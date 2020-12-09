BOO HOO
‘They’re Getting More Angry’: Trump Supporters Bury Election Officials With Threats as He Keeps Losing in Court
President Donald Trump keeps losing court cases and his campaign has now lost more than 50 times in just over two months.
Despite this, reports the New York Times, Trump supporters are convinced that the election was unfairly stolen from him and are waging harassment campaigns against election officials whom they falsely accuse of being corrupt.
“They’re getting more angry, and we’ve been getting emails all the time, all hours of the day and night,” Jennifer O’Mara, a Democratic state representative in Pennsylvania, told the Times. “A lot of calls are saying we won’t be forgetting.”
Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson told the Times that she’s grown more concerned for her family’s safety after Trump supporters gathered outside her house late at night and yelled at her through megaphones.
“They’re in front of my house, in the dark of night, in this very private, quiet residential neighborhood,” she said. “We are concerned not only for the safety of my family, but my neighbors as well.”
Image by Chad Davis via Flickr and a CC license
BOO HOO
‘Incredible Snowflake’: Kayleigh McEnany’s ‘Everyone Is Against Us’ Tweet Going Viral, Getting Mocked
She may not be back from her COVID-19 quarantine but she’s back on Twitter.
White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany’s Twitter account has been unlocked after she was required to delete a tweet linking to a New York Post story federal authorities are investigating to determine if it is Russian disinformation. McEnany claimed she deleted the post because, she said, the social media platform “essentially” had her at “gunpoint.”
McEnany is tweeting once again, and one missive she launched Thursday night went viral – apparently for being incredibly bad.
Also incredibly bad are things at the Trump White House and Trump re-election campaign HQ, it would seem.
McEnany says everyone is against “us.”
TWITTER is against us.
THE MEDIA is against us.
BIG TECH is against us.
THE SWAMP is against us.
THE DEEP STATE is against us.
THE HOLLYWOOD ELITE is against us.
CHINA is against us.
But President Trump has the WORKING MAN AND WOMAN and NOTHING can beat that??
— Kayleigh McEnany (@kayleighmcenany) October 15, 2020
She was roundly mocked.
I’m not sure “everyone hates us” is the best campaign message here.
— Brian Tyler Cohen (@briantylercohen) October 16, 2020
And the law. That’s coming too.
— John Rosevear ?? (@john__rosevear) October 16, 2020
Sweetie, THE US IS AGAINST YOU.
— OceanGirl??????????? (@Salacia_sea) October 16, 2020
To be fair Hollywood Elites James Woods and Clint Eastwood are for you. And Silicon Valley Elite Peter Thiel is for you. Convicted felons Paul Manafort, Roger Stone, Michael Flynn and Trump’s old friend and dance partner Jeffrey Epstein as well as the Taliban, Nazis and the KKK.
— Mark Ruffalo (@MarkRuffalo) October 16, 2020
Thinking the entire world is conspiring against you is the #1 indicator of being in a cult. https://t.co/qw5wkeoIDk
— William LeGate ?? (@williamlegate) October 16, 2020
I see Russia didn’t make this list. https://t.co/JdKKjTog5Y
— Sam Vinograd (@sam_vinograd) October 16, 2020
Cry more.
— Walter Shaub (@waltshaub) October 16, 2020
.@PressSec @kayleighmcenany is an incredible snowflake. https://t.co/uFWOEnqh58
— Denis Gorman (@DenisGorman) October 16, 2020
Playing ALL the victim cards. https://t.co/IQoIBSaoAJ
— Charlie Sykes (@SykesCharlie) October 16, 2020
Hi Kayleigh!! Hope you’re watching Fox News all weekend. You get to see yourself calling an American patriot a “former junior employee”. Enjoy. https://t.co/COfCC3n3Ru
— Fred Wellman (@FPWellman) October 16, 2020
You forgot:
Scientists
Scholars
Historians
Economists
Pretty much everyone who deals with facts.
You are an accomplice to a Con Man who has recklessly endangered millions of Americans and doesn’t care about anyone but himself. https://t.co/slH8qhOfgZ
— Colin Hanks (@ColinHanks) October 16, 2020
As someone who has studied radicalization narratives for years, this is very familiar. Feeling like a victim even though you are literally running the most powerful country in the world = justifying any assault against “them” because it’s in self-defense. https://t.co/DGlBC7gx13
— ?yad el-Baghdadi | ???? ???????? (@iyad_elbaghdadi) October 16, 2020
You left out Reality, Logic, Intelligence, Honesty, and Science.
They’re also against you, clown. https://t.co/SnaG27Mi81
— Keith Olbermann (@KeithOlbermann) October 16, 2020
FACTS are against you.
THE FAMILIES Of 217,000 DEAD are against you.
THE MASSIVELY UNEMPLOYED are against you.
THE MILLIONS SICK FROM COVID are against you.
Maybe it’s YOU. https://t.co/uXyQIC7FjD
— Steve Marmel (@Marmel) October 16, 2020
