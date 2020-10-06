DEPRAVED INDIFFERENCE
‘Same Pathological Sociopath – but on Steroids’: Trump Destroyed After Urging Americans to Learn to Live With COVID
“He’s literally trying to get people killed”
Barely twelve hours after exiting the medical care of Walter Reed hospital President Donald Trump on Tuesday once again falsely compared the coronavirus to the flu, lied about how many Americans die from it, and promoted the dangerous idea that the nation should just learn to live with COVID-19.
“Flu season is coming up!” Trump tweeted. “Many people every year, sometimes over 100,000, and despite the Vaccine, die from the Flu. Are we going to close down our Country? No, we have learned to live with it, just like we are learning to live with Covid, in most populations far less lethal!!!”
Trump lied about how many people die from the flu. As CNN’s fact checker Daniel Dale was quick to point out, it never hit 100,000.
On Trump’s “sometimes over 100,000” figure: The CDC has estimated that there’ve been between 12,000 to 61,000 flu deaths each year since 2010. https://t.co/RpYOC74G1f
From 1976 to 2007, it was between an estimated 3,349 and 48,614 deaths each year. https://t.co/nPMeTSPnOn pic.twitter.com/keT69cNS6b
— Daniel Dale (@ddale8) October 6, 2020
More than 211,000 Americans have died from coronavirus. About 1000 continue to die from the disease every day.
Americans are furious with the president over his latest tweet. Here’s what some are saying.
He’s back to this — which is actually a lie, it’s never been that high — and it shows you this is a man who makes no progress.
After all that’s happened in this country, all he’s been through, he’s the same pathological sociopath.
But on steroids. https://t.co/k6xMwyKNgX
— Michelangelo Signorile, subscribe to my newsletter (@MSignorile) October 6, 2020
Trump response to every threat we face is…surrender. https://t.co/sH2UgpMjEp
— David Rothkopf (@djrothkopf) October 6, 2020
Only Trump in the last month of the election would return to the single most rhetorical damaging talking point of his entire presidency https://t.co/yDnsmDtE0D
— Saagar Enjeti (@esaagar) October 6, 2020
Donald Trump doesn’t care whether you live or die. Whether you support him or not, your life is completely inconsequential to him. https://t.co/GvDvhZAxPP
— Ben Rhodes (@brhodes) October 6, 2020
Three weeks to go in an election campaign and the position of the president with regard to a pandemic that will have killed over 300,000 people by year end is “get used to it” and “it’s no big deal.” So, if you’re pro-death and disease, he’s definitely your man. https://t.co/sH2UgpMjEp
— David Rothkopf (@djrothkopf) October 6, 2020
Trump pro-virus PSAs are deeply, deeply weird https://t.co/dBgU0qqTgg
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) October 6, 2020
This is like a sci-fi movie after the virus takes control of the host to facilitate its spread. https://t.co/kyLaJXyzeu
— Nicholas Bauer, PhD 👨🔬🔬 (@BioTurboNick) October 6, 2020
Even COVID didn’t humble him. Back to being aggressively reckless and cruel. https://t.co/fUui7sjTvQ
— Wajahat “Wears a Mask Because of a Pandemic” Ali (@WajahatAli) October 6, 2020
Disgusting beyond words. He’s literally trying to get people killed. https://t.co/lSJ430LDd4
— Charles Johnson (@Green_Footballs) October 6, 2020
The party of death. https://t.co/1M12x4xNS3
— Damon Linker (@DamonLinker) October 6, 2020
Did the flu write this? https://t.co/uB4DdY0BON
— Jonathan Ladd (@jonmladd) October 6, 2020
If he wins, the pandemic will be permanent. https://t.co/BbmhYIkpsr
— John Stoehr’s Editorial Board (@johnastoehr) October 6, 2020
Enjoy this piece?
… then let us make a small request. The New Civil Rights Movement depends on readers like you to meet our ongoing expenses and continue producing quality progressive journalism. Three Silicon Valley giants consume 70 percent of all online advertising dollars, so we need your help to continue doing what we do.
NCRM is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. From unflinching coverage of religious extremism, to spotlighting efforts to roll back our rights, NCRM continues to speak truth to power. America needs independent voices like NCRM to be sure no one is forgotten.
Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Help ensure NCRM remains independent long into the future. Support progressive journalism with a one-time contribution to NCRM, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.
DEPRAVED INDIFFERENCE
White House Will Not Do Any Contact Tracing After Likely Rose Garden Super Spreader Event – Orders CDC to Stand Down
“Nobody from the White House has said ‘boo’.”
Nine days after the White House Rose Garden nomination announcement and celebration of Judge Amy Coney Barrett as President Donald Trump’s third Supreme Court nominee about 15 Trump associates have tested positive for COVID-19.
Reporters, including at least one of the three who were present covering the event and became infected, were surprised that they had received no call from the White House or the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to attempt any contact tracing, or notify them they should quarantine after coming in close contact with attendees who tested positive for the deadly virus.
Now The New York Times reports that the White House will not perform any contact tracing, and will not notify any attendees to self-quarantine. The CDC has been ordered to not perform any contact tracing as well, despite that it is the government agency best prepared to perform the important function.
The White House “has limited its efforts to notifying people who came in close contact with Mr. Trump in the two days before his Covid diagnosis Thursday evening. It has also cut the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which has the government’s most extensive knowledge and resources for contact tracing, out of the process.”
The Times calls contact tracing “an essential piece of any outbreak investigation,” and “a key to stopping the virus from spreading further, especially after a potential ‘super spreader’ event where many people may have been infected.”
New York Times White House correspondent and CNN political analyst Michael Shear, who became infected after covering the event, says “nobody from the White House has said ‘boo.'”
JUST NOW: @shearm, one of the WH reporters who has tested positive says he has received ZERO outreach, no contact tracing at all. ZERO.pic.twitter.com/TngXhKuDUc
— John Berman (@JohnBerman) October 5, 2020
DEPRAVED INDIFFERENCE
Reporters Slam McEnany: ‘Endangered Lives’ by Not Quarantining and Briefing Without a Mask
White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany has become the ninth Trump associate present at the Rose Garden Supreme Court nomination of Judge Amy Coney Barrett to test positive for the coronavirus. McEnany, who became defensive on Friday when she was questioned about when she knew that Counselor to the President Hope Hicks had a positive test Wednesday and/or Thursday morning insisted she had no prior knowledge of Hicks’ coronavirus status when she briefed the press on Thursday.
McEnany has flouted CDC guidelines on the deadly virus and vehemently supported and defended President Donald Trump’s mismanagement of the pandemic.
Now she is being highly criticized for her behavior, including removing her mask when talking to reporters as recently as Sunday, despite having been exposed to several people who are coronavirus positive.
She’s also being denounced for her highly-defensive statement insisting she did not know about Hope Hicks’s diagnosis yet offering “no apologies to the colleagues and journalists she willfully put at risk.”
Here’s what journalists and others are saying:
Here’s video of McEnany removing her mask to speak to reporters yesterday (about concealing the timing of the president’s last negative test, for some reason). https://t.co/K8JDc1U1FD
— southpaw (@nycsouthpaw) October 5, 2020
McEnany was widely criticized for briefing reporters on Friday without wearing a mask — hours *after* her boss announced he had tested positive https://t.co/FJWKmK4lSy
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) October 5, 2020
At 6pm last night, McEnany gaggled with reporters without a mask. https://t.co/y7JDlblNwz
— Allie Malloy (@AlliemalCNN) October 5, 2020
A reminder. Last week when I asked her, Kayleigh said she didn’t know of Hope Hicks testing positive when she briefed the press – and . . . wait for it STILL NOT wearing a mask. @realDonaldTrump @PressSec NOW: she says she is asymptomatic and has tested positive. https://t.co/JJvxuIkxrS
— Brian J. Karem (@BrianKarem) October 5, 2020
Here is video of Kayleigh McEnany YESTERDAY taking off her mask before talking to a group of journalists
TODAY she tested positive for COVID-19
Absolute reckless disregard for the safety of other people. https://t.co/O631n97PGj
— Judd Legum (@JuddLegum) October 5, 2020
.@PressSec was pulled off Marine One before the Bedminster trip Thursday because she had contact with Hope Hicks. She did not, however, quarantine as recommended by CDC guidelines.
— Jonathan Karl (@jonkarl) October 5, 2020
February 25: “This president will always protect American citizens. We will not see diseases like the coronavirus come here.”
Both Trump and Kayleigh McEnany have now tested positive for coronavirus. pic.twitter.com/IOAv6BfjV8
— Brian Tyler Cohen (@briantylercohen) October 5, 2020
Thread below is spot on. I’d only add that a professional operation would acknowledge mistakes and correct them. Kayleigh McEnany was briefing reporters w/o a mask AFTER this all came apart. Trump’s campaign has been sending out photos of indoor events with folks maskless. https://t.co/pAYwBcKlQY
— Sam Stein (@samstein) October 5, 2020
Kayleigh McEnany has repeatedly spoken to reporters without a mask on. She has recklessly endangered lives. https://t.co/BKnrD1AWRn
— Olivia Nuzzi (@Olivianuzzi) October 5, 2020
DEPRAVED INDIFFERENCE
‘Don’t Tell Anyone’: Trump Did Not Disclose His First Positive Test and Told Aide to Not Disclose Theirs – WSJ
President Donald Trump on Thursday received a positive coronavirus test result but did not disclose it. He even did a Fox News interview Thursday night with his close friend and unofficial advisor Sean Hannity, and did not publicly reveal he had COVID-19.
The President, upon learning of a top aide’s positive coronavirus test, told them to keep it quiet.
“Don’t tell anyone,” President Trump directed, according to The Wall Street Journal, which did not name who that advisor was.
Trump finally announced his coronavirus status after a second positive test, just before 1 AM Friday morning.
Trump on Thursday flew to his golf course in Bedminster, New Jersey to attend a high-dollar donor fundraiser, knowing that Hope Hicks had COVID-19 and that he had been exposed. It’s unclear if his first positive coronavirus test result had come back at that point, but having been exposed CDC guidelines state clearly he should have been self-quarantining at that point regardless.
“Mr. Trump and his top advisers also aimed to keep such a close hold on the early positive results that his campaign manager, Bill Stepien, didn’t know that Hope Hicks, one of the president’s closest White House aides, had tested positive on Thursday morning until news reports later that evening, according to a person familiar with the matter,” The Journal adds. “The Trump campaign said Friday evening that Mr. Stepien had tested positive.”
This is a breaking news and developing story.
Trending
- BIGOTRY1 day ago
SCOTUS Turns Down Kim Davis but Clarence Thomas Pens Scathing Attack Suggesting Same-Sex Marriage Must Be Overturned
- 'ANGRY AND APPALLED'3 days ago
Trump’s doctor: Trump attended a rally and a fundraiser after knowing he had COVID-19
- DEPRAVED INDIFFERENCE2 days ago
‘Don’t Tell Anyone’: Trump Did Not Disclose His First Positive Test and Told Aide to Not Disclose Theirs – WSJ
- News3 days ago
17 Republicans vote against bill condemning violent and homophobic QAnon conspiracy movement
- BYE1 day ago
‘Lindsey Graham Is in Serious Trouble’ After Disastrous Debate: Morning Joe
- News2 days ago
CNN Host Compares Trump COVID Joy Ride Stunt to ‘Michael Jackson Dangling the Baby Over the Balcony’
- DO YOUR JOB2 days ago
‘Irresponsible’ Pence Slammed by Presidential Historian for Hitting Campaign Trail With Trump Hospitalized
- AWESOME!3 days ago
Louisville, Kentucky becomes the 82nd U.S. city to ban ex-gay conversion therapy