feigl-Ding did not mince words:

Dr. Cleavon Gilman, and emergency medicine physician “on the Covid Frontlines” calls it a crime against humanity:

Researcher, ebola and coronavirus expert, Dena Grayson, MD, PhD:

Dr. Angela Rasmussen, a virologist, also did not hold back.

“Paul Alexander is an inept disgrace and he should never work in public health EVER again,” she tweeted. “His ignorance of fundamental principles of virology and pathogenesis would be laughable if it wasn’t used to make such appalling policy recommendations.”

More:

Continue Reading

DEPRAVED INDIFFERENCE

Another White House Superspreader Event: Trump to ‘Celebrate’ Election Night With Hundreds in Huge East Room Party

Published

9 months ago

on

November 1, 2020

By

President Donald Trump will be celebrating Election Day evening with hundreds of supporters invited to a party at the White House East Room, in yet another display of erasing the line between politics and governing, and ignoring CDC coronavirus guidance on gatherings and masks.

The New York Times‘s Maggie Haberman on Sunday reports Trump “aides are discussing inviting roughly 400 people.”

The President had planned to watch the results from his Trump Hotel at the Old Post Office, but Washington, D.C. laws prohibit gatherings of more than 50 people during the COVID-19 pandemic.

A study this week found 18 of Trump’s recent rallies are directly responsible for 700 coronavirus deaths and 30,000 new COVID-19 cases.

 

Continue Reading

Trending

