Melania Trump’s Hypocrisy Over Substance Abuse Video Mocked After Don Jr. Attacks Biden’s Son as a ‘Crackhead’

Melania Trump once again is under fire for hypocrisy.

Thursday the First Lady released a video honoring “National Substance Use Prevention Month” (it’s actually “Abuse,” not “Use,”) and working to “highlight the dedicated efforts of our Nation’s youth to encourage healthy drug-free lives.”

The video is also a promotional one for the First Lady and the First Family.

This October I am honoring National Substance Use Prevention Month by joining @ONDCP to highlight the dedicated efforts of our Nation’s youth to encourage healthy drug-free lives. Share how you are helping your community using #BeDrugFree – we look forward to hearing from you! pic.twitter.com/DiMTCsk9Si — Melania Trump (@FLOTUS) October 1, 2020

Important work, to be sure. So is erasing stigma from the one in 10 Americans who will suffer with substance abuse at some point in their lives, as Business Insider notes.

But on Wednesday Donald Trump, Jr. attacked Joe Biden’s son Hunter during a Glenn Beck radio show segment, calling him “Crackhead Hunter.”

For days before the debate President Donald Trump repeatedly and baselessly insisted Joe Biden take a drug test.

I will be strongly demanding a Drug Test of Sleepy Joe Biden prior to, or after, the Debate on Tuesday night. Naturally, I will agree to take one also. His Debate performances have been record setting UNEVEN, to put it mildly. Only drugs could have caused this discrepancy??? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 27, 2020

And on Tuesday Trump attacked Joe Biden while the former vice president was talking on stage about his late son Beau, a military veteran. Trump tried to turn Biden’s remarks toward Hunter Biden.

“Hunter got thrown out of the military,” Trump shouted. “He was thrown out, dishonorably discharged for cocaine use. And he didn’t have a job until you were vice president.”

Trump lied.

Hunter Biden was not dishonorably discharged. (He reportedly was separated from the Navy after failing a drug test.)

“My son, like a lot of people, like a lot of people you know at home, had a drug problem,” Joe Biden told Trump, defending his son. “He’s overtaken it. He’s fixed it. He’s worked on it, and I’m proud of him.”

Here’s what many are saying:

Her husband and step son have spent the last two days mocking the child of their political opponent for his difficulties with addiction. https://t.co/2mYuIyoNtN — Sam Stein (@samstein) October 1, 2020

Nothing emptier than sending this message just after Donald Trump and Donald Trump Junior mocked Hunter Biden for his addiction struggles. — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) October 1, 2020

This is just like her being against bulling. The addicts are close to home. Dad and junior. — heather holeman (@hlholeman) October 1, 2020

God, the hypocrisy here. How low can the #Trump‘s go? – 48hrs after her husband attacked Hunter #Biden on national TV for his past challenge with drugs. – 24hrs after Eric #Trump talked about “crackhead #Biden” on the radio. https://t.co/KkwcjLFe6h — Charles Lister (@Charles_Lister) October 1, 2020

Is this trolling? — Dave Zirin (@EdgeofSports) October 1, 2020

They know what they’re doing. They don’t care. Also, this video… it’s just some creepy, creepy shit. — Christian (@PDXClink) October 1, 2020

To @FLOTUS: Your husband mocked Hunter Biden’s cocaine addiction at the debate on Tuesday and your stepson, his namesake called him “crackhead Hunter” yesterday. You asked for my feedback, so here it is: “Charity begins at home.” #BeDrugFree https://t.co/hsJTCnuEUS — Amee Vanderpool (@girlsreallyrule) October 1, 2020

It isn’t going to excuse Trump bringing it up during the debate or his lie about it. And she shot this like a cosmetic commercial. Typical of the Trump family. They’re more concerned about how they look than the message they are delivering. — Shelly (@ShellyMKFisher) October 1, 2020

By family, do you mean her currently drug addicted husband and stepson who spent the past 2 days mocking a former drug addict? — The Barking Ghost (@TheEarlSaxon) October 1, 2020

This PSA is so representative of the Trump family: attempt at style, absolutely no substance. — Tanya (@Tanya_RBLee) October 1, 2020

Damn woman, you are the most tone deaf person in the world, do we need to play you the tape of Jr? — Trump Lied. People Died. (@MBershod) October 1, 2020

One of the most important efforts to fight addiction and substance abuse is ending attacks on addicts and destroying stigmas for getting help. This includes attacks like those Donald Trump made when he called Joe Biden’s son a “crackhead” and mocked his previous cocaine use. https://t.co/lCDQlL4nA1 — Travis Akers (@travisakers) October 1, 2020