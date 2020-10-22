PRESIDENT PANDEMIC
‘I Hope They End It’: Trump Tells ’60 Minutes’ Killing ObamaCare Will ‘Be So Good’ – Despite Coronavirus Pandemic
President Donald Trump released an unedited version of the “60 Minutes” interview he ultimately walked out on, and in it is a discussion about the Affordable Care Act.
“I hope that they end it. It’ll be so good,” Trump tells CBS News’ Lesley Stahl, despite America being in the middle of a deadly pandemic and now facing a third coronavirus wave.
“We’ll come up with a plan,” Trump says, admitting the plan he has claimed at various times over the years is ready, isn’t ready.
“We have large sections of it already done,” Trump claims. “And we’ve already come up with, let’s take a look at your various secretaries various plans that we’ve already come up with, and also.”
Trump and the Republicans for years have been trying to kill ObamaCare, and the only chance they have now, after failing 70 times in Congress, is through the courts.
On Wednesday Columbia University released a study finding up to 210,000 Americans died from the coronavirus and blamed Trump directly for the “avoidable” deaths.
Watch:
"I hope that they end it. It'll be so good if they end it." — here's Trump saying he hopes SCOTUS strikes down the ACA during a pandemic pic.twitter.com/1bTonnA2YJ
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) October 22, 2020
PRESIDENT PANDEMIC
‘Doubling’: CNN Hosts Visibly Unnerved After Hearing Doctor’s ‘Bleak’ New COVID Projections
CNN hosts John Berman and Alisyn Camerota appeared unnerved after an infectious disease expert warned the country is about to experience “one of the darkest chapters in modern American history” thanks to the novel coronavirus pandemic.
Dr. Peter Hotez, the co-director of the Texas Children’s Hospital Center for Vaccine Development, told CNN on Tuesday that the next three months were likely to be absolutely horrific when it comes to Americans’ health and well being.
Hotez began by offering a message of hope by saying that, by this time next year, the situation with the COVID-19 pandemic should be much more under control.
However, he warned that things in the country are likely going to get worse in the meantime.
“As bad as it’s been it’s about to get worse,” he said. “And that’s based on projections about a fall/winter surge as people are indoors more… some of the projections just awful. We could be looking at a doubling of the number of deaths a week before the inauguration. This is tough stuff.”
Hotez said that the problem could get worse if Trump loses the election and then gives up even pretending to care about the virus.
“They haven’t really been very involved in creating a national response to begin with, I can only imagine what it’s like during that lame-duck session,” he said. “So people are going to feel abandoned. They’re going to feel on their own in what is going to be one of the darkest chapters in modern American history.”
At this point, CNN host Berman took a deep breath and said, “It’s pretty bleak.”
Watch the video below.
PRESIDENT PANDEMIC
Watch: MSNBC Anchor Cuts Interview After White House Spokesperson Refuses to Answer When Trump Last Tested Negative
MSNBC anchor Hallie Jackson cut short an interview after White House deputy press secretary Brian Morgenstern refused – at least six times – to reveal when President Donald Trump’s last negative coronavirus test was, or even if the President has tested negative since announcing he tested positive one week ago, but tried to turn the interview into an attack on Speaker Nancy Pelosi.
President Donald Trump says he is planning on returning to the campaign trail by holding a rally in Florida on Saturday and in Pennsylvania on Sunday.
Morgenstern refused to answer the question Friday morning, and even falsely claimed there is no “public health value” in telling the American people if the President is still infectious and shedding virus, potentially at those rallies Trump teased he will hold this weekend.
There is currently no evidence Trump has tested negative since his diagnosis. CDC guidelines require three consecutive negative tests before coronavirus patients are deemed safe to break quarantine.
Citing Trump’s “privacy” Morgenstern claimed “the president doesn’t check all of his HIPAA rights at the door just when he becomes president.”
“You just said a couple of minutes ago,” Jackson replied, “that you would share the results of this PCR test today if you get it and if that happens so what’s the difference, why not be more transparent with people about this last negative test you know there is a public health reason for this. And it impacts the people who were potentially exposed to the virus before the President was diagnosed, why not be transparent about that specific very specific piece of information?”
“It’s not something that has the public health value that the other information we’re releasing does,” Morgenstern claimed, falsely. Americans have the right to know if their president is contagious with a potentially lethal virus for which there is no medical cure or vaccine.
Morgenstern, claiming Trump was “socially distant,” lied about the president’s last known outing, when he attended a New Jersey fundraiser right before self-quarantining, but after he knew Hope Hicks had tested positive for coronavirus.
Jackson slammed him.
“Brian! We have video! That’s not true. We’ve seen video,” she replied.
After Morgenstern refused to answer even more questions and tried to change the topic of the conversation to Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s new 25th Amendment bill, Jackson cut the interview – but not without getting the last word.
“Nope. All right, Brian, thank you very much,” she declared. “Critical piece of information: one of your colleagues just yesterday told me that it was a fair question that you would try to give us the information on that was hoping that you’d have that for us today. I certainly hope that you’ll come back with that. Brian Morgenstern it’s great to have you on the show. Thank you very much. Over to Capitol Hill now.”
Watch:
Watch White House spokesman Brian Morgenstern refuse to answer on MSNBC when asked six times when the president's last negative test was. pic.twitter.com/dZJfTwd91i
— andrew kaczynski? (@KFILE) October 9, 2020
PRESIDENT PANDEMIC
