‘They’re Getting More Angry’: Trump Supporters Bury Election Officials With Threats as He Keeps Losing in Court

President Donald Trump keeps losing court cases and his campaign has now lost more than 50 times in just over two months.

Despite this, reports the New York Times, Trump supporters are convinced that the election was unfairly stolen from him and are waging harassment campaigns against election officials whom they falsely accuse of being corrupt.

“They’re getting more angry, and we’ve been getting emails all the time, all hours of the day and night,” Jennifer O’Mara, a Democratic state representative in Pennsylvania, told the Times. “A lot of calls are saying we won’t be forgetting.”

Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson told the Times that she’s grown more concerned for her family’s safety after Trump supporters gathered outside her house late at night and yelled at her through megaphones.

“They’re in front of my house, in the dark of night, in this very private, quiet residential neighborhood,” she said. “We are concerned not only for the safety of my family, but my neighbors as well.”

Image by Chad Davis via Flickr and a CC license