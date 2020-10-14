FAKE NEWS OR RUSSIAN PROPAGANDA OR BOTH?
Twitter Locks Kayleigh McEnany Out of Her Account After Spreading Fake News
Twitter has locked White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany‘s personal Twitter account.
An official Trump campaign account shows a notice purportedly from the social media company addressed to McEnany that reads: “Your account has been locked.”
“We have determined that this account violated the Twitter rules,” it says, “against distribution of hacked materials.”
The policy is reportedly a longstanding one.
McEnany had posted a tweet linking to a fake and quickly debunked New York Post story, one tied to Trump’s personal attorney Rudy Giuliani, that claims Hunter Biden used his relationship with his father, Vice President Joe Biden, for personal business gain.
The story has been dissected and is provably false, many reporters have noted.
Giuliani has been working with a known Russian agent for at least months.
Here’s the tweet from the Trump campaign highlighting the notice to McEnany:
BREAKING: Twitter has locked the personal account of White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany for sharing news Democrats don’t like. pic.twitter.com/eR8HhkgqVY
— Trump War Room – Text TRUMP to 88022 (@TrumpWarRoom) October 14, 2020
After being locked out of her personal account McEnany then used her federal government White House Press Secretary Twitter account to falsely claim “censorship.”
Censorship should be condemned!
cc: @Twitter & Facebook
NOT the American way‼️ 🇺🇸
— Kayleigh McEnany (@PressSec) October 14, 2020
Biden Camp Smacks Down NY Post’s Quickly Debunked Burisma ‘Scandal’ Tied to Rudy Giuliani
Joe Biden is on the offensive, hitting back after a viral story in the New York Post claims the former Vice President’s son, Hunter, was attempting to leverage his father’s position to help his business interests.
Here’s how one political reporter sums up the story:
“So, let me get this right, a computer shop owner in Delaware saw a Biden sticker on a laptop, went through their customers private correspondence, and turned it over to Rudy Giuliani and the feds?”
That laptop, a MacBook Pro, allegedly was dropped off at the repair shop, the shop owner did not record the owner’s name, and years later went through its contents, discovering what the Post calls “bombshell” emails.
The Post claims the shop owner says “he made a copy of the hard drive and later gave it to former Mayor Rudy Giuliani’s lawyer, Robert Costello.”
Steve Bannon, former adviser to President Trump, told The Post about the existence of the hard drive in late September and Giuliani provided The Post with a copy of it on Sunday.
The Post, which is owned by Trump friend Rupert Murdoch, who also owns Fox News and The Wall Street Journal, did not mention in its reporting that Giuliani has been working with an “active Russian agent.”
Here’s how the Biden camp is responding to what is already a widely debunked report.
“The New York Post never asked the Biden campaign about the critical elements of this story,” Biden spokesman Andrew Bates tells Politico. “They certainly never raised that Rudy Giuliani – whose discredited conspiracy theories and alliance with figures connected to Russian intelligence have been widely reported – claimed to have such materials. Moreover, we have reviewed Joe Biden’s official schedules from the time and no meeting, as alleged by the New York Post, ever took place.”
The Director ot the Aspen Institute’s Cybersecurity Program adds: “This fake Biden-Burisma scandal today might actually be a fascinating example of the FBI learning an important lesson from 2016: They appear to have avoided stumbling back into the mistakes of the Weiner laptop.”
Popular Information’s Judd Legum has a lengthy thread further debunking the Post’s “incredibly sketchy, totally unverified, and ultimately irrelevant” story.
