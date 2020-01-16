Connect with us

Attorney Releases Video of Trump Talking With Giuliani Henchman Lev Parnas – Mocks Him for Saying ‘I Don’t Know Him at All’

The attorney representing indicted former Giuliani henchman Lev Parnas has been taunting various members of the Trump administration, given the massive amount of documentation his client has provided him.

Thursday afternoon Joseph Bondy posted video of his client, Lev Parnas, standing directly next to and talking with President Donald Trump at the president’s Mar-a-Lago resort.

Bondy took the opportunity to mock the President too, calling him “the ‘I don’t know him at all, don’t know what he’s about, don’t know where he comes from, know nothing about him’ guy.”

Earlier Thursday Trump strongly insisted he did not know Parnas at all.

“I don’t know who this man is,” Trump said, as Politico reported. “Oftentimes I’ll be taking a picture with somebody and say, I wonder what newspaper that one will appear in. I don’t know him. Perhaps he’s a fine man. Perhaps he’s not. I know nothing about him.”

At one point in the video Parnas even puts his hand on Trump’s back.

Watch:


 

Sarah Huckabee Sanders: ‘I’ve Been Called’ to Run for Office but ‘I Don’t Like Being Called a Liar’

Former Trump White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders is gearing up for a run to become the next governor of Arkansas, and is using her media ties to make sure she is staying in the news.

Literally.

Huckabee Sanders is a Fox News contributor, and according to a New York Times interview Sunday, she is back in her home state of Arkansas, where she has just completed construction on a TV studio in her “sprawling $600,000 home in Pleasant Valley, Little Rock’s wealthiest neighborhood.”

Even before the 37-year old Republican had left the White House she let it be known she was interested in following in her father’s footsteps to become governor of Arkansas.

In fact, just like her father – an ordained Southern Baptist minister who was elected as Arkansas governor to two terms then, after leaving office, also found a lucrative home at Fox News.

And also like her father, Huckabee Sanders tosses around hints of religion to keep her Southern Republicanism bona fides.

“There are two types of people who run for office,” Ms. Sanders said over breakfast tacos at a diner in downtown Little Rock last week. “People that are called and people that just want to be a senator or governor. I feel like I’ve been called.” 

One thing Huckabee Sanders does not like being called is a liar, despite it literally being what she very well might be best known as.

“I don’t like being called a liar,” Huckabee Sanders told The New York Times. It is not the first time she’s said that. But there are multiple reports documenting Huckabee Sanders’ lies.

The prolific and wise Max Brantley, editor of the Arkansas Times, one year ago this month wrote a column titled, “For the record: Sarah Huckabee Sanders is a) a liar b) full of ‘HuckaBS’.”

As Trump’s press secretary she lied on a regular basis to the press and the American people – the volume of her lies was so extreme at least one turned up in the Mueller report.

The Times calls Huckabee Sanders “political royalty in Arkansas,” and “a bona fide star eager to play a new role in a post-Trump Republican Party.”

She may get that chance – and a home in the governor’s mansion, despite her well-documented lies.

 

 

 

Sarah Huckabee Sanders Lands New Gig as a Fox News Contributor

Sarah Huckabee Sanders is the second former Trump White House press secretary to land a new gig in two days. Huckabee Sanders, who left the White House after saying she just woke up one day and decided that would be the day to quit, will join Fox News as a political contributor.

CNN senior media reporter Oliver Darcy was first to break the news:

On Wednesday ABC announced the Trump White House’s first press secretary, Sean Spicer, will be a contestant on “Dancing With the Stars.”

Huckabee Sanders has been weighing a run for governor of Arkansas. It’s unclear if this new move puts that on hold – or is a means of increasing her public profile for a run.

Both former press secretaries have left long legacies of lying to the American public in service to Trump.

