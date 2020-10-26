Trump to Hold Another Amy Coney Barrett White House Event Today After Last Month’s Turned Into a COVID Superspreader

Despite five members of Vice President Mike Pence’s team testing positive for coronavirus over the past few days the White House has just announced it will hold yet another event for Amy Coney Barrett Monday, after her expected confirmation to the Supreme Court by Senate vote later today.

The White House will host a swearing-in and celebration event for Judge Barrett, after its superspreader event for Barrett last month which led to at least 34 coronavirus infections.

It’s been 1 month since that Rose Garden super spreader Amy Coney Barrett nomination event. Tonight, after her expected confirmation, the President is expected to hold an event at the White House, likely outdoors, to swear her in at 9pm, per a source with knowledge of the invite. — Betsy Klein (@betsy_klein) October 26, 2020

Senators have received invites to a post-confirmation vote event at the White House for Barrett, per a source familiar. https://t.co/4lwmQVF3W2 — Seung Min Kim (@seungminkim) October 26, 2020

NEWS: An admin official tells NBC that plans are being considered for a swearing-in ceremony at the White House tonight or tomorrow following the expected confirmation of Amy Coney Barrett. Recall that Dr. Fauci called her Rose Garden ceremony a COVID “superspreader event.” — Geoff Bennett (@GeoffRBennett) October 26, 2020

“Mark Meadows defends holding another event in the Rose Garden for Amy Coney Barrett tonight given what happened the last time,” reports CNN White House Correspondent Kaitlan Collins. “He says all the cases tied to the previous event didn’t stem from it and tonight they’ll encourage social distancing while outdoors. No mention of masks.”

Meadows’ claim is false, and egregiously so after the White House not only refused to contact trace after the event, but blocked the CDC from doing so as well.

Even some conservatives say Barrett should decline the event.