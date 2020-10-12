POSITIVELY DISTURBING
Maskless and COVID-Infected Mike Lee Blasted for Creating ‘Real Time Experiment’ by ‘Spewing a Potentially Fatal Disease’
U.S. Senator Mike Lee (R-UT) announced he had been diagnosed with COVID-19 on October 2, yet he is back in the Senate, taking part in today’s Judiciary Committee confirmation hearing for Amy Coney Barrett, helmed by Chairman Lindsey Graham.
Senator Lee, who last week while convalescing with coronavirus, is being blasted once again, this time for not observing basic COVID protocols while still infected with a deadly disease.
Last week Senator Lee, a hard core Tea Party far right conservative who subscribes to the made-up methodologies of constitutional interpretation known as textualism and originalism, sits on the Judiciary Committee, was widely criticized for his attacks on democracy itself.
His remarks were labeled fascism.
Monday morning, Senator Lee was back to push through Amy Coney Barrett’s Supreme Court nomination, in the middle of a presidential election.
And he wasn’t even wearing a mask as he spoke to the Committee and the nominee.
Why is Senator Mike Lee, who tested Covid-positive, speaking without wearing a mask at this hearing with Judge Barrett and her family present and everyone else there exposed?
— Michael Beschloss (@BeschlossDC) October 12, 2020
Mike Lee, who tested positive for coronavirus after the ACB Rose Garden event, is now speaking without a mask pic.twitter.com/guOBeYZYjj
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) October 12, 2020
He also had his mask pulled below his nose as his stood directly over 87-year old Iowa Republican Senator Chuck Grassley.
Mike Lee is in the hearing room and chatting with Graham pic.twitter.com/EKT2vnCtnv
— Igor Bobic (@igorbobic) October 12, 2020
Chairman Graham last week was forced to pull out of a debate with his Democratic opponent because he refused to be tested for coronavirus, after attending the White House super-spreader event.
with mike lee going mask off and lindsay graham potentially infected there’s a chance this hearing becomes the second barrett superspreader event
— b-boy boooo-eebaisse (@jbouie) October 12, 2020
More responses to Mike Lee’s disregard for his colleagues and basic health care protocols:
Sen. Mike Lee is COVID positive. He is now speaking mask-free at Amy Coney Barrett's confirmation hearing.
— igorvolsky (@igorvolsky) October 12, 2020
Mike Lee tested positive just 10 days ago and he won’t even wear a mask to protect those around him. https://t.co/0R4cpy9umN
— Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) October 12, 2020
What would the harm have been to Mike Lee to wear a damn mask for his opening statement?
— Sam Stein (@samstein) October 12, 2020
This proceeding today is a disgrace. It should not be happening. And Mike Lee’s mask-less presence and presentation powerfully exemplify the cynical lack of principle that has governed the actions of the leadership of the Senate Judiciary Committee. https://t.co/O9jzcHBpab
— Sherrilyn Ifill (@Sifill_LDF) October 12, 2020
You guys, sen Mike lee should still be quarantining. https://t.co/ntLjrCz1z0
— Molly Jong-Fast🏡 (@MollyJongFast) October 12, 2020
A real time organic experiment in duration of coronavirus infectiousness and indoor masking, starring the U.S. Senate. I hope someone is studying this. https://t.co/5TvT7XR7XJ
— Garance Franke-Ruta (@thegarance) October 12, 2020
