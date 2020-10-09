PRESIDENT CORONAVIRUS
‘He’ll Look Weak’: CNN Doctor Predicts Trump’s Proposed Weekend Rally Will Blow Up in His Face
CNN medical analyst Dr. Jonathan Reiner had a stark warning for President Donald Trump on Friday about trying to hold a campaign rally as soon as Saturday.
During an interview with hosts John Berman and Alisyn Camerota, Reiner said that it was highly unlikely that Trump will have recovered enough from his novel coronavirus infection to hold up for an entire rally.
“The president has had a respiratory infection, probably a relatively severe respiratory infection,” Reiner explained. “He will the not be able to speak for his usual 90 minutes, he will start coughing. He’ll have trouble standing at the podium for an hour and he’ll look weak.”
Reiner then urged the president’s advisers to tell him that doing rallies right now has the potential to backfire politically.
“If I were his adviser, I would use just that word,” he said. “I would say, sir, you’re just recovering now. If you try and give your typical speech, you will look weak.”
Watch the video below.
Enjoy this piece?
… then let us make a small request. The New Civil Rights Movement depends on readers like you to meet our ongoing expenses and continue producing quality progressive journalism. Three Silicon Valley giants consume 70 percent of all online advertising dollars, so we need your help to continue doing what we do.
NCRM is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. From unflinching coverage of religious extremism, to spotlighting efforts to roll back our rights, NCRM continues to speak truth to power. America needs independent voices like NCRM to be sure no one is forgotten.
Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Help ensure NCRM remains independent long into the future. Support progressive journalism with a one-time contribution to NCRM, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.
Trending
- HE SHOULD BE IN QUARANTINE1 day ago
‘Pence Has Conjunctivitis’ Says CNN Medical Analyst
- WTH?3 days ago
Fox Nation Host Blasted for Promoting ‘Toxic Masculinity’ in ‘Homophobic’ Attack Against Joe Biden
- SICK3 days ago
‘This Place Is a Cesspool’: White House Staffers Furious at Trump’s ‘Insane’ Return From Hospital
- News2 days ago
Federal Appeals Court Rules Against Trump – Manhattan DA Must Be Given President’s Taxes
- News2 days ago
Medical Experts Slam White House Physician’s Latest Glowing Report on Trump’s Health: ‘You Must Be Kidding Me’
- YUP.2 days ago
Fox & Friends Host Fumes at Trump for Stimulus Debacle: ‘It Looks Like He’s to Blame Now!’
- UNAMERICAN20 hours ago
‘The GOP Has Always Hated Us for Our Freedoms’: Christian Conservative Senator Slammed for Anti-Democracy ‘Fascism’ Tweet
- BIGOTS2 days ago
Trump-Loving GOP Senate Candidate Who Compares LGBTQ People to Rapists Forced to Quarantine – Again