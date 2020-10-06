‘Same Pathological Sociopath – but on Steroids’: Trump Destroyed After Urging Americans to Learn to Live With COVID

“He’s literally trying to get people killed”

Barely twelve hours after exiting the medical care of Walter Reed hospital President Donald Trump on Tuesday once again falsely compared the coronavirus to the flu, lied about how many Americans die from it, and promoted the dangerous idea that the nation should just learn to live with COVID-19.

“Flu season is coming up!” Trump tweeted. “Many people every year, sometimes over 100,000, and despite the Vaccine, die from the Flu. Are we going to close down our Country? No, we have learned to live with it, just like we are learning to live with Covid, in most populations far less lethal!!!”

Trump lied about how many people die from the flu. As CNN’s fact checker Daniel Dale was quick to point out, it never hit 100,000.

On Trump’s “sometimes over 100,000” figure: The CDC has estimated that there’ve been between 12,000 to 61,000 flu deaths each year since 2010. https://t.co/RpYOC74G1f From 1976 to 2007, it was between an estimated 3,349 and 48,614 deaths each year. https://t.co/nPMeTSPnOn pic.twitter.com/keT69cNS6b — Daniel Dale (@ddale8) October 6, 2020

More than 211,000 Americans have died from coronavirus. About 1000 continue to die from the disease every day.

Americans are furious with the president over his latest tweet. Here’s what some are saying.

He’s back to this — which is actually a lie, it’s never been that high — and it shows you this is a man who makes no progress. After all that’s happened in this country, all he’s been through, he’s the same pathological sociopath. But on steroids. https://t.co/k6xMwyKNgX — Michelangelo Signorile, subscribe to my newsletter (@MSignorile) October 6, 2020

Trump response to every threat we face is…surrender. https://t.co/sH2UgpMjEp — David Rothkopf (@djrothkopf) October 6, 2020

Only Trump in the last month of the election would return to the single most rhetorical damaging talking point of his entire presidency https://t.co/yDnsmDtE0D — Saagar Enjeti (@esaagar) October 6, 2020

Donald Trump doesn’t care whether you live or die. Whether you support him or not, your life is completely inconsequential to him. https://t.co/GvDvhZAxPP — Ben Rhodes (@brhodes) October 6, 2020

Three weeks to go in an election campaign and the position of the president with regard to a pandemic that will have killed over 300,000 people by year end is “get used to it” and “it’s no big deal.” So, if you’re pro-death and disease, he’s definitely your man. https://t.co/sH2UgpMjEp — David Rothkopf (@djrothkopf) October 6, 2020

Trump pro-virus PSAs are deeply, deeply weird https://t.co/dBgU0qqTgg — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) October 6, 2020

This is like a sci-fi movie after the virus takes control of the host to facilitate its spread. https://t.co/kyLaJXyzeu — Nicholas Bauer, PhD 👨‍🔬🔬 (@BioTurboNick) October 6, 2020

Even COVID didn’t humble him. Back to being aggressively reckless and cruel. https://t.co/fUui7sjTvQ — Wajahat “Wears a Mask Because of a Pandemic” Ali (@WajahatAli) October 6, 2020

Disgusting beyond words. He’s literally trying to get people killed. https://t.co/lSJ430LDd4 — Charles Johnson (@Green_Footballs) October 6, 2020

The party of death. https://t.co/1M12x4xNS3 — Damon Linker (@DamonLinker) October 6, 2020

Did the flu write this? https://t.co/uB4DdY0BON — Jonathan Ladd (@jonmladd) October 6, 2020