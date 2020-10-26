News
Trump-Loving GOP Senate Candidate Who Compares LGBTQ People to Rapists Rushed Into Emergency Hernia Surgery
Jason Lewis, a Republican one-term, former U.S. Congressman for Minnesota, was rushed into emergency surgery Monday for a potentially life-threatening condition, a severe internal hernia, according to his campaign.
“The former congressman was experiencing abdominal pain and was hurried into the emergency room Monday morning for tests. Doctors determined he had a hernia, which could be life-threatening if it’s not treated fast,” the Star-Tribune reports.
Lewis, an anti-LGBTQ, racist, misogynistic former talk show host, is trying to unseat incumbent U.S. Senator Tina Smith (D-MN).
Smith posted well-wishes for Lewis on social media.
Archie and I are wishing Jason Lewis a successful surgery and a speedy recovery.
— Tina Smith (@TinaSmithMN) October 26, 2020
Lewis has made national headlines for comparing LGBTQ people to rapists and warning they might harm children, expressing upset that “religious freedom” laws don’t go far enough to in allowing discrimination against LGBTQ people, mocking women traumatized by unwanted touching, and being sad “you can’t call” a woman a “slut” anymore.
Earlier this month Lewis was forced into quarantine for a second time, as NCRM reported, after being exposed to a person with COVID-19. Lewis, apparently did not observe the CDC’s 14-day guidelines, and had just returned to the campaign trail after riding on Air Force One with President Donald Trump who later tested positive.
RealClearPolitics shows Smith is currently beating Lewis by an average of nearly six points, but polls show the race has been tightening.
Fauci: Trump Hasn’t Been to a Coronavirus Task Force Meeting in ‘Months’ and Hasn’t Talked to Me ‘in a While’
NIH Director Says White House Now Has ‘Different Priorities’ Than Coronavirus
Dr. Anthony Fauci says President Donald Trump has not attended a coronavirus task force meeting in “several months.” Fauci, the most respected and most recognized health official in the federal government, also says meetings of the task force have been only “about one per week.”
Almost since its inception the task force had been meeting daily, but that dropped done to weekly several weeks ago, Fauci told MSNBC’s Chuck Todd. Vice President Mike Pence still leads the group.
Fauci also says, “I definitely don’t have” Trump’s “ear as much as Scott Atlas,” the Fox News radiologist who has all but made “herd immunity” the official policy of this White House.
“Direct involvement with the President,” Fauci said, “I have not done that in a while.”
It is a staggering revelation, as the U.S. heads into what experts are calling America’s “third wave” of the coronavirus pandemic. On Thursday more than 70,000 new coronavirus cases were recorded. The U.S. now has had 8.7 million COVID-19 cases and is rapidly approaching 230,000 deaths.
Dr. Fauci says the last time President Trump has attended a coronavirus task force meeting was “several months ago.”
“Direct involvement with the president in the discussions? I have not done that in a while.” pic.twitter.com/UaingyDNGf
— MSNBC (@MSNBC) October 23, 2020
Meanwhile, Dr. Francis Collins, the director of the National Institutes of Health (NIH), recently called it “a bit of a chaotic time with the election,” noting that “there’s not a direct connection between the task force members and the president as there was a few months ago. But this seems to be a different time with different priorities.”
Judge Shoots Down Effort to Delay Hearing on Trump Rape Case — After Barr’s DOJ Was Caught Lying: Report
The United States Department of Justice received a public rebuke from a federal judge on Wednesday.
At issue was a hearing about the DOJ’s efforts to have taxpayer-funded lawyers defend President Donald Trump in a civil case over whether he defamed E. Jean Carroll after she accused him of sexual assault.
The DOJ attempted to delay the case after a government attorney was denied access to the courthouse due to COVID-19 travel restrictions.
The DOJ claimed that the new rules had started on Tuesday, even though Gov. Andrew Cuomo had announced the ban a week earlier.
The judge denied the motion and noted the hearing could be conducted by phone.
The judge added that “contrary to the government’s suggestion, it appears that Virginia was added to the list of Restricted States over a week ago.”
The order was posted to Twitter by Courthouse News reporter Adam Klasfeld:
Upshot: The DOJ made an easily fact-checked error in a one-paragraph letter to a federal judge, who quickly noticed that and dressed the department down on the public record.
— Adam Klasfeld (@KlasfeldReports) October 21, 2020
Biden Is Offering ‘Xanax for Americans’ Who Need ‘Calm’ After 4 Years of Trump: CNN Panel
A CNN panel on Wednesday said that Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden’s campaign has taken the nickname “Sleepy Joe”to heart and is now using it as part of its closing argument in the 2020 race.
Reacting to the Biden campaign ad that aired during the first game of the 2020 World Series, host John Berman noted that much of the 60-second spot seemed dedicated to projecting a return to normalcy after four chaotic years under President Donald Trump.
CNN correspondent Jeff Zelany shared Berman’s assessment.
“He’s hoping to present it as you know, Xanax for Democrats, milk of magnesia for Americans,” he said. “That ad in the World Series speaks volumes about where the Biden campaign is right now: They have resources and he is in command of this race. So he is trying to present an air of calm, really like he’s been trying to do from the very beginning.”
Reporter Abby Phillip also thought that the ad signaled where Biden’s closing argument is headed.
“What you do hear from a lot of voters is that they really are tired,” she said. “They really are kind of exhausted by this whole thing, they really do want things to be a little bit more calm.”
Watch the video below.
