McEnany Scorched for Hypocrisy After Calling Miles Taylor a ‘Coward’ and a ‘Two-Faced Liar’ Pushing His Own Agenda

White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany is once again under fire for her hypocrisy after attacking Miles Taylor. The former Homeland Security chief of staff for months has been criticizing the Trump administration, and today acknowledged he is “Anonymous,” the author of the bombshell 2018 New York Times op-ed revealing a small cadre of administration officials were working, he claimed, to protect America from Trump’s worst impulses.

“Miles Taylor, who now admits to being ‘Anonymous,’ once told us he was NOT Anonymous,” McEnany blared on Twitter. “He LIED! This is everything people hate about Washington — two-faced liars who push their own agendas at the expense of the People. This is the epitome of the swamp!”

She also issued a lengthy statement she submitted to the White House press pool calling Taylor a “coward,” and an “arrogant deep state operative.”

McEnany is President Donald Trump’s fourth press secretary, and while it is a crowded field she is by far the one who lies the most. Infamously, on her first day she promised reporters she would never lie to them in the beginning of her press briefing. Minutes later, she lied.

Many Americans see McEnany as a two-faced liar who pushes Trump’s agenda at the expense of the people.

On social media she was quickly scorched.

