News
NYT Bombshell Reveals Banks Forgave $287 Million in Debt Trump Failed to Repay – and He Never Paid Taxes on It
Over the past decade banks have forgiven about $287 million in loans from Donald Trump, after he failed to repay the debts. Not only did Trump benefit from banks approach to his failing businesses, a New York Times bombshell report reveals, but it appears the President failed to pay taxes on the forgiven loans, which the IRS sees as income.
“Big banks and hedge funds gave him years of extra time to repay his debts,” the Times reports. “Even after Mr. Trump sued his largest lender, accusing it of preying on him, the bank agreed to lend him another $99 million — more than twice as much as was previously known — so that he could pay back what he still owed the bank on the defaulted Chicago loan, records show.”
The New York Attorney General is reportedly now looking into those debts and filings, which the Times says are primarily tied to a 92-story Chicago skyscraper known as the Trump International Hotel & Tower.
A previous New York Times report reveals Trump paid just $750 in taxes in 2016 and 2017, and nothing in taxes for a 15-year period surrounding those dates.
Next year about $400 million in Trump’s debts reportedly come due.
Read the entire Times report here.
Enjoy this piece?
… then let us make a small request. The New Civil Rights Movement depends on readers like you to meet our ongoing expenses and continue producing quality progressive journalism. Three Silicon Valley giants consume 70 percent of all online advertising dollars, so we need your help to continue doing what we do.
NCRM is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. From unflinching coverage of religious extremism, to spotlighting efforts to roll back our rights, NCRM continues to speak truth to power. America needs independent voices like NCRM to be sure no one is forgotten.
Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Help ensure NCRM remains independent long into the future. Support progressive journalism with a one-time contribution to NCRM, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.
News
Federal Judge Smacks Down Bill Barr’s Attempt to Have DOJ Defend Trump in Rape Defamation Case
A federal judge has denied Attorney General Bill Barr’s motion to have the Department of Justice represent President Donald Trump in a defamation case brought by journalist E. Jean Carroll, who says Trump raped her.
“Lewis A. Kaplan of Federal District Court in Manhattan, rejected the Justice Department’s attempt to step into the case and defend the president, and his ruling means that, for the moment, a lawsuit by the writer E. Jean Carroll can move forward against Mr. Trump, in his capacity as a private citizen,” The New York Times reports.
Barr claims Trump was acting within the scope of his duties when he allegedly defamed Carroll. Today the judge disagreed.
The Justice Dept. CANNOT intervene in @EJeanCarroll's lawsuit, a federal judge rules.
"Even if he were such an 'employee,' President Trump's allegedly defamatory statements concerning Ms. Carroll would not have been within the scope of his employment." pic.twitter.com/zpx99xyuS9
— Adam Klasfeld (@KlasfeldReports) October 27, 2020
Carroll says Trump raped her in the 1990’s in the dressing room of a Manhattan luxury goods store. When President Trump vulgarly denied her claim she sued him for defamation. she is demanding h submit a DNA sample to prove her allegations.
It is a severe blow to Trump, just 12 hours after he celebrated installing his third Supreme Court justice.
News
Brett Kavanaugh Caught Lying in SCOTUS Opinion Against Voting Access During the Pandemic: Report
Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh on Monday voted that 2020 elections ballots in Wisconsin can only be counted if received by Election Day.
Kavanaugh issued his own concurring opinion, where he suggested that state courts should be barred from protecting voting rights.
Kavanaugh also made a mistake of fact.
Sam Levine, a voting rights reporter for the Guardian, noted Kavanaugh was inaccurate in his concurring opinion.
“Other states, such as Vermont, by contrast, have decided not to make changes to their ordinary election rules,” Kavanaugh claimed.
That is not correct, on July 2nd the legislative bill S.348 became law in Vermont. The bill was titled, “An act relating to temporary elections procedures in the year 2020.”
The good-government group VPIRG explained the importance of the bill.
“On Friday, Governor Phil Scott allowed S.348 to become law without his signature. This law grants full authority to the Secretary of State to mail all registered voters a ballot for this year’s General Election in November. This law finally makes it possible for Vermont to move forward with a vote-by-mail system, which is the safest way for citizens to cast their ballot during the pandemic,” VPIRG explained.
In his WI concurrenceJustice Kavanaugh cites Vermont as an example of a state that did not change its election rules during the pandemic. But that’s not true? Vermont legislature authorized SoS to automatically mail a ballot to all registered voters https://t.co/opDdEz78Mg pic.twitter.com/3FrwEp30Cy
— Sam Levine (@srl) October 27, 2020
CNN’s Marshall Cohen caught a deceitful blunder in Kavanaugh’s reasoning.
Kavanaugh ruled AGAINST the six-day extension for Wisconsin to accept ballots postmarked by Election Day. He cited an article from legal scholar (and CNN contributor) Rick Pildes. But in that article, Pildes says states SHOULD extend postmark deadlines. https://t.co/Uupirxyrgm pic.twitter.com/nEyj92Gh6p
— Marshall Cohen (@MarshallCohen) October 27, 2020
News
Trump-Loving GOP Senate Candidate Who Compares LGBTQ People to Rapists Rushed Into Emergency Hernia Surgery
Jason Lewis, a Republican one-term, former U.S. Congressman for Minnesota, was rushed into emergency surgery Monday for a potentially life-threatening condition, a severe internal hernia, according to his campaign.
“The former congressman was experiencing abdominal pain and was hurried into the emergency room Monday morning for tests. Doctors determined he had a hernia, which could be life-threatening if it’s not treated fast,” the Star-Tribune reports.
Lewis, an anti-LGBTQ, racist, misogynistic former talk show host, is trying to unseat incumbent U.S. Senator Tina Smith (D-MN).
Smith posted well-wishes for Lewis on social media.
Archie and I are wishing Jason Lewis a successful surgery and a speedy recovery.
— Tina Smith (@TinaSmithMN) October 26, 2020
Lewis has made national headlines for comparing LGBTQ people to rapists and warning they might harm children, expressing upset that “religious freedom” laws don’t go far enough to in allowing discrimination against LGBTQ people, mocking women traumatized by unwanted touching, and being sad “you can’t call” a woman a “slut” anymore.
Earlier this month Lewis was forced into quarantine for a second time, as NCRM reported, after being exposed to a person with COVID-19. Lewis, apparently did not observe the CDC’s 14-day guidelines, and had just returned to the campaign trail after riding on Air Force One with President Donald Trump who later tested positive.
RealClearPolitics shows Smith is currently beating Lewis by an average of nearly six points, but polls show the race has been tightening.
Trending
- DEPRAVED INDIFFERENCE2 days ago
‘Vice Superspreader’ Pence Accused of ‘Criminal Disregard’ for Campaigning After 5 Advisors Test Positive
- WHAT A RIDICULOUS QUESTION2 days ago
Kamala Harris Laughs Out Loud in 60 Minutes Reporter’s Face When Asked if She’s Advocating a ‘Socialist Perspective’
- RIGHT WING EXTREMISM1 day ago
In Strange Move Clarence Thomas – Not Chief Justice Roberts – to Administer Oath to Amy Coney Barrett
- RACISM A FEATURE NOT A BUG FOR GOP2 days ago
Jared Scorched for Saying Trump Can’t Want ‘Complaining’ Black People ‘To Be Successful More’ Than ‘They Want to Be’
- VOTER INTIMIDATION1 day ago
Texas GOP Governor Abbott to Deploy 1000 National Guard Troops for Election
- News1 day ago
Trump-Loving GOP Senate Candidate Who Compares LGBTQ People to Rapists Rushed Into Emergency Hernia Surgery
- SMH1 day ago
‘Hypocrites’ Ivanka and Jared Mocked for Photo of Them Holding Their Mail-In Ballots After Trump Claimed Fraud
- DOWN TO THE WIRE2 days ago
New White House COVID-19 Outbreak Is Crippling Trump’s Last Week of Campaigning: Report