McEnany Scorched for Hypocrisy After Calling Miles Taylor a ‘Coward’ and a ‘Two-Faced Liar’ Pushing His Own Agenda
White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany is once again under fire for her hypocrisy after attacking Miles Taylor. The former Homeland Security chief of staff for months has been criticizing the Trump administration, and today acknowledged he is “Anonymous,” the author of the bombshell 2018 New York Times op-ed revealing a small cadre of administration officials were working, he claimed, to protect America from Trump’s worst impulses.
“Miles Taylor, who now admits to being ‘Anonymous,’ once told us he was NOT Anonymous,” McEnany blared on Twitter. “He LIED! This is everything people hate about Washington — two-faced liars who push their own agendas at the expense of the People. This is the epitome of the swamp!”
She also issued a lengthy statement she submitted to the White House press pool calling Taylor a “coward,” and an “arrogant deep state operative.”
McEnany is President Donald Trump’s fourth press secretary, and while it is a crowded field she is by far the one who lies the most. Infamously, on her first day she promised reporters she would never lie to them in the beginning of her press briefing. Minutes later, she lied.
Many Americans see McEnany as a two-faced liar who pushes Trump’s agenda at the expense of the people.
On social media she was quickly scorched.
Going to leave this here.https://t.co/HQXrsZjYVD
— Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) October 28, 2020
Kayleigh taking a stand against lying is like a cow taking a stand against milk. https://t.co/GxaqPPww3V
— David Rothkopf (@djrothkopf) October 28, 2020
This tweet isn’t the own she thinks it is though. https://t.co/zsjhNR2Y9r
— Amanda Carpenter (@amandacarpenter) October 28, 2020
OMG, you lie everyday. Talk about throwing stones at glass houses!
I agree with you and also hate “two-faced liars who push their own agendas at the expense of the People.”
Pot meet kettle.
— Mark S. Zaid (@MarkSZaidEsq) October 28, 2020
Gee. Speaking of lies…… https://t.co/uzEZUcBO4s
— Sheila Dixon (@sheilad2000) October 28, 2020
Liar Scoreboard
Miles Taylor: 1
Donald Trump: 22,305 https://t.co/6lzqWK8DKl
— Tea Pain (@TeaPainUSA) October 28, 2020
Kayleigh, you realize you literally described yourself? Trumpian self-owns are always cluelessly charming. Or they would be, if there weren’t so many dead with so many new infections spreading out of control. Can’t wait to see you never. https://t.co/w0CSY6X8d9
— Jim Shepherd (@zathraslives) October 28, 2020
[spidermen pointing at each other dot gif] https://t.co/ghve8VUMVj
— Adam Weinstein (@AdamWeinstein) October 28, 2020
(Checks device)
Whoa! The readings on this hypocrite detector are off the chart! https://t.co/DrYrr0AWUd
— Aaron Sanders (@TypeAwesome) October 28, 2020
Said the serial liar. https://t.co/kg8xVy8fGO
— 🇨🇦 Lyse (🇺🇸) not living in 2016. (@touteparpillee) October 28, 2020
The gall it takes for anyone from this White House to complain about someone reportedly lying to them. https://t.co/J3lpbp7lhJ
— Jason (@newtonian64) October 28, 2020
Devin Nunes ‘Lied to the American People’: Hometown Newspaper Whacks GOP Congressman for Betrayal
Rep. Devin Nunes (R-CA) was scorched by his hometown newspaper in an editorial blasting the Trump supporter for his “betrayal.”
“Kiev, Ukraine, is nearly 6,200 miles from Tulare, Calif. That’s a long way from home for Rep. Devin Nunes, R-Tulare, who now faces explosive allegations that he and his staff contacted shadowy Ukrainian figures in an effort to betray American democracy,” The Fresno Bee noted. “Text messages released by the House Intelligence Committee last week reveal that a top Nunes aide named Derek Harvey – who on Trump’s National Security Council before he joined Nunes’ staff – sought direct contact with Ukrainian officials in an effort to smear former Vice President Joe Biden.”
Nunes, the ranking Republican on the House Intelligence Committee, has been a leading defender of the president.
“For months, Nunes has acted as Trump’s attack dog, defending the president from accusations that he pressured Ukraine to investigate Biden. Nunes sat in House Intelligence Committee meetings and derided the impeachment proceedings against Trump as a ‘hoax.’ Yet he was sitting on a ticking time bomb the entire time. The newly-released texts prove … that Nunes’ staff also engaged in secret efforts to damage Biden,” the newspaper noted. “Nunes knew the Ukraine allegations were true because his office was involved in the same plot. But he used his position in Congress as a platform to spread lies and mislead the public.”
The editorial declared that it is “undeniable” that the Fresno Republican lied.
“Regardless of whether you lean Democratic or Republican, here’s an undeniable fact: Nunes lied. He lied to the American people and to his own constituents about the Ukraine allegations, dismissing them although he knew they were true. He deliberately misled the American people by attempting to undermine impeachment hearings that examined an anti-Biden effort in which his own office had direct involvement,” The Bee noted. “Even if you support President Trump, there’s no denying the fact that Nunes’ actions have backfired and will only hurt Trump. Knowing his own staff was neck-deep in an effort to smear Biden using foreign contacts, Nunes should have let someone else play defense.”
The newspaper seemed to conclude it is time for Nunes to leave Congress.
“Devin Nunes has betrayed the truth, betrayed the trust of voters and, quite possibly, betrayed our country. We don’t know exactly where this new evidence will lead, or what fate has in store for Nunes, but we do know this: The people of California’s 22nd congressional district deserve better,” The Bee wrote.
Devin Nunes’ Ukraine lies are a betrayal. Voters in his district deserve better https://t.co/jRpDVrTidB
— Fresno Bee (@FresnoBee) January 20, 2020
Attorney Releases Video of Trump Talking With Giuliani Henchman Lev Parnas – Mocks Him for Saying ‘I Don’t Know Him at All’
The attorney representing indicted former Giuliani henchman Lev Parnas has been taunting various members of the Trump administration, given the massive amount of documentation his client has provided him.
Thursday afternoon Joseph Bondy posted video of his client, Lev Parnas, standing directly next to and talking with President Donald Trump at the president’s Mar-a-Lago resort.
Bondy took the opportunity to mock the President too, calling him “the ‘I don’t know him at all, don’t know what he’s about, don’t know where he comes from, know nothing about him’ guy.”
Earlier Thursday Trump strongly insisted he did not know Parnas at all.
“I don’t know who this man is,” Trump said, as Politico reported. “Oftentimes I’ll be taking a picture with somebody and say, I wonder what newspaper that one will appear in. I don’t know him. Perhaps he’s a fine man. Perhaps he’s not. I know nothing about him.”
At one point in the video Parnas even puts his hand on Trump’s back.
Watch:
@realDonaldTrump, the “I don’t know him at all, don’t know what he’s about, don’t know where he comes from, know nothing about him” guy, w Lev Parnas & Roman Nasirov, former head of Ukrainian Fiscal Service, at Mar-a-Lago 2017. @JAcostaCNN #LevRemembers #LetLevSpeak #TheyAllKnew pic.twitter.com/uQdYca1gEI
— Joseph A. Bondy (@josephabondy) January 16, 2020
Sarah Huckabee Sanders: ‘I’ve Been Called’ to Run for Office but ‘I Don’t Like Being Called a Liar’
Former Trump White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders is gearing up for a run to become the next governor of Arkansas, and is using her media ties to make sure she is staying in the news.
Literally.
Huckabee Sanders is a Fox News contributor, and according to a New York Times interview Sunday, she is back in her home state of Arkansas, where she has just completed construction on a TV studio in her “sprawling $600,000 home in Pleasant Valley, Little Rock’s wealthiest neighborhood.”
Even before the 37-year old Republican had left the White House she let it be known she was interested in following in her father’s footsteps to become governor of Arkansas.
In fact, just like her father – an ordained Southern Baptist minister who was elected as Arkansas governor to two terms then, after leaving office, also found a lucrative home at Fox News.
And also like her father, Huckabee Sanders tosses around hints of religion to keep her Southern Republicanism bona fides.
“There are two types of people who run for office,” Ms. Sanders said over breakfast tacos at a diner in downtown Little Rock last week. “People that are called and people that just want to be a senator or governor. I feel like I’ve been called.”
One thing Huckabee Sanders does not like being called is a liar, despite it literally being what she very well might be best known as.
“I don’t like being called a liar,” Huckabee Sanders told The New York Times. It is not the first time she’s said that. But there are multiple reports documenting Huckabee Sanders’ lies.
The prolific and wise Max Brantley, editor of the Arkansas Times, one year ago this month wrote a column titled, “For the record: Sarah Huckabee Sanders is a) a liar b) full of ‘HuckaBS’.”
As Trump’s press secretary she lied on a regular basis to the press and the American people – the volume of her lies was so extreme at least one turned up in the Mueller report.
The Times calls Huckabee Sanders “political royalty in Arkansas,” and “a bona fide star eager to play a new role in a post-Trump Republican Party.”
She may get that chance – and a home in the governor’s mansion, despite her well-documented lies.
