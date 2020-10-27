News
Federal Judge Smacks Down Bill Barr’s Attempt to Have DOJ Defend Trump in Rape Defamation Case
A federal judge has denied Attorney General Bill Barr’s motion to have the Department of Justice represent President Donald Trump in a defamation case brought by journalist E. Jean Carroll, who says Trump raped her.
“Lewis A. Kaplan of Federal District Court in Manhattan, rejected the Justice Department’s attempt to step into the case and defend the president, and his ruling means that, for the moment, a lawsuit by the writer E. Jean Carroll can move forward against Mr. Trump, in his capacity as a private citizen,” The New York Times reports.
Barr claims Trump was acting within the scope of his duties when he allegedly defamed Carroll. Today the judge disagreed.
The Justice Dept. CANNOT intervene in @EJeanCarroll's lawsuit, a federal judge rules.
"Even if he were such an 'employee,' President Trump's allegedly defamatory statements concerning Ms. Carroll would not have been within the scope of his employment." pic.twitter.com/zpx99xyuS9
— Adam Klasfeld (@KlasfeldReports) October 27, 2020
Carroll says Trump raped her in the 1990’s in the dressing room of a Manhattan luxury goods store. When President Trump vulgarly denied her claim she sued him for defamation. she is demanding h submit a DNA sample to prove her allegations.
It is a severe blow to Trump, just 12 hours after he celebrated installing his third Supreme Court justice.
News
Brett Kavanaugh Caught Lying in SCOTUS Opinion Against Voting Access During the Pandemic: Report
Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh on Monday voted that 2020 elections ballots in Wisconsin can only be counted if received by Election Day.
Kavanaugh issued his own concurring opinion, where he suggested that state courts should be barred from protecting voting rights.
Kavanaugh also made a mistake of fact.
Sam Levine, a voting rights reporter for the Guardian, noted Kavanaugh was inaccurate in his concurring opinion.
“Other states, such as Vermont, by contrast, have decided not to make changes to their ordinary election rules,” Kavanaugh claimed.
That is not correct, on July 2nd the legislative bill S.348 became law in Vermont. The bill was titled, “An act relating to temporary elections procedures in the year 2020.”
The good-government group VPIRG explained the importance of the bill.
“On Friday, Governor Phil Scott allowed S.348 to become law without his signature. This law grants full authority to the Secretary of State to mail all registered voters a ballot for this year’s General Election in November. This law finally makes it possible for Vermont to move forward with a vote-by-mail system, which is the safest way for citizens to cast their ballot during the pandemic,” VPIRG explained.
In his WI concurrenceJustice Kavanaugh cites Vermont as an example of a state that did not change its election rules during the pandemic. But that’s not true? Vermont legislature authorized SoS to automatically mail a ballot to all registered voters https://t.co/opDdEz78Mg pic.twitter.com/3FrwEp30Cy
— Sam Levine (@srl) October 27, 2020
CNN’s Marshall Cohen caught a deceitful blunder in Kavanaugh’s reasoning.
Kavanaugh ruled AGAINST the six-day extension for Wisconsin to accept ballots postmarked by Election Day. He cited an article from legal scholar (and CNN contributor) Rick Pildes. But in that article, Pildes says states SHOULD extend postmark deadlines. https://t.co/Uupirxyrgm pic.twitter.com/nEyj92Gh6p
— Marshall Cohen (@MarshallCohen) October 27, 2020
News
Trump-Loving GOP Senate Candidate Who Compares LGBTQ People to Rapists Rushed Into Emergency Hernia Surgery
Jason Lewis, a Republican one-term, former U.S. Congressman for Minnesota, was rushed into emergency surgery Monday for a potentially life-threatening condition, a severe internal hernia, according to his campaign.
“The former congressman was experiencing abdominal pain and was hurried into the emergency room Monday morning for tests. Doctors determined he had a hernia, which could be life-threatening if it’s not treated fast,” the Star-Tribune reports.
Lewis, an anti-LGBTQ, racist, misogynistic former talk show host, is trying to unseat incumbent U.S. Senator Tina Smith (D-MN).
Smith posted well-wishes for Lewis on social media.
Archie and I are wishing Jason Lewis a successful surgery and a speedy recovery.
— Tina Smith (@TinaSmithMN) October 26, 2020
Lewis has made national headlines for comparing LGBTQ people to rapists and warning they might harm children, expressing upset that “religious freedom” laws don’t go far enough to in allowing discrimination against LGBTQ people, mocking women traumatized by unwanted touching, and being sad “you can’t call” a woman a “slut” anymore.
Earlier this month Lewis was forced into quarantine for a second time, as NCRM reported, after being exposed to a person with COVID-19. Lewis, apparently did not observe the CDC’s 14-day guidelines, and had just returned to the campaign trail after riding on Air Force One with President Donald Trump who later tested positive.
RealClearPolitics shows Smith is currently beating Lewis by an average of nearly six points, but polls show the race has been tightening.
News
Fauci: Trump Hasn’t Been to a Coronavirus Task Force Meeting in ‘Months’ and Hasn’t Talked to Me ‘in a While’
NIH Director Says White House Now Has ‘Different Priorities’ Than Coronavirus
Dr. Anthony Fauci says President Donald Trump has not attended a coronavirus task force meeting in “several months.” Fauci, the most respected and most recognized health official in the federal government, also says meetings of the task force have been only “about one per week.”
Almost since its inception the task force had been meeting daily, but that dropped done to weekly several weeks ago, Fauci told MSNBC’s Chuck Todd. Vice President Mike Pence still leads the group.
Fauci also says, “I definitely don’t have” Trump’s “ear as much as Scott Atlas,” the Fox News radiologist who has all but made “herd immunity” the official policy of this White House.
“Direct involvement with the President,” Fauci said, “I have not done that in a while.”
It is a staggering revelation, as the U.S. heads into what experts are calling America’s “third wave” of the coronavirus pandemic. On Thursday more than 70,000 new coronavirus cases were recorded. The U.S. now has had 8.7 million COVID-19 cases and is rapidly approaching 230,000 deaths.
Dr. Fauci says the last time President Trump has attended a coronavirus task force meeting was “several months ago.”
“Direct involvement with the president in the discussions? I have not done that in a while.” pic.twitter.com/UaingyDNGf
— MSNBC (@MSNBC) October 23, 2020
Meanwhile, Dr. Francis Collins, the director of the National Institutes of Health (NIH), recently called it “a bit of a chaotic time with the election,” noting that “there’s not a direct connection between the task force members and the president as there was a few months ago. But this seems to be a different time with different priorities.”
