Four School Teachers in One Florida County Die in One Day From COVID as DeSantis Continues to Ban Mask Mandates

‘NEGLIGENT HOMICIDE’

A Trump appointee inside the Dept. of Health and Human Services was actively pushing the fallacious policy known as “herd immunity,” and specifically said “we want them infected” with the coronavirus.

That appointee, science adviser Paul Alexander, was a top aide to Michael Caputo. Caputo, who is not a medical expert but a political strategist and lobbyist, served as President Donald Trump’s eyes and ears inside HHS until his sudden medical leave of absence after a major scandal.

“There is no other way, we need to establish herd [immunity], and it only comes about allowing the non-high risk groups expose themselves to the virus. PERIOD,” the July 4 email from Alexander to Caputo and six other HHS officials reads, as Politico reports.

“Infants, kids, teens, young people, young adults, middle aged with no conditions etc. have zero to little risk….so we use them to develop herd…we want them infected…”

Just a few weeks later Alexander again pushed the dangerous herd immunity policy, which coincidentally is the same one disgraced now-former Trump coronavirus advisor Scott Atlas would begin to promote when he joined the White House August 1.

“[I]t may be that it will be best if we open up and flood the zone and let the kids and young folk get infected” in order to get “natural immunity…natural exposure,” Alexander wrote on July 24 to Food and Drug Administration Commissioner Stephen Hahn, Caputo and eight other senior officials.

The fact that a federal government official was promoting a deadly policy of infecting Americans with a deadly virus that has already killed more than 310,000 people in the U.S. has drawn massive outrage, especially among medical experts.

Here’s a sampling.

Epidemiologist and Health Economist Eric Feigl-Ding did not mince words:

??Holy crap—“WE WANT THEM INFECTED”. WH & HHS advisor demanded “herd immunity” strategy. Disgusting! “Infants, kids, teens, young adults, middle aged w/ no conditions have 0 to little risk—so we **use them to develop herd**—we want them infected” #COVID19https://t.co/f8s1wBDkCT — Eric Feigl-Ding (@DrEricDing) December 16, 2020

Dr. Cleavon Gilman, and emergency medicine physician “on the Covid Frontlines” calls it a crime against humanity:

Crimes Against Humanity!! A top Trump appointee repeatedly urged top health officials to adopt a “herd immunity” approach to Covid-19 and allow millions of Americans to be infected by the virus, according to internal emails obtained by a House watchdog and shared with POLITICO. https://t.co/WuW3KL29z9 — Cleavon MD (@Cleavon_MD) December 16, 2020

Researcher, ebola and coronavirus expert, Dena Grayson, MD, PhD:

NEGLIGENT HOMICIDE: “There is no other way, we need to establish herd, and it only comes about allowing the non-high risk groups expose themselves to the virus. PERIOD,” then-science adviser Paul Alexander wrote on July 4 to his boss, @HHSGov assistant secretary Michael Caputo.? https://t.co/WIWgDTXgKJ — Dena Grayson, MD, PhD (@DrDenaGrayson) December 16, 2020

Dr. Angela Rasmussen, a virologist, also did not hold back.

“Paul Alexander is an inept disgrace and he should never work in public health EVER again,” she tweeted. “His ignorance of fundamental principles of virology and pathogenesis would be laughable if it wasn’t used to make such appalling policy recommendations.”

More:

These folk keep popping up like mushrooms. So damn unethical. We probably need additional laws against these kind of actions. #HerdImmunityScourge — Dr. Faris Durmo MD., BSc. (@Dr_FarrisD) December 16, 2020

Appalling criminal dereliction of duty as a physician and public health official. Let’s remember who Paul Alexander is: Interfered with and doctored CDC reports. Appointed by Michael Caputo, who has NO science background, worked for Russian Gazprom media to improve Putin image https://t.co/KXGuRGiVlc — Douglas Chin MD FACS (@DougChinMD) December 16, 2020

Um…. No. Dr. Alexander, herd immunity is achieved by vaccination, not by intentionally exposing millions of unsuspecting Americans to untold risks of severe disease, disability, and death…. PERIOD. — Douglas Chin MD FACS (@DougChinMD) December 16, 2020

Guess what? All those “herd immunity by natural infection” proponents arguing that COVID-19 doesn’t harm young people were…..wait for it…..wait for it…..WRONG. I’m looking forward to them saying “We were wrong.” That will happen, maybe, um, never. https://t.co/SFO8FLVvcM — Prof. Gavin Yamey MD MPH (@GYamey) December 16, 2020