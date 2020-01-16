LIARS
Attorney Releases Video of Trump Talking With Giuliani Henchman Lev Parnas – Mocks Him for Saying ‘I Don’t Know Him at All’
The attorney representing indicted former Giuliani henchman Lev Parnas has been taunting various members of the Trump administration, given the massive amount of documentation his client has provided him.
Thursday afternoon Joseph Bondy posted video of his client, Lev Parnas, standing directly next to and talking with President Donald Trump at the president’s Mar-a-Lago resort.
Bondy took the opportunity to mock the President too, calling him “the ‘I don’t know him at all, don’t know what he’s about, don’t know where he comes from, know nothing about him’ guy.”
Earlier Thursday Trump strongly insisted he did not know Parnas at all.
“I don’t know who this man is,” Trump said, as Politico reported. “Oftentimes I’ll be taking a picture with somebody and say, I wonder what newspaper that one will appear in. I don’t know him. Perhaps he’s a fine man. Perhaps he’s not. I know nothing about him.”
At one point in the video Parnas even puts his hand on Trump’s back.
Watch:
@realDonaldTrump, the “I don’t know him at all, don’t know what he’s about, don’t know where he comes from, know nothing about him” guy, w Lev Parnas & Roman Nasirov, former head of Ukrainian Fiscal Service, at Mar-a-Lago 2017. @JAcostaCNN #LevRemembers #LetLevSpeak #TheyAllKnew pic.twitter.com/uQdYca1gEI
— Joseph A. Bondy (@josephabondy) January 16, 2020
Enjoy this piece?
… then let us make a small request. The New Civil Rights Movement depends on readers like you to meet our ongoing expenses and continue producing quality progressive journalism. Three Silicon Valley giants consume 70 percent of all online advertising dollars, so we need your help to continue doing what we do.
NCRM is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. From unflinching coverage of religious extremism, to spotlighting efforts to roll back our rights, NCRM continues to speak truth to power. America needs independent voices like NCRM to be sure no one is forgotten.
Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Help ensure NCRM remains independent long into the future. Support progressive journalism with a one-time contribution to NCRM, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.
LIARS
Sarah Huckabee Sanders: ‘I’ve Been Called’ to Run for Office but ‘I Don’t Like Being Called a Liar’
Former Trump White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders is gearing up for a run to become the next governor of Arkansas, and is using her media ties to make sure she is staying in the news.
Literally.
Huckabee Sanders is a Fox News contributor, and according to a New York Times interview Sunday, she is back in her home state of Arkansas, where she has just completed construction on a TV studio in her “sprawling $600,000 home in Pleasant Valley, Little Rock’s wealthiest neighborhood.”
Even before the 37-year old Republican had left the White House she let it be known she was interested in following in her father’s footsteps to become governor of Arkansas.
In fact, just like her father – an ordained Southern Baptist minister who was elected as Arkansas governor to two terms then, after leaving office, also found a lucrative home at Fox News.
And also like her father, Huckabee Sanders tosses around hints of religion to keep her Southern Republicanism bona fides.
“There are two types of people who run for office,” Ms. Sanders said over breakfast tacos at a diner in downtown Little Rock last week. “People that are called and people that just want to be a senator or governor. I feel like I’ve been called.”
One thing Huckabee Sanders does not like being called is a liar, despite it literally being what she very well might be best known as.
“I don’t like being called a liar,” Huckabee Sanders told The New York Times. It is not the first time she’s said that. But there are multiple reports documenting Huckabee Sanders’ lies.
The prolific and wise Max Brantley, editor of the Arkansas Times, one year ago this month wrote a column titled, “For the record: Sarah Huckabee Sanders is a) a liar b) full of ‘HuckaBS’.”
As Trump’s press secretary she lied on a regular basis to the press and the American people – the volume of her lies was so extreme at least one turned up in the Mueller report.
The Times calls Huckabee Sanders “political royalty in Arkansas,” and “a bona fide star eager to play a new role in a post-Trump Republican Party.”
She may get that chance – and a home in the governor’s mansion, despite her well-documented lies.
LIARS
Sarah Huckabee Sanders Lands New Gig as a Fox News Contributor
Sarah Huckabee Sanders is the second former Trump White House press secretary to land a new gig in two days. Huckabee Sanders, who left the White House after saying she just woke up one day and decided that would be the day to quit, will join Fox News as a political contributor.
CNN senior media reporter Oliver Darcy was first to break the news:
Inbox: FOX News Signs Sarah Huckabee Sanders to Contributor Role
— Oliver Darcy (@oliverdarcy) August 22, 2019
On Wednesday ABC announced the Trump White House’s first press secretary, Sean Spicer, will be a contestant on “Dancing With the Stars.”
Huckabee Sanders has been weighing a run for governor of Arkansas. It’s unclear if this new move puts that on hold – or is a means of increasing her public profile for a run.
Both former press secretaries have left long legacies of lying to the American public in service to Trump.
Trending
- News3 days ago
Convicted Pedophile and ‘Globe-Trotting Fixer’ Tied to Top Trump Advisors Pleads Guilty to Child Sex Crimes
- THE IMPEACHMENT OF PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP3 days ago
McConnell Now Afraid GOP Doesn’t Have Enough Votes to Dismiss Impeachment Charges Against Trump
- THUGS1 day ago
Here Are 7 Stunning New Pieces of Impeachment Evidence Just Released by the House
- POLITICIZING THE COURTS2 days ago
Legal Experts Perplexed Why Trump-Appointed Judge Refuses to Rule on Trump Tax Case Until Other Trump Cases Are Decided
- POLITICIZING THE DOJ2 days ago
AG Barr: No Future Counterintel Investigations Into Presidential Campaigns Without My OK
- News2 days ago
Elizabeth Warren Calls for Investigation Into Legality of Trump Tipping Off Mar-a-Lago Guests to Soleimani’s Killing
- THUGS1 day ago
Russian Government Resigns After Putin Proposes Constitutional Changes Critics Say Designed to Keep Him ‘Leader-for-Life’
- News2 days ago
Rupert Murdoch’s Son Rips Fox News for Pushing Falsehoods About Australian Wildfires