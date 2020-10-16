Connect with us

BOO HOO

‘Incredible Snowflake’: Kayleigh McEnany’s ‘Everyone Is Against Us’ Tweet Going Viral, Getting Mocked

She may not be back from her COVID-19 quarantine but she’s back on Twitter.

White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany’s Twitter account has been unlocked after she was required to delete a tweet linking to a New York Post story federal authorities are investigating to determine if it is Russian disinformation. McEnany claimed she deleted the post because, she said, the social media platform “essentially” had her at “gunpoint.”

McEnany is tweeting once again, and one missive she launched Thursday night went viral – apparently for being incredibly bad.

Also incredibly bad are things at the Trump White House and Trump re-election campaign HQ, it would seem.

McEnany says everyone is against “us.”

She was roundly mocked.

 

 

